EnsembleIQ Launches Retail Leader Pro Premium Subscription Product, Providing Deep Retail Intelligence and Analysis From Industry Experts Across Retail Channels

salestechstar.com
OneDay Announces Corporate Rebrand and Single Product Launch
Dallas-based video technology company, OneDay, announces corporate rebrand and single-product launch. OneDay, a video-based sales enablement platform announced a corporate rebrand and single-product launch. The timing of the new corporate brand aligns with a single product platform that merges all product verticals into one seamless application. The new brand identity marks a major milestone in the evolution of OneDay, as it continues to push toward becoming the leading video-based communication platform available in the market.
salestechstar.com
SalesIntel Launches Innovative Technographic Data with Intuitive Taxonomy for Modern B2B Revenue Leaders
SalesIntel’s modern classification, robust 225M data point coverage, and intuitive taxonomy set a new standard for B2B technographic data. SalesIntel announced the launch of technographic data with an innovative, intuitive taxonomy built to best service modern go-to-market practices in the B2B world. For technographic data to be most useful to revenue teams, technographic data providers must create ways for technologies to be classified and organized to reflect today’s market, as well as offer actionable insights on who purchases them, and how they are implemented. With accurate technographic segmentation sellers can better understand the need for deployment of technologies within potential buyer segments, and be more granular in targeting customer segments based on their current technology needs.
Stellantis opens software hub in India to support digital strategy
MILAN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis (STLA.MI) said on Wednesday it had inaugurated a new software hub in Bengaluru, India, its second innovation centre in the country, focusing on cockpit and driver assistance technologies.
salestechstar.com
SetSail Releases 2023 RevOps Salary and Career Guide to Provide Visibility to Sales & Revenue Professionals
SetSail’s resource is the first guide dedicated to RevOps salary benchmarks. It includes guidance on the RevOps career framework, advice from thought leaders, trends, and more. SetSail, a revenue intelligence company that gives B2B organizations actionable visibility to unlock sales data and drive consistent growth, has released the 2023...
salestechstar.com
Drift Expands Conversational Sales Offering to Increase Sales Productivity Amid Turbulent Market Conditions
New Features Save Sellers Time, Accelerate Deal Cycles and Maximize Pipelines with Real-Time Buyer Insights. Drift, the Conversation Cloud company, announced an expanded offering for its Drift Conversational Sales suite, designed to make sales teams more productive and help companies weather ongoing market volatility. Drift Conversational Sales enables sellers to jumpstart conversations, build quality pipeline and maximize sales velocity using real-time insights and omni-channel communications.
geekwire.com
Providence spinout DexCare buys Womp, an e-commerce company that started as a snow report
DexCare, a spinout of Providence’s digital innovation group, has acquired commerce platform Womp Inc., a 12-year old Bellingham, Wash.-based startup. The purchase will add Womp’s technology for streamlining online experiences to DexCare’s toolkit for supporting health systems. “We are taking these tools, technologies, tactics and strategies from...
salestechstar.com
Dyrect launches 1-Click Registration & Post-Sales Experience Platform to help retail brands grow eCommerce revenue
Increase eCommerce revenue by leveraging the 1-Click Product Registration & Post-Sales Experience platform, which engages buyers and sells more. Backed by Upekkha, a Value SaaS accelerator, Dyrect, announced the launch of their unique 1-click registration & most engaging post-sales experience platform built for high-growth, fast-changing retail businesses around the globe. The platform uses product packaging QR code technology to connect buyers directly with brands, allowing brands to use first-party data to deliver targeted communication and sell more on eCommerce channels. Marketing teams gain real-time visibility into their buyers across offline retail and marketplace sales channels.
salestechstar.com
The Supply Chain Transparency Challenge: Report Highlights Gap between Procurement Organizations’ Transparency Ambitions and their Capabilities
The majority of organizations consider supply chain transparency to be a top priority, however less than a third are satisfied with the level of visibility into their suppliers. A new report, “Data-Enabled Supply Chain Transparency” has revealed that 77% of respondents indicated their organization considers supply chain transparency to be...
salestechstar.com
Workiz and JRA Help the $10 Billion Junk Removal Industry Go Digital
JUNKCON set to bring hundreds of industry leaders together to up-level their businesses. Workiz, the end-to-end business management platform for home and field service management (FSM) companies, announced that it is sponsoring the second annual JUNKCON conference, hosted by Junk Removal Authority (JRA), to help the $10 billion junk removal industry go digital.
salestechstar.com
Nividous Launches Enhanced IDP Capabilities within its Integrated Intelligent Automation Platform
Nividous has recently introduced improvements to its platform’s Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) capabilities. These new advancements allow out-of-the-box data extraction from any document type (such as invoices, identity cards, and loan applications) and various formats, including structured, semi-structured, and unstructured. The new IDP improvements are enabled by the Natural Language Processing (NLP) and intelligent Computer Vision (CV) technologies natively available within the Nividous platform.
