Record-high turkey prices, other expensive staples expected this Thanksgiving
Between record-high turkey prices and the already high costs of Thanksgiving staples, this year's feast could be expensive.
Turns Out New Jersey Is Home to the World’s Largest Chile Pepper Farm
It can be easy to forget that New Jersey’s nickname is “The Garden State.” I forget about that sometimes, and I grew up there. But if you spend enough time driving around the state, you’ll eventually find yourself amidst plenty of farmland, with fresh produce abounding and some unexpected milestones related to the state’s agricultural production.
Danone to shed Russian dairy business with 1 billion euro write-off
PARIS, Oct 14 (Reuters) - French food company Danone (DANO.PA) will shed control of its dairy food business in Russia in a deal that could lead to a write-off of up to 1 billion euros ($978 million), it said on Friday.
BMW to axe UK production of electric Mini and relocate to China
Cowley factory on outskirts of Oxford not up to challenge of creating electric vehicles, says boss, Stefanie Wurst
Farmers and feed mills advised to safeguard feed quality
Part of ‘battening down the hatches’ in the face of global disruptions, rising costs. Taking steps to mitigate mycotoxins and other contaminants in feed is a top priority post-harvest 2022, as feed mills and livestock farmers seek to get the most value out of every feed dollar, say grain management experts.
Check Out Highlights from NPB’s Webinar Q3 Hogs and Pigs Report
USDA released the bullish Q3 Hogs and Pigs Report on September 29. This report shows U.S. inventory of all hogs and pigs as of September 1. All hogs and pigs inventory was 73.8 million head – down 1% from last year, but up 2% from June 1
Bird flu: Poultry owners in East preparing for 'flockdown'
All poultry and captive birds in Norfolk, Suffolk and parts of Essex must be kept indoors from Wednesday, as part of government measures to prevent avian flu spreading. It is not the first time this has happened, but how are bird keepers coping with the demands and what do they think of the measures?
AMVC, Bretanha Announce a Joint Venture in Brazil
AMVC, the ninth largest pork producer in the United States, and Bretanha, the leading swine reproductive company in Brazil, today announced they will form a strategic partnership called Bretanha – AMVC Management Services. This new business combines AMVC’s knowledge and experience in swine management and Bretanha’s breeding and reproduction...
PCG completes acquisition of Perstorp
• Ambition to preserve and grow the value of Perstorp, focusing on its growth projects. • Continued focus on specialty solutions and sustainable transformation. Perstorp today announced that it has been acquired by PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (PCG), Malaysia’s leading integrated chemicals provider and part of PETRONAS Group, on 11 October 2022.
Model suggests Indian Ocean Dipole changes are reducing wheat yields in Australia
A team of researchers affiliated with multiple institutions in China and Australia attributes reduced rainfall on Australian wheat fields to disruptions to the Indian Ocean Dipole due to climate change. The study is published in Nature Food. Prior research has shown that the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) has a major...
: As food prices rise, this Detroit mother is forced to choose between paying her energy bill or buying groceries
Tramena ONeil, 50, is making changes to her food budget to accommodate the rise in food prices. The mother of five works as a part-time parent outreach coordinator for Southeast High School in Detroit, and has a 17-year-old son still at home. “I have to do what I have to...
Pig Prices Continue to Rise in China, By Dennis Smith , October 12th 2022
Grains are lower with crop ratings improving and traders are squaring up ahead of the supply/demand report scheduled for release later today. I’ve always felt that yield would come in better than expected. The market (corn) eventually convinced me otherwise, but I believe the finishing weather for soybeans was excellent. We have no position in corn while holding a bearish position in soybeans. No other trade rec. Dec wheat appears to be testing a trendline. A move below 890 here signals a move toward 850.
'Please send us more chips' Canadian lawmaker says in Taiwan
TAIPEI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - A Canadian lawmaker who represents an area in the country's main auto producing province said on Friday he had asked Taiwan to "please send us more chips" to help resolve an ongoing shortage that continues to snarl some production lines.
US supermarkets fail to stop antibiotic misuse
A US report reviewing supermarket meat supply chains has revealed that the majority are not doing enough to stop the excessive use of antibiotics in livestock. A report on superbugs in supermarkets has found the majority of US grocery stores are failing to stop antibiotic misuse in their private label meat supplies.
Food recall news: Abbott Voluntarily Recalls Certain Lots of 2 Fl. Oz./59 mL Bottles of Ready-to-Feed Liquid Products; Recall Is Not Expected to Impact U.S. Infant Formula Supply
Abbott is initiating a proactive, voluntary recall of certain lots of 2 fluid ounce/59 milliliter bottles of Ready-to-Feed liquid products for infants and children, including the brands Similac® Pro-Total ComfortTM, Similac® 360 Total Care®, Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive, Similac® Special Care® 24, Similac Stage 1, Similac® NeoSure®, Similac Water (Sterilized) and Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution. The products included in the recall were manufactured at our Columbus, Ohio, manufacturing facility.
Florida orange production down 32% from last season, USDA says
Orange juice prices are likely headed higher. Hurricane Ian damaged what was already forecast to be the lowest Florida orange crop in decades. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said orange production in Florida is down by 32% from last season, marking the scantiest predicted harvest in nearly 80 years. In...
