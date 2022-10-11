ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Week 6 NFL power rankings roundup: Eagles slip below Bills and Chiefs after tough win

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RiLnw_0iW3VlTb00

Perfection isn’t always an acknowledgment of success and as the 5-0 Eagles prepare for the Cowboys in Week 6, there seems to be some confusion among the national media.

The Birds are the NFL’s only undefeated team.

Yet, they landed behind Kansas City and Buffalo in multiple power rankings, with the 3-2 Buccaneers hovering right below Philadelphia in some listings.

With Jalen Hurts and the Eagles set for a return to the NovaCare Complex on Wednesday, here’s a look at the Week 6 NFL power rankings.

USA Today -- 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UTR76_0iW3VlTb00
Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

USA Today has Philadelphia at No. 1 again after a hard-fought victory.

A big reason for their 5-0 start? The ability to sprint out to big leads before putting teams away. Philadelphia’s 92 second-quarter points are the most in NFL history through five games and 68 more than their opponents have. Philly has not trailed in the second half all season.

Bleacher Report --- 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GF7Yf_0iW3VlTb00
Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

Bleacher Report has Philadelphia ahead of the Chiefs.

Sunday’s win in Arizona wasn’t the most attractive or emphatic victory the team has logged this season. After jumping out to a 14-0 first-half lead, Philly’s offense stalled for most of the rest of the game. But just as they have all season long, the Eagles made plays when they needed to and received a little good fortune when Cardinals kicker Matt Ammendola’s late field-goal attempt sailed wide.

The Athletic -- 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lwIF2_0iW3VlTb00
Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

The Athletic has Philadelphia at No. 2 on the list despite the team being undefeated.

Why would a rebuilding team trade away one of the best young pass rushers in the league? Because the Eagles could make it worth their while. Stocked with two 2023 first-round picks, the Eagles might have had those earmarked to make a move for a quarterback. But Jalen Hurts’ ascension makes that less of a concern. We know general manager Howie Roseman will always build his team through the line of scrimmage, so why not offer something like the Eagles’ 2023 first-round pick (keeping the upside of the Saints’ first-rounder in-house) and a 2024 Day 2 pick for the 24-year-old Burns? Burns has 29.5 sacks since entering the league as a first-round pick in 2019, 12th-most in the NFL.

Pro Football Talk -- 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JOH1i_0iW3VlTb00
Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

Pro Football Talk has Philadelphia at No. 1.

The best teams avoid trap games. The Eagles barely did.

CBS Sports -- 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13cde8_0iW3VlTb00
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

CBS Sports rightfully has the Eagles at No. 1.

They didn’t play a great game at Arizona, but they found a way. That’s the sign of a good team. Now here come the Cowboys.

NFL.com -- 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bb0ur_0iW3VlTb00
(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

NFL.com has the Birds at No. 2 behind Buffalo.

The Eagles keep answering the bell in different ways. Win a shootout? Check. Blow a team off the field? Check. Rally from multiple scores down? Check. Win a close one in a hostile environment? Got that, too. Sunday’s 20-17 triumph at Arizona came with a dollop of good fortune: Kyler Murray’s premature slide short of the first-down marker set up an ugly miss by a temporary kicker to close the game. But you tend to get these kinds of breaks when things are going good. “Every win isn’t easy,” Jalen Hurts said. “Personally, I have mixed emotions about the game itself, but we found a way.” The Eagles are 5-0 for just the third time in franchise history.

Sports Illustrated -- 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31xwSi_0iW3VlTb00
Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Sports Illustrated appears to bored this week, listing the Eagles behind the Chiefs and Bills like Philadelphia is Appalachian State.

While mind-boggling throws are the norm now, it’s worth looking back at Jalen Hurts’s game against the Cardinals and see the fluidity with which he’s escaping pressure and finding open receivers with expert ball placement. The latter part sometimes makes balls seem like they’re just lame-ducked in the air, when, in reality, they’re down and away on purpose: the only place where a good pass catcher can find it.