salestechstar.com
Asana Launches Enterprise-Grade Goals to Help Executives Maximize Resources, Drive Revenue
Real-time visibility into progress across an organization and automatic updates through Salesforce inform prioritization and planning. New Asana Partners integrations reduce costly redundancies, level up security. Asana, Inc., a leading work management platform for organizations, announced a new suite of features and product integrations that automatically give enterprise leaders a...
salestechstar.com
Retail Software Provider– Celerant Celebrates 23rd Anniversary
Today marks the company’s 23rd year of providing innovative retail software and eCommerce to independent retailers. Celerant Technology is excited to celebrate its 23rd year of serving the retail industry with innovative point of sale, ERP and eCommerce solutions. This year’s anniversary follows a year of tremendous development of new technology, integrations and services- to better serve retail clients and help them come out of the pandemic stronger than ever before.
salestechstar.com
Groundbreaking Translation Industry Study from Smartcat Reveals Major Gaps in Linguistic Supply Chain Efficiency
Smartcat, the Language Delivery Platform™ and founder of LocTalk the global localization conference, released its first comprehensive translation industry research study on key benchmarks across the linguistic supply chain. While the company recognizes prominent industry studies from the recent past, which clearly document major gaps and inefficiencies in the...
salestechstar.com
IMM Product Demand Dictates Sales Team Expansion
Financial industry veterans, Rachel Burton and Dan Peters, join eSignature company. IMM, the only eSignature provider specializing in eSignature and digital transaction solutions exclusively for financial institutions, announced that Rachel Burton and Dan Peters joined the already-successful IMM sales team to meet the growing demand for its eSignature solution. Financial...
alpenhornnews.com
Retail Automation Market Report 2022: COVID-19, Qualitative Analysis and Competitive Industry Scenario 2028
The Retail Automation market analysis provides information on the key growth factors, impending challenges, and opportunities that will shape the trajectory of the industry in the years to come. This report aims to provide a comprehensive view of the global Retail Automation market, with quantitative and qualitative analysis to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the competitive market situation, analyze their current market position and make informed business decisions regarding Retail Automation .
salestechstar.com
LeanDNA Customer HNI Wins 2022 NextGen End User Award for Analytics
HNI achieved fast ROI with LeanDNA inventory optimization platform. LeanDNA, a leading inventory optimization and execution platform, congratulates HNI for their 2022 NextGen End User Award for Analytics. This year’s award winners were announced in Supply Chain Management Review on Sept. 16. HNI will be recognized at the NextGen Supply Chain Conference in Chicago on Tuesday, Oct. 18 along with three other end-user companies and four solution providers. Jay A. Senatra, Director of Supply Chain for HNI Corporation, will be speaking at the event and sharing the company’s success story.
futurumresearch.com
IBM Supply Chain Management Study Reveals Leaders are Investing in AI — and with Good Reason
Analyst Take: The IBM Supply Chain Management study is well timed since so many supply chain professionals are still reeling from the impact the COVID-19 pandemic that has wreaked havoc on global supply chains across pretty much all industries. Now more than ever, organizations are strategizing about ways to dilute the impact of such a catastrophic event in the future by leveraging quantitative and qualitative measures to ensure operations are sustainable.
salestechstar.com
Toshiba’s Retail Division Continues Investment in the Store of the Future with Key Leadership Appointment
Retail Technology Executive Yevgeni Tsirulnik to Lead Innovation and Incubation for Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions. Retail technology executive Yevgeni Tsirulnik has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Innovation and Incubation for Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions. His expanded role is focused on accelerating innovation, incubating new partners, and building the company’s service offerings to help drive the digitalization of retail customers across its global footprint.
salestechstar.com
Fortis Accelerates Momentum Behind Embedded Payments with Massive Growth, Enhanced Services and New Leadership
Fortis, a payment and commerce technology leader for software providers, marketplaces and scaling businesses, surpassed $20 billion in commerce transaction volume, an 80% increase over the previous year, as they continue to scale as a market leader in embedded payments. In addition to this milestone, the company is expanding its fully integrated service offerings and enhancing the leadership team.
salestechstar.com
Kanverse Jasper Release Delivers an AI-Powered Sales Order Automation Offering
Kanverse.ai, a Hyper Automation company, has announced the global launch of Jasper release of its patented AI-powered Intelligent Document Processing Product suite for Enterprises. With the Jasper release, Kanverse.ai has introduced a new AI-powered Sales Order automation product. With Kanverse Sales Order automation, sales operations and customer success teams can...
