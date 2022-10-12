Read full article on original website
salestechstar.com
Serve Robotics Appoints Former DoorDash Executive Prahar Shah as Chief Revenue Officer
Serve Robotics, the leading autonomous sidewalk delivery company, announced that Prahar Shah is joining the company as its Chief Revenue Officer. Prahar will lead Serve’s commercial efforts and oversee the new partnerships and new verticals team as the company expands its robotic delivery platform. Prahar will lead Serve’s commercial...
salestechstar.com
Affinity Appoints Josette Leslie as Chief Financial Officer
Former Squarespace finance executive to drive continued growth for Affinity. Affinity, the relationship intelligence platform for dealmakers, today announced the appointment of Josette Leslie as Chief Financial Officer. Leslie will oversee long-term financial strategy to help drive the next stage of growth for Affinity. “We are beyond excited to welcome...
salestechstar.com
Green Cabbage Announces Gary Scalise as President and Chief Revenue Officer
Green Cabbage LLC. The global leader in spend analytics and market intelligence announced Gary Scalise as the company’s new President and Chief Revenue Officer , effective October 12th, 2022. Scalise most recently served for 10 years as a Managing Director & National Sales Leader for KPMG Financial Services, one...
Cowbell Appoints David Junius to Serve as First Chief Financial Officer
New hire brings valuable expertise in insurance company capital to support the next phase of growth. /PRNewswire/ -- Cowbell, the leading provider of cyber insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), today announced. David Junius'. appointment as its first Chief Financial Officer. Junius joins in the wake of Cowbell debuting.
The Real Estate Collapse of 2023
Experts who cover the real estate market anticipate a collapse of home prices, and sales, in 2023.
msn.com
The stock market is in trouble. That’s because the bond market is ‘very close to a crash.’
Don’t assume the worst is over, says investor Larry McDonald. There’s talk of a policy pivot by the Federal Reserve as interest rates rise quickly and stocks keep falling. Both may continue. McDonald, founder of The Bear Traps Report and author of “A Colossal Failure of Common Sense,”...
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Comcast Promotes CFO Mike Cavanagh to Added Role of President
Comcast said on Wednesday that it has promoted chief financial officer Mike Cavanagh to the added role of president. “With this promotion, Mike will work closely with chairman and CEO Brian L. Roberts to manage the businesses and teams across the company,” it said. “Mike will be only the third president in the company’s 59-year history. He will remain chief financial officer.”More from The Hollywood ReporterNBCUniversal CEO Says Peacock Hit 15M Paid Subscribers, Says Possibility of Cutting 10 p.m. Hour About Reallocating ResourcesHulu's Value in Focus as Disney, Comcast Go Public With Negotiation TacticsHow SkyShowtime's CEO Aims to Shake Up...
Death is anything but a dying business as private equity cashes in
Private equity firms are investing in health care from cradle to grave, and in that latter category quite literally. A small but growing percentage of the funeral home industry — and the broader death care market — is being gobbled up by private equity-backed firms attracted by high profit margins, predictable income, and the eventual deaths of tens of millions of baby boomers.
financefeeds.com
ComplyAdvantage promotes Vatsa Narasimha to CEO
“I am excited to step into this role while continuing to work closely with Charlie as we make a significant impact for the customers we serve around the world.”. Financial crime detection firm ComplyAdvantage has announced the appointment of Vatsa Narasimha as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), with founder and former chief executive Charles Delingpole transitioning to the role of Executive Chairman.
salestechstar.com
Lynx Software Technologies Announces Appointment of Al Maillet as Chief Revenue Officer
Lynx Software Technologies , a developer of open architecture software solutions for mission critical embedded systems, announced the appointment of Al Maillet as Chief Revenue Officer. Maillet was previously with Mercury Systems, a global commercial technology company serving the aerospace and defense industry, where he served as the Vice President of Product Line Sales. In this new role, Maillet will oversee the Company’s go-to-market function, strategic account management, and sales operations, reporting to CEO Tim Reed.
salestechstar.com
Future Bolsters U.S. Sales Leadership with Strategic Hires
New additions to further fuel Games, Entertainment, Technology, and Sports portfolio. Digital powerhouse, Future Publishing, has announced the appointment of two senior hires to support its accelerated growth. Matt Trotta joins as SVP, Games, Entertainment, Technology, and Sport (GETS) to strengthen and develop relationships with advertiser and agency clients for...
salestechstar.com
Chain.io Selects Two New Executives to Further Accelerate Growth
Chain.io appoints Eric Green as Chief Operations Officer and Patrick Ryan as Vice President of Sales. Chain.io, a cloud-based integration platform that connects partners across the global supply chain, welcomes two key hires to support the company’s rapid growth. Eric Green joins as Chief Operating Officer and Patrick Ryan joins as Vice President of Sales.
salestechstar.com
Algo Appoints Chris Nagelson To Global Advisory Board
Algo, a leading supply chain intelligence SaaS solutions provider, announced that Chris Nagelson has joined its Global Advisory Board. Nagelson joins a group of eight other industry executives that have been identified to support Algo’s continued growth through strategic guidance, thought leadership, and industry domain knowledge. Earlier this year,...
itsecuritywire.com
Inspira Enterprise, Inc. Welcomes Microsoft Executive Kelly Bissell as Strategic Advisor
Inspira Enterprise, Inc, a global cybersecurity services organization, today announced that Kelly Bissell, a corporate vice president and leader of Microsoft’s services group, has joined the company as a strategic advisor. As a strategic advisor, Bissell will advise the company to achieve its objective of simplifying the myriad of complexities that stand between organizations and their goals to achieve higher levels of cybersecurity maturity.
salestechstar.com
Brikl Appoints Foot Locker’s Tiffany Kirksey as its Director of Operations
Brikl, an online store technology that helps distributors, dealers, promotional businesses, and suppliers set up branded web stores, is proud to announce that Tiffany Kirksey has joined Brikl as its Director of Operations. Prior to joining Brikl, Tiffany worked for Foot Locker for almost 24 years. During her Foot Locker...
mmm-online.com
LifeMine Therapeutics appoints Martin Stahl and Louis Plamondon as executives
LifeMine Therapeutics announced the addition of two new executives — Martin Stahl as chief scientific officer and Louis Plamondon as EVP and head of chemistry, manufacturing, and controls. “Martin and Louis are stellar additions to the LifeMine executive team and share in our vision to reinvent small molecule drug...
14 Stocks 'About To Pop' According To Jim Cramer: Yum! Brands, Domino's, Bank Of America And More
CNBC host and financial television personality Jim Cramer is known for his stock-picking capabilities — or to some, a lack thereof. With the market down in 2022, Cramer found several stocks trading at 52-week lows he thinks could be set to bounce. What Happened: Love him or hate him,...
NASDAQ
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
When the curtain closes on 2022 in less than three months, it may well go down as one of the worst years for Wall Street in history. The benchmark S&P 500, which is typically viewed as the most encompassing barometer of stock market health, delivered its worst first-half return since Richard Nixon was president. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite haven't fared any better, with both indexes mired in a bear market.
salestechstar.com
Ziosk Sets Sights on Growth with New Executive Hires
Ziosk, an industry-leading technology platform that helps restaurants increase operational efficiency and optimize the guest experience, is ushering in a new era of innovation with the appointment of three new executive leadership team members: Chief Technology Officer Eric Neilson, Chief Marketing and Brand Officer Steve Beckham, and Chief Innovation Officer Sandro Natale.
