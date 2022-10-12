Grains are lower with crop ratings improving and traders are squaring up ahead of the supply/demand report scheduled for release later today. I’ve always felt that yield would come in better than expected. The market (corn) eventually convinced me otherwise, but I believe the finishing weather for soybeans was excellent. We have no position in corn while holding a bearish position in soybeans. No other trade rec. Dec wheat appears to be testing a trendline. A move below 890 here signals a move toward 850.

AGRICULTURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO