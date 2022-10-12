Read full article on original website
Oil prices fall more than 3% on recession worries
NEW YORK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices plummeted more than 3% on Friday as global recession fears and weak oil demand, especially in China, outweighed support from a large cut to the OPEC+ supply target.
Oil prices inch lower as dollar firms, China COVID worries dent demand
SINGAPORE, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Oil prices slid on Tuesday, extending losses of nearly 2% in the previous session, as a stronger U.S. dollar and a flare-up in COVID-19 cases in China raised concerns of slowing global demand.
NASDAQ
METALS-Aluminium falters as rising inventories highlight weak fundamentals
LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Aluminium prices fell on Friday as rising inventories pointed to ample supply, reversing some of the gains that followed news this week of a possible U.S. ban on imports of Russian metal. Russia produces 6% of the world's aluminium and U.S. measures to block trade...
The stock market is in a bottoming process that will lead to 17% upside by early 2023 as the Fed gears up for a data-dependent pause, Stifel says
US stocks are in the middle of a bottoming process that will ultimately lead to more gains ahead, according to Stifel. Stifel highlighted several positive upcoming catalysts, including the Fed pausing future rate hikes. The investment firm expects the S&P 500 to surge 17% to 4,400 by the first quarter...
How Much Will Gas Prices Go Up as OPEC Slashes Oil Production?
Gas prices that are already ticking back up again might increase another 10% or more following a move by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to cut oil production by 2...
msn.com
Oil prices jump to multi-week highs after OPEC+ output cut
NEW YORK, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices rose on Friday for a fifth straight session, as market participants assessed major producers' decision to cut output. The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for November delivery increased 4.19 U.S. dollars, or 4.7 percent, to settle at 92.64 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It marked the highest finish since Aug. 29 for the U.S. crude standard, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
kitco.com
Price pressure on gold, silver after another hot U.S. inflation report
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Thursday, following another hot U.S. inflation report. The precious metals are seeing selling pressure after the U.S. dollar index rebounded from overnight losses and U.S. bond yields have up-ticked following the report. December gold was last down $16.10 at $1,662.00 and December silver was down $0.443 at $18.485.
US News and World Report
U.S. Crude Stockpiles Surge on Reserve Releases; Distillates Draw Down - EIA
(Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks rose by nearly 10 million barrels last week after another big release from government reserves, while distillate inventories fell sharply, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday. Crude inventories rose by 9.9 million barrels in the week to Oct. 7 to 439.1 million barrels, data...
US News and World Report
U.S. Shale Producer EOG Pays $847 Million to Settle Third-Quarter Hedges
(Reuters) - Shale oil and gas producer EOG Resources Inc paid $847 million during the third quarter to settle wrong-way bets on energy prices, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent energy prices soaring since February, although they cooled off from decade highs...
Inflation surged more than expected in September as prices remain stubbornly high
Inflation ran hotter than expected in September as persistent prices continued to squeeze U.S. households and worsen a political headache for President Biden with just one month until midterm elections. The Labor Department said Thursday that the consumer price index, a broad measure of the price for everyday goods including...
The huge OPEC+ oil output cuts could push the global economy into recession, IEA warns
OPEC+'s decision to slash output could tip the global economy into recession, the IEA warns. The agency said higher oil prices from reduced supply combined with inflation will be damaging. The IEA added that market volatility and energy security are set to worsen as a result of higher prices. Deep...
marketplace.org
With producer prices up 8.5% in September, what will that mean for consumers?
Prices for the people who make the things we buy — producers — shot up in September. As measured by the producer price index, inflation came in at 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. That’s an improvement over August, July and June, but an ugly number plain and simple.
NASDAQ
Crude Dips on Rising Global Recession Fears, Falling Demand
The energy sector is poised for a mixed to lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities but supported by strength in the major equity futures which are adding to yesterday’s late day rally on the heels of results from the big banks. WTI and Brent crude oil...
swineweb.com
Pork Supply Growth to Remain Limited for Much of 2023
Hog breeding herd as of September 1 was estimated down from the previous quarter as well as 0.6% lower than a year ago. The pig crop through next Feb is expected to decline y/y, suggesting no supply growth through next summer. Steiner and Company produces the Profit Maximizer report on...
Stocks waver on Wall Street amid heightened recession fears
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks wavered on Wall Street Tuesday as investors wait for information on inflation and corporate earnings this week amid worries about recessions hitting economies worldwide. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% as of 12:01 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index fell as a much as...
freightwaves.com
Tight inventories push diesel past crude, gasoline; OPEC+ cuts secondary
Diesel futures prices roared ahead Wednesday, reacting more to yet another report of tight inventories than the news of a big cut in OPEC+ allocations that should translate into a crude output reduction of unknown size. Ultra low sulfur diesel (ULSD) prices on the CME commodity exchange climbed 15.11 cents...
Worsening inflation will pressure Fed to keep raising rates
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Inflation in the United States accelerated in September, with the cost of housing and other necessities intensifying pressure on households, wiping out pay gains and ensuring that the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates aggressively. Consumer prices, excluding volatile food and energy costs,...
Services, food boost U.S. producer prices; some relief could be on the way
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in September, but underlying goods prices posted their weakest reading in nearly 2-1/2 years as supply chains improved further, offering some hope in the battle against inflation.
Cathie Wood to Fed: You're Raising Rates too High
Wood has posited for months that the economy is suffering from deflation and is already in a recession. Never let mediocre performance at your own job prevent you from telling others how to do their job. Money manager Cathie Wood’s flagship Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) has a five-year return totaling...
China's economy slows as Xi plans for historic third term
As China's leaders gather for a crucial party congress, the country is expected on Tuesday to announce some of its weakest quarterly growth figures since 2020, its economy hobbled by Covid restrictions and a real estate crisis. That would be China's weakest growth rate in four decades, excluding 2020 when the global economy was hammered by the emergence of the coronavirus.
