Read full article on original website
Related
26 Highest-Paying Jobs That Let You Work From Home
You no longer need to go to an office every day to earn a paycheck — and a fat paycheck, at that. These high-paying work-from-home jobs might be right for you.
JOBS・
salestechstar.com
Future Bolsters U.S. Sales Leadership with Strategic Hires
New additions to further fuel Games, Entertainment, Technology, and Sports portfolio. Digital powerhouse, Future Publishing, has announced the appointment of two senior hires to support its accelerated growth. Matt Trotta joins as SVP, Games, Entertainment, Technology, and Sport (GETS) to strengthen and develop relationships with advertiser and agency clients for...
Comcast Promotes CFO Mike Cavanagh to Added Role of President
Comcast said on Wednesday that it has promoted chief financial officer Mike Cavanagh to the added role of president. “With this promotion, Mike will work closely with chairman and CEO Brian L. Roberts to manage the businesses and teams across the company,” it said. “Mike will be only the third president in the company’s 59-year history. He will remain chief financial officer.”More from The Hollywood ReporterNBCUniversal CEO Says Peacock Hit 15M Paid Subscribers, Says Possibility of Cutting 10 p.m. Hour About Reallocating ResourcesHulu's Value in Focus as Disney, Comcast Go Public With Negotiation TacticsHow SkyShowtime's CEO Aims to Shake Up...
How to find and champion employees who are changemakers
Business has to meet the evolving needs of the workforce, demanding a new level of adaptation and agility from leaders. But change can be scary, and we often find ourselves averse to things that feel unfamiliar.
IN THIS ARTICLE
geekwire.com
Tech Moves: Longtime Amazon execs retire; Madrona Venture Labs partner departs
Amazon has lost two longtime executives to retirement: Tom Taylor, senior vice president of Amazon Alexa, and Gregg Zehr, president of Lab126, the company’s hardware engineering group best known for creating its Kindle e-readers, Fire tablets and Echo smart speakers. Insider first reported the news, and an Amazon spokesperson...
salestechstar.com
BDev Ventures Announces Strategic Investment to Nickelytics
BDev Ventures to implement WinDifferent Growth Platform model to enhance sales and revenue growth at Nickelytics. BDev Ventures, the venture capital investment firm launched by the founders of BairesDev, announced a partnership with Nickelytics, a Techstars ‘20-backed B2B adtech startup that allows brands to launch hyperlocal out-of-home advertising campaigns Through the partnership, BDev Ventures will implement the WinDifferent Growth Platform, a proprietary and game-changing sales framework that helps companies significantly accelerate equity value creation.
salestechstar.com
Algo Appoints Chris Nagelson To Global Advisory Board
Algo, a leading supply chain intelligence SaaS solutions provider, announced that Chris Nagelson has joined its Global Advisory Board. Nagelson joins a group of eight other industry executives that have been identified to support Algo’s continued growth through strategic guidance, thought leadership, and industry domain knowledge. Earlier this year,...
salestechstar.com
Tech Data Global Lifecycle Management Rebrands to Become “Shyft Global Services”
New brand supports Shyft’s mission to help technology companies accelerate their business transformation. Tech Data Global Lifecycle Management (GLM), a provider of specialized solutions within TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX), announced today that it has rebranded to become “Shyft Global Services,” a name that illustrates its focus on empowering technology companies around the world to shift the way they do business by strategically outsourcing specialized IT services.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
geekwire.com
Providence spinout DexCare buys Womp, an e-commerce company that started as a snow report
DexCare, a spinout of Providence’s digital innovation group, has acquired commerce platform Womp Inc., a 12-year old Bellingham, Wash.-based startup. The purchase will add Womp’s technology for streamlining online experiences to DexCare’s toolkit for supporting health systems. “We are taking these tools, technologies, tactics and strategies from...
Marketing professional Christen Rochon credits mentorship as a key to success
Christen Rochon is an accomplished advertising and marketing professional with over 20 years of print, broadcast, and digital media expertise. She develops integrated marketing programs that increase brand awareness and deliver strategic marketing results. Rochon shared business tips and her proudest achievements with rolling out. What do you consider your...
