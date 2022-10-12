ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASDAQ

METALS-Aluminium falters as rising inventories highlight weak fundamentals

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Aluminium prices fell on Friday as rising inventories pointed to ample supply, reversing some of the gains that followed news this week of a possible U.S. ban on imports of Russian metal. Russia produces 6% of the world's aluminium and U.S. measures to block trade...
msn.com

Oil prices jump to multi-week highs after OPEC+ output cut

NEW YORK, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices rose on Friday for a fifth straight session, as market participants assessed major producers' decision to cut output. The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for November delivery increased 4.19 U.S. dollars, or 4.7 percent, to settle at 92.64 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It marked the highest finish since Aug. 29 for the U.S. crude standard, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
kitco.com

Price pressure on gold, silver after another hot U.S. inflation report

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Thursday, following another hot U.S. inflation report. The precious metals are seeing selling pressure after the U.S. dollar index rebounded from overnight losses and U.S. bond yields have up-ticked following the report. December gold was last down $16.10 at $1,662.00 and December silver was down $0.443 at $18.485.
US News and World Report

U.S. Crude Stockpiles Surge on Reserve Releases; Distillates Draw Down - EIA

(Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks rose by nearly 10 million barrels last week after another big release from government reserves, while distillate inventories fell sharply, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday. Crude inventories rose by 9.9 million barrels in the week to Oct. 7 to 439.1 million barrels, data...
US News and World Report

U.S. Shale Producer EOG Pays $847 Million to Settle Third-Quarter Hedges

(Reuters) - Shale oil and gas producer EOG Resources Inc paid $847 million during the third quarter to settle wrong-way bets on energy prices, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent energy prices soaring since February, although they cooled off from decade highs...
NASDAQ

Crude Dips on Rising Global Recession Fears, Falling Demand

The energy sector is poised for a mixed to lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities but supported by strength in the major equity futures which are adding to yesterday’s late day rally on the heels of results from the big banks. WTI and Brent crude oil...
swineweb.com

Pork Supply Growth to Remain Limited for Much of 2023

Hog breeding herd as of September 1 was estimated down from the previous quarter as well as 0.6% lower than a year ago. The pig crop through next Feb is expected to decline y/y, suggesting no supply growth through next summer. Steiner and Company produces the Profit Maximizer report on...
960 The Ref

Stocks waver on Wall Street amid heightened recession fears

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks wavered on Wall Street Tuesday as investors wait for information on inflation and corporate earnings this week amid worries about recessions hitting economies worldwide. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% as of 12:01 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index fell as a much as...
freightwaves.com

Tight inventories push diesel past crude, gasoline; OPEC+ cuts secondary

Diesel futures prices roared ahead Wednesday, reacting more to yet another report of tight inventories than the news of a big cut in OPEC+ allocations that should translate into a crude output reduction of unknown size. Ultra low sulfur diesel (ULSD) prices on the CME commodity exchange climbed 15.11 cents...
WSB Radio

Worsening inflation will pressure Fed to keep raising rates

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Inflation in the United States accelerated in September, with the cost of housing and other necessities intensifying pressure on households, wiping out pay gains and ensuring that the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates aggressively. Consumer prices, excluding volatile food and energy costs,...
TheStreet

Cathie Wood to Fed: You're Raising Rates too High

Wood has posited for months that the economy is suffering from deflation and is already in a recession. Never let mediocre performance at your own job prevent you from telling others how to do their job. Money manager Cathie Wood’s flagship Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) has a five-year return totaling...
AFP

China's economy slows as Xi plans for historic third term

As China's leaders gather for a crucial party congress, the country is expected on Tuesday to announce some of its weakest quarterly growth figures since 2020, its economy hobbled by Covid restrictions and a real estate crisis. That would be China's weakest growth rate in four decades, excluding 2020 when the global economy was hammered by the emergence of the coronavirus.
