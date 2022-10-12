Read full article on original website
Social Security benefits rise, but seniors say it's not enough
Social Security beneficiaries will see an 8.7% increase in monthly payments in 2023, according to the U.S. government. But seniors in Delray Beach said it's still not enough to pay the bills.
Recession likely for US economy within 6 months, financial experts say
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Bureau of Labor Statistics released new data Thursday showing the inflation rate is up from August, hitting 8.2% year over year. This comes after Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JP Morgan Chase, announced earlier this week that the U.S. could tip into recession within the next six to nine months.
floridainsider.com
University of Florida gifted $100 million, making it the largest gift in its history￼
University of Florida — Courtesy: Shutterstock — Katherine Welles. The University of Florida has announced that it has received a gift of $100 million from the Dr. Herbert and Nicole Wertheim Family Foundation. The donation, the biggest from an individual in UF’s history, will be used to advance the University of Florida (UF) Scripps biomedical research campus. The building is located in Jupiter, Florida, and formally joined the University of Florida in early 2022.
cw34.com
Palm Beach County bus drivers the highest paid in Florida, board approves salary increase
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Bus drivers in Palm Beach County are now the highest paid drivers in the state of Florida, according to the district. The school board approved a salary increase for starting bus drivers from $17.33 to $20 per hour. Existing bus drivers will receive...
Vero residents will be allowed to stay in homes after fears of eviction
Dozens of residents in Vero Beach are breathing a sigh of relief after fears they might have to soon vacate their homes.
treasurecoast.com
PSLPD: Beware of cryptocurrency ATM scams
Port St.Lucie,Fl (treasurecoast.com)-The Port St. Lucie Police have reported an increase in cryptocurrency ATM scams. Over the last two weeks PSLPD has seen an increase in cryptocurrency ATM scams, which resulted in criminals stealing more than $78,000 from 4 victims. In each of the cases, the victims were contacted via phone or computer messages by criminals pretending to be a federal law enforcement agent or fraud investigator. The criminals demanded the victims withdraw large amounts of cash from their banks and directed them to nearby cryptocurrency ATMs to deposit the money via a QR code in order to avoid arrest or other consequences. The criminals used a spoofed phone number and typically stay on the phone with the victim during the crime to cause panic and have them deposit the cash without a second thought. Additionally, the criminals also directed 2 of the victims to send $22,000 in gift cards to them.
veronews.com
Vero goes into overdrive with Hurricane Ian relief efforts
Grateful that Hurricane Ian delivered us just a glancing blow, resulting in little more than yard debris and some brief power outages, Vero Beach businesses and residents have stepped up to assist those whose homes and livelihoods were destroyed by the Category 4 storm. Locals who still remember the trio...
Click10.com
Florida man gets 4 1/2 years for $2.2M Medicare fraud scheme
STUART, Fla. – A federal judge sentenced a Florida medical equipment supply company owner to spend more than four-and-a-half years in prison after prosecutors said he defrauded Medicare out of more than $2.2 million. Ariel Madero Paez, 56, was the owner of Always Medical Supply in Stuart, according to...
wflx.com
Ahead of Halloween, drug agents warning parents about 'rainbow fentanyl'
With Halloween just weeks away, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is warning parents to check your children's candy very closely this year. Calling it an "alarming emerging trend," the DEA said "rainbow fentanyl" — brightly colored pills containing the highly dangerous and toxic drug — is a new method drug cartels are using to make fentanyl look like candy to children and young people.
Crist rallies pro-choice voting at campaign stop in West Palm Beach
With four weeks to go before votes are counted, gubernatorial challenger Charlie Crist championed an abortion rights pledge on Tuesday evening in Democratic vote-rich Palm Beach County. At the Mangonia Park Community Center, Crist implored a room full of Democrats waving pro-choice signage to mobilize their friends, family and neighbors...
'We get it last.' Florida Black leaders helping, say Hurricane Ian victims of color not getting an assist
Black leaders in Palm Beach County this week are taking relief supplies and assistance to Black communities in Fort Myers that were smashed by Hurricane Ian. The assistance and the supplies are necessary, local Black leaders say, because state-led relief efforts so far appear to be focused on wealthier, white communities and not on Black communities that were just as devastated by Ian, which crashed ashore Sept. 28 as a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 155 miles per hour. ...
AboutLawsuits.com
Lawsuit Over Water Contamination in Stuart, Florida Selected For First AFFF Bellwether Trial in June 2023
The U.S. District Judge presiding over all federal AFFF (aqueous film-forming foam) lawsuits has selected a claim involving water contamination in Stuart, Florida for the first scheduled bellwether trial, which is scheduled to go before a jury in June 2023. 3M Company, Tyco Fire Products, Chemguard, Inc. and other manufacturers...
veronews.com
County looking at spot for dog beach
32963 dogs – who currently have no place for an unleashed midday romp on island beaches – may soon get their own place in the sun. County Commission Chairman Peter O’Bryan raised the possibility of establishing an off-leash, dog-friendly beach park – at either Seagrape Trail or Turtle Trail – last week and the commission voted 4-1 to instruct County Administrator Jason Brown to explore options and offer recommendations.
More Fort Pierce utility assistance gone within minutes
After a two-month reprieve with no late fees or disconnects, Fort Pierce Utilities is warning customers to at least pay the minimum amount due on their electric bill to prevent being cut off.
Florida's governor 'very disappointed' in life sentence for Parkland shooter
Florida's governor on Thursday said Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz deserves to die, shortly after a Broward County jury recommended life in prison.
fau.edu
Southwest Florida Becomes Nation’s Most Overvalued Housing Market
Southwest Florida, still dealing with widespread destruction from Hurricane Ian, has become the nation’s most overvalued housing market, according to researchers at Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University. The Cape Coral-Fort Myers metropolitan area surpassed Boise, Idaho, as the market selling at the largest premium. As of the...
Dozens of Vero Beach residents could be forced to move
Dozens of families in a mobile home community in Vero Beach could be forced to move out starting as soon as January.
More Than 4,000 New Voters Registered In Palm Beach This Week
Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link says there are now over a million active registered voters, along with another couple of hundred thousand inactive registered voters.
WPBF News 25
'It’s more than just a prank': Palm Beach County state attorney working with law enforcement on school swatting cases
BOCA RATON, Fla. — The State Attorney's Office of Palm Beach County is working closely with local law enforcement agencies aftertwo schools in the county were targeted with swatting. Swatting is when hoax calls are made to emergency services in order to dispatch a large number of first responders...
cw34.com
Lake Worth residents frustrated after receiving high utility bills
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Residents in Lake Worth are frustrated after receiving their utility bills this month. For many, the bill was hundreds of dollars more than they expected. Resident Erin Shortley said she has lived in the area for years, and this has never been an issue.
