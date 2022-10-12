This week the Stratford city council learned about the need for equipment for the community’s fire department. Brad Westrum and Dan Ostrem of the department gave an extensive update on current and outstanding grants used by the fire department. Last year the Stratford fire department applied for the Fiscal Year 2021 Assistance to Firefighters Grant for a new fire truck and some radios. To date they have received FEMA grants for $80,000 for breathing apparatus, $56,000 for fire gear and a washer and $310,000 for a new fire truck. Fire Chief Ostrem explained a condition of the fire truck grant is that the fire department must have a 5 percent or $15,000. Ostrem proceeded to explain that the department currently has about $93,000 in their capital equipment fund to help with the cost. After much discussion, the council voted to accept the FEMA grant awarded to the Stratford Fire Department for $310,902 with a five percent match for a new fire truck.

STRATFORD, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO