Webster City, IA

Webster City, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows compete in NCC Conference Meet

The Webster City Lynx and the Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Cowboys and Cowgirls cross country teams made the trip north on Tuesday night to Humboldt to compete in the annual North Central Conference cross country meet at Joe Sheldon County Park. The Lynx and Cowboys/Cowgirls were joined by the host Wildcats, Algona, Clear Lake, Hampton-Dumont-CAL, Iowa Falls-Alden and St. Edmond.
WEBSTER CITY, IA
Football Preview: Webster City vs. Storm Lake

The Webster City Lynx football team will be back at Lynx Field on Friday Night as they host the Storm Lake Tornadoes in Class 4A, District 1 action. The Lynx enter Friday with a 4-3 record and 2-1 district record following their 49-40 loss against Spencer, whole Storm Lake enters with an 0-7 record and 0-3 district record following a 50-17 loss to Fort Dodge.
WEBSTER CITY, IA
Football Preview: South Hamilton vs. Eagle Grove

Two KQ-Radio teams get together on Friday night at Hinrichsen Field in Eagle Grove as the Eagle Grove Eagles host the (1A) #10 South Hamilton Hawks for senior night in Class 1A, District 2 action. Eagle Grove enters with a 3-4 record and 2-2 in district play after a 60-8 win over Belmond-Klemme on Friday, while South Hamilton is 6-1 overall and 4-0 in district play following a 54-12 win over Manson-Northwest Webster.
EAGLE GROVE, IA
Stratford city council purchase a new fire truck.

This week the Stratford city council learned about the need for equipment for the community’s fire department. Brad Westrum and Dan Ostrem of the department gave an extensive update on current and outstanding grants used by the fire department. Last year the Stratford fire department applied for the Fiscal Year 2021 Assistance to Firefighters Grant for a new fire truck and some radios. To date they have received FEMA grants for $80,000 for breathing apparatus, $56,000 for fire gear and a washer and $310,000 for a new fire truck. Fire Chief Ostrem explained a condition of the fire truck grant is that the fire department must have a 5 percent or $15,000. Ostrem proceeded to explain that the department currently has about $93,000 in their capital equipment fund to help with the cost. After much discussion, the council voted to accept the FEMA grant awarded to the Stratford Fire Department for $310,902 with a five percent match for a new fire truck.
STRATFORD, IA

