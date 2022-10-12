Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Falcons get banged up version of 49ers defense
The Atlanta Falcons might be catching the San Francisco 49ers at the opportune time, as their top-ranked defense will likely be without several standouts when it takes the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. San Francisco ranks first in total defense, allowing just 249.2 yards per game,...
Colts make surprising decision with QB depth chart
Matt Ryan officially has a new understudy. The Indianapolis Colts made the surprising decision on Friday to elevate quarterback Sam Ehlinger to No. 2 on the depth chart behind their starter Ryan. Ehlinger displaces former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, who is now set to be inactive for Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans (per Mike Chappell of FOX59 in Indianapolis).
Yardbarker
Week Seven Bye Could Signal End For #3 Cam Akers
There is a possibility of a shakeup after the week seven bye for the LA Rams. Coach Sean Mcvay said today that running back Cam Akers is inactive this Sunday. Akers was listed out of practice this week for personal reasons, and Mcvay said the team and Akers are “working through some things.” Could this mean Akers will be gone out of LA by week seven?
NFL・
The Vikings Secondary Faces a Massive Test This Week
By now, you’ve probably heard about the fact that the Miami Dolphins will start rookie seventh-round pick, Sylar Thompson, at quarterback against the Minnesota Vikings this weekend. This makes things quite a bit easier on the defense than it would if, say, Tua Tagovailoa or Teddy Bridgewater were the QB for Miami. Regardless of who starts at QB, though, the Vikings secondary faces a massive test in South Florida this weekend.
Yardbarker
Cooper Kupp Eclipses Top Five Lists
The LA Rams have a new receiver in their top five lists. Cooper Kupp eclipsed 6k yards in a week-five loss to the Cowboys. Kupp had himself a day as one of the few bright spots on a struggling Rams offense. He showed off excellent skills and speed when he hauled in a pass one-handed and took it to the house 75 yards. Kupp finished Sunday with seven catches for 125 yards and a touchdown. This performance puts him in the top five lists for receptions and yards.
NFL・
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Alexander Mattison (shoulder) questionable in Week 6
Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Week Six's game against the Miami Dolphins. After limited practices with a shoulder injury, Mattison's status is currently in limbo against a Miami defense allowing 21.3 FanDuel points per game to running backs this season. Expect Dalvin Cook and Kene Nwangwu to see more work if Mattison is inactive.
