If you’re harvesting corn and placing it into storage, I highly recommend the bearish option strategy we executed yesterday; buying the Dec corn 690 put/selling 700 calls on either side of even money. At this moment, you’d have to pay a penny to execute. Export demand for U.S. corn is very poor. The weather is improving in South America. China has indicated a reduced demand for feed grains and the fact that pork prices are now soaring in China is possible evidence that less feed demand is close to the truth. The majority of harvest is yet to occur and low water in the river systems and a possible rail strike will only slow grain movement. Lower export demand and lower feed demand (down 440 mmb) is being enhanced by historically high prices. IMO, lower prices are necessary which, of course, is not a popular opinion. I recommend holding the Nov soy 1420/1370 put spread into expiration one week out.

AGRICULTURE ・ 23 HOURS AGO