After a loaded slate in Week 6, North Jersey delivered once again with more games to get excited about on the Week 7 schedule. We listed a whopping 15 below, but it doesn’t end there as football in the top third of N.J. is generating some of the best matchups you’ll see across the state. The storylines are as enticing with schools closing in on history and others making an impact away from the field.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 2 DAYS AGO