The Ringer -- 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W1S2w_0iW3VlTb00
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Ringer has Philadelphia at No. 3.

Top six in offensive EPA per drive (0.39) and yards per play allowed on defense (4.7), the Eagles are comfortably the best team in the NFC after five weeks. Even with injuries to cornerback Avonte Maddox, starting left tackle Jordan Mailata, and kicker Jake Elliott, the Eagles pulled off a road win over the Cardinals to remain the NFL’s only undefeated team. Arizona gashed the Eagles for some big plays with tempo and some well-timed Kyler Murray designed runs, but the Eagles proved yet again they can win in multiple ways and continue to show just how much margin for error the team has on both sides of the ball right now.

Comments / 0

Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Odell Beckham Jr. Super Mad At Buffalo Bills Fans

Is Odell Beckham coming to play with the Buffalo Bills? Was Odell Beckham Jr. spotted today at the Buffalo Airport?. There have been rumblings for weeks about Odell Beckham Jr. possibly signing with the Buffalo Bills. Actually, make that months. Odell Beckham Jr. still has not signed with a new team after winning the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams last year.
BUFFALO, NY
RadarOnline

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Missouri Football
City
Philadelphia, MO
Kansas City, MO
Sports
City
Buffalo, MO
State
Arizona State
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Philadelphia, PA
Kansas City, MO
Football
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Dolphins Cheerleader Going Viral This Week

The Miami Dolphins will be down to their third-string quarterback this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings. Both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater are nursing concussions, which means Skylar Thompson will get the start on Sunday. Heavy underdogs, Miami needs all the support it can get. Thankfully, one Dolphins cheerleader is...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#Bills#Chiefs#Nfl Power Rankings#American Football#Birds#Cardinals#Athletic
VikingsTerritory

John Elway Had His Eye on Vikings Coach

When the Denver Broncos sought a new head coach nine months ago, Kevin O’Connell was front and center, nearly becoming Denver’s skipper. President of Football Operations for the Broncos, John Elway, affirmed his franchise’s ardor for O’Connell this week while talking to the Pioneer Press. Elway told Chris Tomasson from the Pioneer Press about O’Connell’s interview in Denver, “We interviewed him last year, and we were really, really impressed with his interview, so it does not surprise me he’s having good success [with the Vikings]. He was very, very impressive in the interview process, and it was nip and tuck which way we wanted to go.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Athlon Sports

Report: Odell Beckham's Contract Demand For Rams Revealed

Odell Beckham Jr. made headlines Wednesday when he tweeted that the Los Angeles Rams made him an offer that was "the lowest of low." NFL Network's Ian Rapaport reported Thursday that was not just Beckham stirring the pot on social media.  The free agent wideout is legitimately unhappy with his ...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 Steelers who should be on the trading block

Now that the Pittsburgh Steelers have decided to not redshirt rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, there is new life in Pittsburgh. Even with a 1-4 record, the team is hoping the move to make Pickett the start will energize the team and help salvage the season. But in order to do this, there are some needs on this roster including defensive and offensive line along with the defensive secondary.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL doubles down on roughing the passer call against Grady Jarrett

By now, just about everyone in sports media has given their take on Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett’s sack on Tom Brady at the end of Sunday’s loss in Tampa Bay. What appeared to be a third-down stop by Jarrett was called back due to a roughing the passer penalty. Most NFL analysts couldn’t believe the officials would make such a questionable call at such a critical moment in the game.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch tempers flare between Penn State and Michigan in tunnel at halftime

Penn State and Michigan played a tough and physical first half of football, with the Wolverines getting the better of the Nittany Lions in just about every possible way. But Penn State trailed the Wolverines just 16-14 at the break as the teams went to their respective locker rooms. And on the way to the locker room, things got a little testy between the two teams. As captured by Isaiah Hole of Wolverines Wire, there was a bit of a shouting match between Penn State players and Michigan players as the teams made their way to the locker room. What started...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

161K+
Followers
213K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy