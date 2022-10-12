ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

University of Florida gifted $100 million, making it the largest gift in its history￼

University of Florida — Courtesy: Shutterstock — Katherine Welles. The University of Florida has announced that it has received a gift of $100 million from the Dr. Herbert and Nicole Wertheim Family Foundation. The donation, the biggest from an individual in UF’s history, will be used to advance the University of Florida (UF) Scripps biomedical research campus. The building is located in Jupiter, Florida, and formally joined the University of Florida in early 2022.
PSLPD: Beware of cryptocurrency ATM scams

Port St.Lucie,Fl (treasurecoast.com)-The Port St. Lucie Police have reported an increase in cryptocurrency ATM scams. Over the last two weeks PSLPD has seen an increase in cryptocurrency ATM scams, which resulted in criminals stealing more than $78,000 from 4 victims. In each of the cases, the victims were contacted via phone or computer messages by criminals pretending to be a federal law enforcement agent or fraud investigator. The criminals demanded the victims withdraw large amounts of cash from their banks and directed them to nearby cryptocurrency ATMs to deposit the money via a QR code in order to avoid arrest or other consequences. The criminals used a spoofed phone number and typically stay on the phone with the victim during the crime to cause panic and have them deposit the cash without a second thought. Additionally, the criminals also directed 2 of the victims to send $22,000 in gift cards to them.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
Vero goes into overdrive with Hurricane Ian relief efforts

Grateful that Hurricane Ian delivered us just a glancing blow, resulting in little more than yard debris and some brief power outages, Vero Beach businesses and residents have stepped up to assist those whose homes and livelihoods were destroyed by the Category 4 storm. Locals who still remember the trio...
VERO BEACH, FL
Florida man gets 4 1/2 years for $2.2M Medicare fraud scheme

STUART, Fla. – A federal judge sentenced a Florida medical equipment supply company owner to spend more than four-and-a-half years in prison after prosecutors said he defrauded Medicare out of more than $2.2 million. Ariel Madero Paez, 56, was the owner of Always Medical Supply in Stuart, according to...
STUART, FL
Ahead of Halloween, drug agents warning parents about 'rainbow fentanyl'

With Halloween just weeks away, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is warning parents to check your children's candy very closely this year. Calling it an "alarming emerging trend," the DEA said "rainbow fentanyl" — brightly colored pills containing the highly dangerous and toxic drug — is a new method drug cartels are using to make fentanyl look like candy to children and young people.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
'We get it last.' Florida Black leaders helping, say Hurricane Ian victims of color not getting an assist

Black leaders in Palm Beach County this week are taking relief supplies and assistance to Black communities in Fort Myers that were smashed by Hurricane Ian. The assistance and the supplies are necessary, local Black leaders say, because state-led relief efforts so far appear to be focused on wealthier, white communities and not on Black communities that were just as devastated by Ian, which crashed ashore Sept. 28 as a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 155 miles per hour. ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
County looking at spot for dog beach

32963 dogs – who currently have no place for an unleashed midday romp on island beaches – may soon get their own place in the sun. County Commission Chairman Peter O’Bryan raised the possibility of establishing an off-leash, dog-friendly beach park – at either Seagrape Trail or Turtle Trail – last week and the commission voted 4-1 to instruct County Administrator Jason Brown to explore options and offer recommendations.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
Southwest Florida Becomes Nation’s Most Overvalued Housing Market

Southwest Florida, still dealing with widespread destruction from Hurricane Ian, has become the nation’s most overvalued housing market, according to researchers at Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University. The Cape Coral-Fort Myers metropolitan area surpassed Boise, Idaho, as the market selling at the largest premium. As of the...
BOCA RATON, FL

