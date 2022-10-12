Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Combine sales grow, tractors fall
Combine harvester sales rose during September in both the U.S. and Canada, while total tractor sales fell in both countries. Data from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers says total U.S. ag equipment unit sales stayed above the five-year average for the second month since April. Total farm tractor sales fell...
Phys.org
South Africa's small-scale farmers still can't find a place in the food value chain
Value addition is a central theme in agriculture. The concept involves adding value at every step, from production to delivery of a product. This creates opportunities for farmers and companies to find competitive advantages. It also has the potential to improve food security and create employment. In South Africa, the...
rigzone.com
USA Underground Storage Injection 2nd Largest on Record
'This boost in gas stocks, resulting from increased domestic supply amid easing demand, means storage levels are now just eight percent below the five-year average'. In a new North America gas and LNG market update report, Rystad Energy Vice President Emily McClain highlighted that last week’s underground storage injection of 129 billion cubic feet was the second largest since the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) began reporting weekly storage data in January 2010.
Agriculture Online
The ag equipment market is ‘turbulent’
Combine harvester sales were up in September over August this year, while total tractor sales fell, according to a report from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM). Total agriculture equipment sales in the United States were above the five year average in September, but sales were down in nearly all...
swineweb.com
Farmers and feed mills advised to safeguard feed quality
Part of ‘battening down the hatches’ in the face of global disruptions, rising costs. Taking steps to mitigate mycotoxins and other contaminants in feed is a top priority post-harvest 2022, as feed mills and livestock farmers seek to get the most value out of every feed dollar, say grain management experts.
swineweb.com
BinSentry announces groundbreaking tech news that will unlock vital cost savings for the animal feed industry.
BinSentry, a company focused on increasing efficiencies and worker safety in the $500B global animal feed supply chain, has made significant technology advancements that will not only increase profits but will help to reduce feed waste and carbon emissions. Pairing best-in-class IoT sensors that are proven to provide a new level of accuracy for feed inventory monitoring with new software tools that utilize artificial intelligence to create alerts and suggestions is unlocking new cost savings and optimizing feed resources for feed mills and animal producers alike.
swineweb.com
Genesus Global Market Report Spain October 2022
Mercedes Vega, Geneesus General Director for Spain, Italy & Portugal. When I wrote the last report I said that we were at prices that we had never seen before, but it has continued to rise to reach 1.722 €/kg live weight and has been repeating for five weeks. Not only have these values never been reached before, but even less after the summer.
alpenhornnews.com
Global Outdoor LED TV Market Survey Report, 2022-2028
Outdoor LED TV Market Report offers a Comprehensive view about the competitive landscape of the Outdoor LED TV market and includes a deep description of performance by some of the key global players completing in the market. Moreover, the report offers a full information about the position, scope of growth, and prospects of new participants or players in the market.
takeitcool.com
2-Methylpropan-1-ol Production Cost Analysis Report: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements, Variable Cost, Production Cost Summary and Key Process Information
The latest report titled “2-Methylpropan-1-ol Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the 2-Methylpropan-1-ol. Report Features Details. Product Name 2-Methylpropan-1-ol Production Cost Report. Process Included. 2-Methylpropan-1-ol Production from Propylene via Carbonylation. Segments...
US News and World Report
U.S. Scrambles to Prevent Export Curbs on China Chips From Disrupting Supply Chain
OAKLAND, Calif./NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. is scrambling to tackle unintended consequences of its new export curbs on China's chip industry that could inadvertently harm the semiconductor supply chain, people familiar with the matter said. By late Tuesday, hours before a new restriction took effect, South Korean memory chipmaker SK...
swineweb.com
Hog Farmers Encouraged to View Themselves as Food Producers Not Commodity Producers Hog Farmers Encouraged to View Themselves as Food Producers Not Commodity Producers
The General Manager of Manitoba Pork is encouraging pork producers to shift their perspectives and look at themselves as producers of food rather than as producers of commodities. An article being circulated through Manitoba community newspapers and posted to the Manitoba Pork web site examines the question consumers are typically asking, “Where does my food come?” Cam Dahl, the General Manager of Manitoba Pork, observes consumers around the world, especially our high value markets, are asking about how their food is produced and we need to have the answers to those questions as food producers.
swineweb.com
AMVC, Bretanha Announce a Joint Venture in Brazil
AMVC, the ninth largest pork producer in the United States, and Bretanha, the leading swine reproductive company in Brazil, today announced they will form a strategic partnership called Bretanha – AMVC Management Services. This new business combines AMVC’s knowledge and experience in swine management and Bretanha’s breeding and reproduction...
swineweb.com
Pig Prices in China Continue to Soar Higher, By Dennis Smith
If you’re harvesting corn and placing it into storage, I highly recommend the bearish option strategy we executed yesterday; buying the Dec corn 690 put/selling 700 calls on either side of even money. At this moment, you’d have to pay a penny to execute. Export demand for U.S. corn is very poor. The weather is improving in South America. China has indicated a reduced demand for feed grains and the fact that pork prices are now soaring in China is possible evidence that less feed demand is close to the truth. The majority of harvest is yet to occur and low water in the river systems and a possible rail strike will only slow grain movement. Lower export demand and lower feed demand (down 440 mmb) is being enhanced by historically high prices. IMO, lower prices are necessary which, of course, is not a popular opinion. I recommend holding the Nov soy 1420/1370 put spread into expiration one week out.
alpenhornnews.com
Handheld Uv Lamp Market: Qualitative Analysis Of The Leading Players And Competitive Industry Scenario, 2026
The Handheld Uv Lamp Market Industry research forecast to 2022–2026 offers in-depth market information to help companies develop growth strategies and make better business decisions based on forecasts and market trends. The study’s marketing variables include the dynamic market structure, key players’ product offerings, their difficulties, technical innovation, roadblocks and hurdles, data on communication and sales, sales by country, risk, prospects, competitive landscape, growth strategy, and others. It delves extensively into the situation of the market, both now and in the future.
takeitcool.com
1,2-Dichloroethane Production Cost Analysis Report Raw Materials Requirements, Costs and Key Process Information, Provided by Procurement Resource
The latest report titled “1,2-Dichloroethane Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the 1,2-Dichloroethane. Report Features Details. Product Name 1,2-Dichloroethane. Process Included. 1,2-Dichloroethane Production from Ethene and Chlorine-HTC 1,2-Dichloroethane Production from Ethene...
bloomberglaw.com
Farmers Urge IP System Changes as USDA Preps Competition Report
Farmers, plant breeders criticize concentration of crop patents. When Jason Myers-Benner started breeding a new variety of corn, he was careful to note that the plant didn’t carry any genes subject to patents. The trouble now, potentially, is his neighbor’s genetically modified corn across the street. If Myers-Benner...
3printr.com
Amnovis reduces costs for titanium spinal cages
Amnovis has incorporated process improvements into its AM contract manufacturing workflow for titanium implants. This leads to significantly increased productivity, which is good news for titanium spinal cage and other medical device OEMs. Amnovis is now able to produce 3D printed spinal cages at lower cost and shorter lead times. Visit the Amnovis booth (#2627) at NASS Annual Meeting in Chicago where these 3D printed devices will be on display.
