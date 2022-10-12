Read full article on original website
Montclair defeats Wayne Valley - Field hockey recap
Meghan Crane scored two goals to lead Montclair past Wayne Valley 3-0 in Montclair. Montclair (10-3) led 1-0 at the half and outshot Wayne Valley 15-5 in the game. Ceci Cowart also had a goal with Eliza Larson and Hannah Saraisky tallying an assist each. Isabel Ginns had five saves to get the shutout.
Football: Verona tops Glen Ridge to stop 6-game skid
Alex Rodriguez finished with two touchdowns to pace Verona to an 18-6 win over Glen Ridge in Verona. Rodriguez connected on a pass from Connor Demasi in the first quarter before embarking on a run into the end zone in the second quarter for a 13-6 lead at the half for Verona (2-6), which snapped a six-game losing streak with the win. Verona came up with a safety in the third quarter before Kieran Patel expanded Verona’s lead with a field goal.
Red Bank Regional defeats Monmouth - Boys soccer recap
Carlos Guerra and Brady Walsh had a goal and an assist as Red Bank Regional defeated Monmouth 3-1 in Tinton Falls. Red Bank Regional (2-11) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before adding two more goals in the second half. Danny Dougan also scored a goal. Monmouth fell to 6-7-1.
HS football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 7
After a loaded slate in Week 6, North Jersey delivered once again with more games to get excited about on the Week 7 schedule. We listed a whopping 15 below, but it doesn’t end there as football in the top third of N.J. is generating some of the best matchups you’ll see across the state. The storylines are as enticing with schools closing in on history and others making an impact away from the field.
Pompton Lakes defeats Dwight-Englewood - Field hockey recap
Krista Lilienthal had three goals and an assist as Pompton Lakes defeated Dwight-Englewood 6-0 in Englewood. Pompton Lakes (12-2) took a 4-0 lead into halftime before adding two more goals in the third quarter. Morgan Hanna tallied a goal and an assist while Bridget Leahy notched one save. Beatrice Gouverneur...
Glassboro and Schalick end in tie - Field hockey recap
Glassboro and Schalick alternated goals in each quarter as the game ended in a 2-2 tie in Pittsgrove. McKenzie Mulch and Victoria Tullio scored goals for Glassboro (7-2-1), who took an early lead in the first quarter. Schalick (6-5-2) scored two game-tying goals. Ava Scurry and Sophia Longo found the...
Football: Colts Neck uses stout defense to defeat Wall (PHOTOS)
Colts Neck was propelled by its strong defense as it shut out Wall 17-0 in Wall to win its sixth in a row and move to 6-1 on the season. Colts Neck took a 3-0 lead into halftime before scoring on its first drive of the second half to take a 10-0 advantage midway through the third quarter. The Cougars would go on to score on a 27-yard pass to take a 17-0 lead.
North Bergen over Ferris - Boys soccer recap
Kevin Roca’s first half goal proved to be all the difference, as North Bergen notched a 1-0 road victory over Ferris in Jersey City. The Bruins are now 5-7-1 on the year. Cesar Tlatelpa made six saves for Ferris, which fell to 9-5 on the campaign. The N.J. High...
Paramus defeats Indian Hills - Girls soccer recap
Paramus scored six second-half goals to come away with a 9-3 win against Indian Hills in Paramus. Paramus (7-5) led 3-2 at halftime before taking control. Indian Hills (2-10) finished with nine shots on goal. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign...
No. 13 Eastern defeats Cherry Hill West - Field hockey recap
Olivia White, Melany Mosier, and Devon Baraldi scored for Eastern, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 3-0 victory over Cherry Hill West in Voorhees. Eastern (6-5) took a 2-0 lead in the first quarter before each team scored a goal in the second. Maura Somers tallied an assist while Jess Hoffmaster made two saves.
Cresskill over Waldwick - Boys soccer recap
Cayden Raymond scored twice to lead Cresskill to a 2-1 win over Waldwick, in Cresskill. Alex Botea made seven saves for Cresskill (8-3). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Burlington City shutsout Pennsauken - Girls soccer recap
Tarynn Lloyd posted a hat-trick to lead Burlington City past Pennsauken 6-0 in Pennsauken. Emily Almeida also added two goals with Mckenna Balas scoring one. Savannah Weaver had three saves in goal. Burlington City (10-2) held a 3-0 lead over Pennsauken (1-11) at the half and outshot it 20-3 in...
Lodi over Teaneck - Boys soccer recap
Josue Chicas posted two goals and an assist to lead Lodi to a 5-0 win over Teaneck, in Teaneck. Leonit Karaqica added on two goals for Lodi (5-7) while Daniel Fonseca finished with a goal and two assists. Joan Caro made three saves to earn the shutout. Teaneck fell to...
Willingboro defeats Northern Burlington - Boys soccer recap
Samuel Zonoe and Rae-Jaun Gayle scored to lift Willingboro to a 2-1 victory against Northern Burlington in Willingboro. With the win, Willingboro improved to 12-1 and captured its seventh in a row. Franklyn Karngbaye tallied an assist for Willingboro while Hillstreet Jackson made five saves. Zachary Collura scored for Northern...
Doane Academy defeats Maple Shade - Boys soccer recap
Michael Evans earned a 12-save shutout as Doane Academy defeated Maple Shade 1-0 in Burlington. Fawaz Somoye got Doane Academy (9-2-1) on the board in the first half from Khalil Camara’s assist. Maple Shade fell to 4-8. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
Football: Roselle’s rushing overpowers Bound Brook
Samir Rivel and Nafee Finney each scored two rushing touchdowns in Roselle’s 47-6 win over Bound Brook, in Roselle. Finney led Roselle (3-4) with 108 yards on seven rushes, while Rivel racked up 69 yards on six carries. Emmanuel Lyles finished with 93 yards and one touchdown on eight rushes and William Peay had 64 yards and one touchdown on four carries for Roselle (3-4).
Football: Shane Nugent scores four times as Wallkill Valley defeats Hackettstown
Shane Nugent had a big day for Wallkill Valley as he had 34 carries for 161 yards and four touchdowns to lead his team past Hackettstown 34-27 in Hackettstown. Trailing 27-21 in the third quarter, Nugent put Wallkill Valley (5-2) ahead by one point thanks to a nine-yard touchdown pass from Dylan Bonser. Chase Lorencovitz extended the lead to 34-27 off a four-yard pass from Bonser.