Goldman Sachs Recognizes Gatik CEO Gautam Narang Among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Gatik, the market leader in autonomous middle mile logistics, is proud to announce that the company’s CEO and Co-founder, Gautam Narang, has been named by Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012006056/en/ Goldman Sachs recognizes Gatik CEO Gautam Narang among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022. Narang will be honored at Goldman Sachs’ annual Builders and Innovators Summit for achieving industry-first fully driverless milestones in autonomous trucking. (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Brikl Appoints Foot Locker’s Tiffany Kirksey as its Director of Operations
Brikl, an online store technology that helps distributors, dealers, promotional businesses, and suppliers set up branded web stores, is proud to announce that Tiffany Kirksey has joined Brikl as its Director of Operations. Prior to joining Brikl, Tiffany worked for Foot Locker for almost 24 years. During her Foot Locker...
salestechstar.com
EasyPicky and Customertimes Team Up to Offer Advanced Digital Services for Retail Execution
Montpellier (France) – based start-up EasyPicky, which pioneered artiﬁcial intelligence based on instant video recognition, and Customertimes, a global systems integrator and enterprise software vendor, have joined forces to offer the most comprehensive digital image recognition solution on the market. Following two years of combined effort, EasyPicky and Customertimes ofﬁcially announced their partnership at Dreamforce with a shared goal: going global.
salestechstar.com
Körber unveils EVOLVE partner program
Catered to advisory, implementation, and sales partners, the program is a further step towards customer excellence worldwide. Körber expands the global reach of its supply chain software solutions through exemplary partnership opportunities with EVOLVE. Uniquely tailored to empower players throughout the supply chain market, Körber is committed to recruiting and supporting the most respected partners in the industry.
salestechstar.com
Top 100 Tech Retail Start-Up, HIVERY, Named Exporter of the Year 2022
HIVERY, a leader in innovative AI-driven retail assortment strategy simulation & optimization solutions, was announced as a winner of the 2022 Premier’s NSW Exporter of the Year in recognition of its innovative retail software that now has clients worldwide. HIVERY also was the 2022 category winner for Advanced Technologies....
salestechstar.com
Manhattan Associates Wins the 2022 Tech Cares Award from TrustRadius
The company has been recognized for its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives, and for driving sustainable practices in every leg of the supply chain. Manhattan Associates Inc, a global leader in supply chain commerce solutions, today announced that it has been presented a 2022 Tech Cares Award by TrustRadius, the most trusted research and review platform. This third-annual award celebrates companies that have gone above and beyond to provide impactful corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs for their employees and communities.
theindustry.fashion
The Cambridge Satchel Company announces new CEO as Founder Julie Deane departs
Julie Deane, Founder of The Cambridge Satchel Company, has left the business following its acquisition by French textile giant Chargeurs in August 2022. Deane, who famously started the business from her kitchen with just £600 in 2008, said that rocketing energy costs hitting UK production at the company’s Leicester factory was a deciding factor, despite successfully steering the business through the COVID-19 pandemic and Brexit.
salestechstar.com
Serve Robotics Appoints Former DoorDash Executive Prahar Shah as Chief Revenue Officer
Serve Robotics, the leading autonomous sidewalk delivery company, announced that Prahar Shah is joining the company as its Chief Revenue Officer. Prahar will lead Serve’s commercial efforts and oversee the new partnerships and new verticals team as the company expands its robotic delivery platform. Prahar will lead Serve’s commercial...
Aspiration Announces Olivia Albrecht as CEO
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Aspiration, a global business leader in climate solutions, today announced the appointment of Olivia Albrecht as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer. She will assume day to day leadership of the company and will also join Aspiration’s Board of Directors. Albrecht takes on the role following Aspiration’s co-founder and CEO, Andrei Cherny. Cherny will retain his position on the board and remain on as an advisor for Aspiration during the transition period, following nine years spearheading the company from its infancy to its current market leading position.
salestechstar.com
Cority Announces Partnership With Geodis
Global logistics leader selects software provider’s Quality Management Solution to manage customer complaints and improve customer satisfaction. Global enterprise EHS (Environmental, Health, and Safety) software provider Cority announced a new partnership with the Freight Forwarding activity of worldwide logistics leader, GEODIS, to help track, manage, and reduce customer complaints across its expansive network.
Comments / 0