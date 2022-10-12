The LA Rams have a new receiver in their top five lists. Cooper Kupp eclipsed 6k yards in a week-five loss to the Cowboys. Kupp had himself a day as one of the few bright spots on a struggling Rams offense. He showed off excellent skills and speed when he hauled in a pass one-handed and took it to the house 75 yards. Kupp finished Sunday with seven catches for 125 yards and a touchdown. This performance puts him in the top five lists for receptions and yards.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO