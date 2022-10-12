Read full article on original website
Walmart Acquires Robotics Company to Help Automate Fulfillment
Walmart is making more investments to bolster its supply chain. The big box retailer on Thursday announced its acquisition of Alert Innovation, a robotics company that will help the company automate its order fulfillment process. Walmart will use this technology across its 4,700 stores to help fulfill orders more quickly.
salestechstar.com
Kanverse Jasper Release Delivers an AI-Powered Sales Order Automation Offering
Kanverse.ai, a Hyper Automation company, has announced the global launch of Jasper release of its patented AI-powered Intelligent Document Processing Product suite for Enterprises. With the Jasper release, Kanverse.ai has introduced a new AI-powered Sales Order automation product. With Kanverse Sales Order automation, sales operations and customer success teams can...
techxplore.com
Digital transformation in construction industry requires more support, study shows
In recent years, the engineering and construction industries have been exploring the use of digital technologies to boost productivity and improve safety, quality, and sustainability. However, digital transformation in this industry has been slow compared to other sectors due to certain obstacles. In a paper recently published in the journal...
futurumresearch.com
IBM Supply Chain Management Study Reveals Leaders are Investing in AI — and with Good Reason
Analyst Take: The IBM Supply Chain Management study is well timed since so many supply chain professionals are still reeling from the impact the COVID-19 pandemic that has wreaked havoc on global supply chains across pretty much all industries. Now more than ever, organizations are strategizing about ways to dilute the impact of such a catastrophic event in the future by leveraging quantitative and qualitative measures to ensure operations are sustainable.
thefastmode.com
du Partners with Huawei & SINOTRANS to Deliver 5G-driven Robot Warehouse Solutions
Du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has partnered with Huawei and SINOTRANS to deliver 5G-driven robot warehouse solutions for the UAE’s logistics industry. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at GITEX Global 2022 – where du is presenting an innovative showcase under the theme ‘Powering governments, Shaping...
tipranks.com
Sage Group announces product integrations with Microsoft
Sage announced that it now provides customers with enhanced capabilities integrated into Microsoft Teams to help simplify and automate workflows. Customers can now take friction out of day-to-day tasks by submitting and approving accounting and people processes directly through Teams, rather than in the Sage Intacct or Sage People application – reducing the need to toggle between solutions. This means customers can simply and securely approve expenses and review leave requests via a Teams notification. In addition, making Sage Intacct and Sage Active available on Microsoft Azure will give Microsoft customers access to Sage’s award-winning cloud financials solutions in an easy to use, secure environment. This gives SMBs the opportunity to benefit from the flexibility and scalability that Microsoft’s cloud provides when choosing Sage products.
ffnews.com
Icertis Launches Contract Intelligence Solution for Banking and Financial Services
Icertis, a contract intelligence company, today announced the launch of Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) for Banking and Financial Services. The CLM solution is packaged with out-of-the-box functionality that includes a range of contract types, rules to identify obligations, and workflow and reporting to support specific challenges in business processes across front, middle, and corporate offices of Banking and Financial Services organisations.
swineweb.com
Farmers and feed mills advised to safeguard feed quality
Part of ‘battening down the hatches’ in the face of global disruptions, rising costs. Taking steps to mitigate mycotoxins and other contaminants in feed is a top priority post-harvest 2022, as feed mills and livestock farmers seek to get the most value out of every feed dollar, say grain management experts.
kitco.com
Over 40% of the top public companies are utilizing blockchain technology
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to a recent report released by enterprise blockchain adoption analytics platform Blockdata, 44 out of the top...
consumergoods.com
3M’s Post-It Partners With Microsoft on Brainstorming App Venture
3M’s Post-It brand has teamed up with Microsoft to develop a new app aimed at digitizing idea-sharing through the use of a virtual whiteboard and sticky notes. The app will enable teams to collaborate and innovate in an increasingly "phygital" world, the two companies said. Available to all current Microsoft Teams users, the app will allow users to create a digital sharing space (or whiteboard) and synchronously or asynchronously post sticky notes during brainstorming sessions, meetings, or whenever a new idea strikes them. Users can then sort, stack, assign, color code, or even vote on their peers' Post-Its. For those who still prefer the analog version, the app allows users to take photos of real-world Post-Its and upload them as well.
geekwire.com
Kubernetes co-founder, Microsoft Azure CTO invest in new Seattle startup Diagrid
Diagrid, a Seattle startup that offers a fully managed Dapr on Kubernetes service, announced a $24.2 million Series A round led by Norwest Venture Partners, with participation from Amplify Partners and Quiet Capital. The 10-person company was founded last year by CEO Mark Fussell and CTO Yaron Schneider, former Microsoft...
TechCrunch
Construction equipment marketplace raises a $17.5M Series A led by Beringea
Two years later, and YardLink is back with a $17.5 million Series A funding round led by Beringea, with participation from Amplifier and existing investors Speedinvest and FJ Labs. From its rental roots, the company has now matured into a full-service supply chain management platform, meaning contractors get access to...
News-Medical.net
New partnership creates an automated anatomic pathology slide-scanning solution
Sakura Finetek, a global leader in histopathology products and Evident Scientific, a wholly owned subsidiary of Olympus Corporation, and a global leader in microscopy and imaging solutions, today announced a collaboration to offer a full workflow solution for anatomic pathology slide preparation and high-resolution digital scanning in the Americas. The...
swineweb.com
AMVC, Bretanha Announce a Joint Venture in Brazil
AMVC, the ninth largest pork producer in the United States, and Bretanha, the leading swine reproductive company in Brazil, today announced they will form a strategic partnership called Bretanha – AMVC Management Services. This new business combines AMVC’s knowledge and experience in swine management and Bretanha’s breeding and reproduction...
swineweb.com
Hog Farmers Encouraged to View Themselves as Food Producers Not Commodity Producers Hog Farmers Encouraged to View Themselves as Food Producers Not Commodity Producers
The General Manager of Manitoba Pork is encouraging pork producers to shift their perspectives and look at themselves as producers of food rather than as producers of commodities. An article being circulated through Manitoba community newspapers and posted to the Manitoba Pork web site examines the question consumers are typically asking, “Where does my food come?” Cam Dahl, the General Manager of Manitoba Pork, observes consumers around the world, especially our high value markets, are asking about how their food is produced and we need to have the answers to those questions as food producers.
3 Sales Tips to Help Your Business Earn More
My company's sales department sold $1.5 million in six months, here's how we did it.
Benefits of Managed IT Services for Small and Medium Enterprises
Managed IT services is information technology duties done by a third-party provider. Small and medium-sized firms may subscribe to these services to elevate their enterprises to the same level as industry giants in their area for a fraction of the cost.
ceoworld.biz
Three Strategies to Maximize Your Unique Talents as CEO
As a CEO, you wear many hats. This is especially true if you’re running a startup or emerging company. Although juggling multiple priorities at once can make sense early on, it’s not a sustainable practice. When you try to fill every role in an effort to grow your...
hbsdealer.com
EYE on RETAIL: Walmart offers supply chain partners access to data and metrics
Select customer insights and operational metrics will be available at no cost to participating Walmart suppliers. In 2021, Walmart launched its Walmart Luminate suite of data products for its supply chain partners. The platform provides a unified picture of category performance and consumer trends at scale. Following the recent addition...
Kitchen and Bath Design News
Legacy of a Corporate Giant
The kitchen and bath industry lost a transformational leader and corporate giant last month with the passing, at age 83, of Kohler Co. Executive Chairman Herbert V. Kohler, Jr., whose bold ideas, indomitable spirit and extraordinary breadth of contributions left an indelible imprint on the nation’s housing and residential remodeling markets.
