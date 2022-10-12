3M’s Post-It brand has teamed up with Microsoft to develop a new app aimed at digitizing idea-sharing through the use of a virtual whiteboard and sticky notes. The app will enable teams to collaborate and innovate in an increasingly "phygital" world, the two companies said. Available to all current Microsoft Teams users, the app will allow users to create a digital sharing space (or whiteboard) and synchronously or asynchronously post sticky notes during brainstorming sessions, meetings, or whenever a new idea strikes them. Users can then sort, stack, assign, color code, or even vote on their peers' Post-Its. For those who still prefer the analog version, the app allows users to take photos of real-world Post-Its and upload them as well.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO