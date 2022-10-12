ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

salestechstar.com

Future Bolsters U.S. Sales Leadership with Strategic Hires

New additions to further fuel Games, Entertainment, Technology, and Sports portfolio. Digital powerhouse, Future Publishing, has announced the appointment of two senior hires to support its accelerated growth. Matt Trotta joins as SVP, Games, Entertainment, Technology, and Sport (GETS) to strengthen and develop relationships with advertiser and agency clients for...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Comcast Promotes CFO Mike Cavanagh to Added Role of President

Comcast said on Wednesday that it has promoted chief financial officer Mike Cavanagh to the added role of president. “With this promotion, Mike will work closely with chairman and CEO Brian L. Roberts to manage the businesses and teams across the company,” it said. “Mike will be only the third president in the company’s 59-year history. He will remain chief financial officer.”More from The Hollywood ReporterNBCUniversal CEO Says Peacock Hit 15M Paid Subscribers, Says Possibility of Cutting 10 p.m. Hour About Reallocating ResourcesHulu's Value in Focus as Disney, Comcast Go Public With Negotiation TacticsHow SkyShowtime's CEO Aims to Shake Up...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A New Era#Business Industry#Linus Business#Siriusxm#At T
geekwire.com

Tech Moves: Longtime Amazon execs retire; Madrona Venture Labs partner departs

Amazon has lost two longtime executives to retirement: Tom Taylor, senior vice president of Amazon Alexa, and Gregg Zehr, president of Lab126, the company’s hardware engineering group best known for creating its Kindle e-readers, Fire tablets and Echo smart speakers. Insider first reported the news, and an Amazon spokesperson...
BUSINESS
salestechstar.com

BDev Ventures Announces Strategic Investment to Nickelytics

BDev Ventures to implement WinDifferent Growth Platform model to enhance sales and revenue growth at Nickelytics. BDev Ventures, the venture capital investment firm launched by the founders of BairesDev, announced a partnership with Nickelytics, a Techstars ‘20-backed B2B adtech startup that allows brands to launch hyperlocal out-of-home advertising campaigns Through the partnership, BDev Ventures will implement the WinDifferent Growth Platform, a proprietary and game-changing sales framework that helps companies significantly accelerate equity value creation.
BUSINESS
salestechstar.com

Algo Appoints Chris Nagelson To Global Advisory Board

Algo, a leading supply chain intelligence SaaS solutions provider, announced that Chris Nagelson has joined its Global Advisory Board. Nagelson joins a group of eight other industry executives that have been identified to support Algo’s continued growth through strategic guidance, thought leadership, and industry domain knowledge. Earlier this year,...
BUSINESS
salestechstar.com

Tech Data Global Lifecycle Management Rebrands to Become “Shyft Global Services”

New brand supports Shyft’s mission to help technology companies accelerate their business transformation. Tech Data Global Lifecycle Management (GLM), a provider of specialized solutions within TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX), announced today that it has rebranded to become “Shyft Global Services,” a name that illustrates its focus on empowering technology companies around the world to shift the way they do business by strategically outsourcing specialized IT services.
BUSINESS
geekwire.com

Providence spinout DexCare buys Womp, an e-commerce company that started as a snow report

DexCare, a spinout of Providence’s digital innovation group, has acquired commerce platform Womp Inc., a 12-year old Bellingham, Wash.-based startup. The purchase will add Womp’s technology for streamlining online experiences to DexCare’s toolkit for supporting health systems. “We are taking these tools, technologies, tactics and strategies from...
BUSINESS
rolling out

Marketing professional Christen Rochon credits mentorship as a key to success

Christen Rochon is an accomplished advertising and marketing professional with over 20 years of print, broadcast, and digital media expertise. She develops integrated marketing programs that increase brand awareness and deliver strategic marketing results. Rochon shared business tips and her proudest achievements with rolling out. What do you consider your...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
The Associated Press

Goldman Sachs Recognizes Gatik CEO Gautam Narang Among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Gatik, the market leader in autonomous middle mile logistics, is proud to announce that the company’s CEO and Co-founder, Gautam Narang, has been named by Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012006056/en/ Goldman Sachs recognizes Gatik CEO Gautam Narang among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022. Narang will be honored at Goldman Sachs’ annual Builders and Innovators Summit for achieving industry-first fully driverless milestones in autonomous trucking. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
salestechstar.com

