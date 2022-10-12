Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
Freezing rain and snow arrive this weekend
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A low spinning over the Aleutians is helping to draw warm, moist air north to Alaska as we head into the weekend. Anchorage and surrounding areas should be aware that freezing rain is likely, so roads and sidewalks will be slippery. Winter weather advisory starts Saturday...
alaskasnewssource.com
The weekend brings a new round of stormy weather
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A chill was in the air as Anchorage and Southcentral Alaska were still yawning in the morning. Campbell Creek Science Center dipped to 17 degrees. With sunshine, daytime highs did reach the lower 40s. Interior Alaska and west coasts will see partly-to-mostly sunny skies and very...
alaskasnewssource.com
Pacific low brings snow-wind-rain triad
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A north Pacific low blasted parts of Southcentral with winds, snow, and rain as it pushed ashore Wednesday. The storm prompted blizzard and winter storm warnings as it dumped snow on regional highways and roads. Driving was challenging, even dangerous in the Copper River Basin from Eureka-east and south. Visibility was near zero in some video images seen on Alaska 511.
alaskasnewssource.com
Lost on the trail? You’re probably going to meet the Alaska National Guard
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Crisp, vivid glacier ice and and an endless cascade of mountains are just a snippet of what Alaska Army National Guard members see as they fly above the Alaskan terrain searching for a missing person. Often, the guard searches for a hiker, snowmachiner or hunter that...
First measurable snow recorded in Minnesota as chilly air settles across Upper Midwest
A series of cold fronts in the Upper Midwest have ushered in below-average temperatures and widely scattered snow showers, allowing some cities to see their first measurable snowfall of the season.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Plan approved for electric vehicle charging stations around Alaska
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - In order to expand Alaskans’ ability to use electric vehicles (EVs) in the state, the Alaska Energy Authority (AEA) developed a plan for expanding the state’s EV infrastructure. According to Curtis Thayer, Executive Director of AEA, “Literally, you are starting with nothing, and within...
alaskasnewssource.com
Winter snow and rain for Wednesday
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A large low is pushing north and will bring rain, wind, and snow to Southcentral Alaska, the Interior, and Southeast Alaska Wednesday and Thursday. Southcentral’s Copper River Basin to the Eastern Interior could see snow from as little as 2 to 4 inches, up to 12 inches, especially in higher pass areas. Winds out of the north are likely to blow 20-30 mph.
Air quality alert, record heat expected across Puget Sound
Air quality alerts have been issued for western Washington, as haze hangs over the region. The air quality in the greater Seattle area hit an unhealthy level Thursday due to wildfire smoke. Meteorologist Dana Felton with the National Weather Service says it will get worse this weekend. “We don’t have...
Fishermen fear going out of business after Alaska cancels snow and king crab harvest
SEATTLE — Crab fishermen are at a loss after Alaska canceled harvest season for two types of crabs over population concerns. For the first time ever, the Bering Sea snow crab harvest is closed, and for the second consecutive year, the Bristol Bay red king crab harvest is as well.
alaskasnewssource.com
Dozens in Hooper Bay still without permanent housing after historic storm
Alaska's News Source Anchor Kristen Durand brings you an update on plans for Anchorage's homeless population, a scheduled hearing to resolve the campaign finance violations alleged of Gov. Mike Dunleavy and others, and new concerns over migrating birds and avian influenza in Alaska. The Alaska Public Interest Research Group and...
NBCMontana
3D weather: Snowfall expectations across western Montana
This fall’s weather is not behaving as averages would expect. Temperatures we are experiencing and forecasting in the days to come have not been this warm in over three decades. Even the geese are taking advantage of these warm temperatures and not flying south, at least not yet. Based on current forecast trends, cold weather is not looking likely in the near future. Many of us across western Montana are excited for the arrival of winter weather, especially the snow. Even though it may not feel like snowy weather, that does not mean we can’t talk about it. Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs breaks down snowfall expectations western Montana in the video above.
alaskasnewssource.com
In Depth Alaska: COLA increase and what it means for Alaskans
Blood Bank of Alaska is in need of O Positive and O Negative blood. The Blood Bank of Alaska said they are seeing fewer donors at a time when they are in critical need of O Positive and O Negative blood. Feeding the hungry, one sandwich at a time: Anchorage...
uaf.edu
The man who knew moose like no other
DENALI NATIONAL PARK — On a late autumn day, as naked stems of dwarf birch nod away from a warm breeze, a distant flash of antler reveals the object of our search. “The hunters would love to see him,” Vic Van Ballenberghe says as he pulls his pickup to the side of the park road and grabs his binoculars. “He’s a trophy bull.”
aircargonews.net
Alaska Air Cargo pulls off sky high beer hop
Alaska Air Cargo said it has delivered the industry’s first and biggest fresh hops run to breweries in Maui and Anchorage within 24 hours of harvest. The airline delivered more than 1,200 pounds of fresh hops – made from fresh-plucked, undried hops that are typically rushed straight from the fields to the breweries – to Maui Brewing Co. in Hawaii and 49th State Brewing in Alaska.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Department of Fish and Game closes select crabbing seasons
Bird flu again confirmed in Alaska backyard flocks. City of Houston rebuilds their council after multiple city officials tender resignations. Former Mayor Virgie Thompson, former Deputy Mayor Lance Wilson, and the city’s treasurer, Sally Schug, all walked away from their positions after unofficial results of the Oct. 4 Regular City Election were announced.
alaskalandmine.com
Investigation finds House candidate Jennie Armstrong ineligible to hold legislative office
Jennie Armstrong, a Democrat running for the open West Anchorage House seat, is not eligible to hold legislative office in Alaska, according to an investigation by the Alaska Landmine. The investigation found she lacked the constitutionally-required minimum three years of residency in the state when she registered to be a candidate. Article II, Section 2 of the Alaska Constitution states:
hawaiinewsnow.com
2 quakes rattle Hawaii Island, prompt preparedness message as Mauna Loa unrest continues
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 5.1-magnitude shook Hawaii Island on Friday morning, causing minor property damage in some areas and triggering a series of aftershocks that officials say could continue for days. The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said the larger quake came just 24 seconds before a 4.6-magnitude quake. Both were centered...
alaskasnewssource.com
Company touts benefits of micro nuclear reactors for rural Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskans looking for clean, safe energy sources should consider nuclear power, according to a company that is working on developing a micro nuclear reactor it says will be particularly suited for rural Alaska. Westinghouse Electric President Eddie Saab made a presentation Friday in front of Word...
alaskasnewssource.com
Last Frontier Honor Flight braves elements during D.C. trip
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Nearly two dozen Alaska veterans were in the nation’s capital Thursday visiting memorials. Braving the rain, it was a day of reflection for the veterans, most seeing memorials for wars they fought in for the first time. “I almost cried just seeing the whole thing....
akbizmag.com
New Technique for Heavy Oil Recovery
New research by the Petroleum Development Lab at the UAF Institute for Northern Engineering demonstrates the potential for commercial production of heavy crude at existing North Slope oil fields. Polymer Flood. UAF engineers and Hilcorp Alaska have successfully deployed an enhanced oil recovery method using a process known as polymer...
