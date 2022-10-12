ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

InsideHook

Turns Out New Jersey Is Home to the World’s Largest Chile Pepper Farm

It can be easy to forget that New Jersey’s nickname is “The Garden State.” I forget about that sometimes, and I grew up there. But if you spend enough time driving around the state, you’ll eventually find yourself amidst plenty of farmland, with fresh produce abounding and some unexpected milestones related to the state’s agricultural production.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Meat Industry#Sow#Business Industry#Linus Business#Sip Consultors#Spanish
swineweb.com

Farmers and feed mills advised to safeguard feed quality

Part of ‘battening down the hatches’ in the face of global disruptions, rising costs. Taking steps to mitigate mycotoxins and other contaminants in feed is a top priority post-harvest 2022, as feed mills and livestock farmers seek to get the most value out of every feed dollar, say grain management experts.
AGRICULTURE
BBC

Bird flu: Poultry owners in East preparing for 'flockdown'

All poultry and captive birds in Norfolk, Suffolk and parts of Essex must be kept indoors from Wednesday, as part of government measures to prevent avian flu spreading. It is not the first time this has happened, but how are bird keepers coping with the demands and what do they think of the measures?
AGRICULTURE
swineweb.com

AMVC, Bretanha Announce a Joint Venture in Brazil

AMVC, the ninth largest pork producer in the United States, and Bretanha, the leading swine reproductive company in Brazil, today announced they will form a strategic partnership called Bretanha – AMVC Management Services. This new business combines AMVC’s knowledge and experience in swine management and Bretanha’s breeding and reproduction...
AGRICULTURE
swineweb.com

PCG completes acquisition of Perstorp

• Ambition to preserve and grow the value of Perstorp, focusing on its growth projects. • Continued focus on specialty solutions and sustainable transformation. Perstorp today announced that it has been acquired by PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (PCG), Malaysia’s leading integrated chemicals provider and part of PETRONAS Group, on 11 October 2022.
BUSINESS
swineweb.com

Pig Prices Continue to Rise in China, By Dennis Smith , October 12th 2022

Grains are lower with crop ratings improving and traders are squaring up ahead of the supply/demand report scheduled for release later today. I’ve always felt that yield would come in better than expected. The market (corn) eventually convinced me otherwise, but I believe the finishing weather for soybeans was excellent. We have no position in corn while holding a bearish position in soybeans. No other trade rec. Dec wheat appears to be testing a trendline. A move below 890 here signals a move toward 850.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

'Please send us more chips' Canadian lawmaker says in Taiwan

TAIPEI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - A Canadian lawmaker who represents an area in the country's main auto producing province said on Friday he had asked Taiwan to "please send us more chips" to help resolve an ongoing shortage that continues to snarl some production lines.
WORLD
newfoodmagazine.com

US supermarkets fail to stop antibiotic misuse

A US report reviewing supermarket meat supply chains has revealed that the majority are not doing enough to stop the excessive use of antibiotics in livestock. A report on superbugs in supermarkets has found the majority of US grocery stores are failing to stop antibiotic misuse in their private label meat supplies.
FOOD SAFETY
Food Recall News

Food recall news: Abbott Voluntarily Recalls Certain Lots of 2 Fl. Oz./59 mL Bottles of Ready-to-Feed Liquid Products; Recall Is Not Expected to Impact U.S. Infant Formula Supply

Abbott is initiating a proactive, voluntary recall of certain lots of 2 fluid ounce/59 milliliter bottles of Ready-to-Feed liquid products for infants and children, including the brands Similac® Pro-Total ComfortTM, Similac® 360 Total Care®, Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive, Similac® Special Care® 24, Similac Stage 1, Similac® NeoSure®, Similac Water (Sterilized) and Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution. The products included in the recall were manufactured at our Columbus, Ohio, manufacturing facility.
INDUSTRY