Brikl Appoints Foot Locker’s Tiffany Kirksey as its Director of Operations

Brikl, an online store technology that helps distributors, dealers, promotional businesses, and suppliers set up branded web stores, is proud to announce that Tiffany Kirksey has joined Brikl as its Director of Operations. Prior to joining Brikl, Tiffany worked for Foot Locker for almost 24 years. During her Foot Locker...
BUSINESS
salestechstar.com

EasyPicky and Customertimes Team Up to Offer Advanced Digital Services for Retail Execution

Montpellier (France) – based start-up EasyPicky, which pioneered artiﬁcial intelligence based on instant video recognition, and Customertimes, a global systems integrator and enterprise software vendor, have joined forces to offer the most comprehensive digital image recognition solution on the market. Following two years of combined effort, EasyPicky and Customertimes ofﬁcially announced their partnership at Dreamforce with a shared goal: going global.
RETAIL
salestechstar.com

Körber unveils EVOLVE partner program

Catered to advisory, implementation, and sales partners, the program is a further step towards customer excellence worldwide. Körber expands the global reach of its supply chain software solutions through exemplary partnership opportunities with EVOLVE. Uniquely tailored to empower players throughout the supply chain market, Körber is committed to recruiting and supporting the most respected partners in the industry.
SOFTWARE
salestechstar.com

Top 100 Tech Retail Start-Up, HIVERY, Named Exporter of the Year 2022

HIVERY, a leader in innovative AI-driven retail assortment strategy simulation & optimization solutions, was announced as a winner of the 2022 Premier’s NSW Exporter of the Year in recognition of its innovative retail software that now has clients worldwide. HIVERY also was the 2022 category winner for Advanced Technologies....
RETAIL
salestechstar.com

Manhattan Associates Wins the 2022 Tech Cares Award from TrustRadius

The company has been recognized for its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives, and for driving sustainable practices in every leg of the supply chain. Manhattan Associates Inc, a global leader in supply chain commerce solutions, today announced that it has been presented a 2022 Tech Cares Award by TrustRadius, the most trusted research and review platform. This third-annual award celebrates companies that have gone above and beyond to provide impactful corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs for their employees and communities.
ENVIRONMENT
theindustry.fashion

The Cambridge Satchel Company announces new CEO as Founder Julie Deane departs

Julie Deane, Founder of The Cambridge Satchel Company, has left the business following its acquisition by French textile giant Chargeurs in August 2022. Deane, who famously started the business from her kitchen with just £600 in 2008, said that rocketing energy costs hitting UK production at the company’s Leicester factory was a deciding factor, despite successfully steering the business through the COVID-19 pandemic and Brexit.
BUSINESS
salestechstar.com

Serve Robotics Appoints Former DoorDash Executive Prahar Shah as Chief Revenue Officer

Serve Robotics, the leading autonomous sidewalk delivery company, announced that Prahar Shah is joining the company as its Chief Revenue Officer. Prahar will lead Serve’s commercial efforts and oversee the new partnerships and new verticals team as the company expands its robotic delivery platform. Prahar will lead Serve’s commercial...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Aspiration Announces Olivia Albrecht as CEO

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Aspiration, a global business leader in climate solutions, today announced the appointment of Olivia Albrecht as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer. She will assume day to day leadership of the company and will also join Aspiration’s Board of Directors. Albrecht takes on the role following Aspiration’s co-founder and CEO, Andrei Cherny. Cherny will retain his position on the board and remain on as an advisor for Aspiration during the transition period, following nine years spearheading the company from its infancy to its current market leading position.
BUSINESS
salestechstar.com

Cority Announces Partnership With Geodis

Global logistics leader selects software provider’s Quality Management Solution to manage customer complaints and improve customer satisfaction. Global enterprise EHS (Environmental, Health, and Safety) software provider Cority announced a new partnership with the Freight Forwarding activity of worldwide logistics leader, GEODIS, to help track, manage, and reduce customer complaints across its expansive network.
SOFTWARE

