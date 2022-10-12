ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Comments / 0

floridainsider.com

University of Florida gifted $100 million, making it the largest gift in its history￼

University of Florida — Courtesy: Shutterstock — Katherine Welles. The University of Florida has announced that it has received a gift of $100 million from the Dr. Herbert and Nicole Wertheim Family Foundation. The donation, the biggest from an individual in UF’s history, will be used to advance the University of Florida (UF) Scripps biomedical research campus. The building is located in Jupiter, Florida, and formally joined the University of Florida in early 2022.
veronews.com

In Memory: Oct. 12

Ruth Chrzan Cook, age 89, passed away October 4, 2022, in Vero Beach, FL. She was born February 12, 1933, in Brooklyn, New York to the late Aaron and Sarah Slutsky (Zelda Patlove). After vacationing in Vero Beach for many years, Ruth moved here in 2017 from Woodstock, New York.
VERO BEACH, FL
wqcs.org

Fort Pierce: Volunteers Break Ground on Kid's Park Re-Build

Fort Pierce - Tuesday October 11, 2022: As the sun rose over the Sunrise City Tuesday morning a group volunteers got down to work on re-building the Kid’s Park at Jaycee Park. It’s a unique partnership between the city, the Sunrise Kiwanis Club, and public and private volunteers who...
FORT PIERCE, FL
wflx.com

Tiger Woods designed putt-putt golf course reopens in Port St. Lucie

Port Saint Lucie is home to the first PopStroke facility but closed over the summer for renovations. "We did a complete renovation here in Port St. Lucie. Our two courses are now designed by TGR which is Tiger Woods’ golf course design company we've added onto our restaurant with an awesome playground," said Tim Glita, director of operations for PopStroke.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cityoffortpierce.com

City of Fort Pierce Animal Adoption Center Opens to the Public

City of Fort Pierce Animal Adoption Center Opens to the Public. The City of Fort Pierce announces the opening of the Fort Pierce Animal Adoption Center, located at 100 Savannah Road in Fort Pierce, offering new services and hours of operation to the public. Calling all animal lovers, the Fort...
FORT PIERCE, FL
cw34.com

High school student accused of bringing loaded gun to campus

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 17-year-old student from Westwood High School was arrested on Wednesday for possession of a loaded firearm on campus, deputies say. The firearm was found after an investigation into allegations against the student for possession of stolen property. The allegation prompted a search of...
FORT PIERCE, FL
veronews.com

County looking at spot for dog beach

32963 dogs – who currently have no place for an unleashed midday romp on island beaches – may soon get their own place in the sun. County Commission Chairman Peter O’Bryan raised the possibility of establishing an off-leash, dog-friendly beach park – at either Seagrape Trail or Turtle Trail – last week and the commission voted 4-1 to instruct County Administrator Jason Brown to explore options and offer recommendations.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

'We get it last.' Florida Black leaders helping, say Hurricane Ian victims of color not getting an assist

Black leaders in Palm Beach County this week are taking relief supplies and assistance to Black communities in Fort Myers that were smashed by Hurricane Ian. The assistance and the supplies are necessary, local Black leaders say, because state-led relief efforts so far appear to be focused on wealthier, white communities and not on Black communities that were just as devastated by Ian, which crashed ashore Sept. 28 as a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 155 miles per hour. ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Vero residents will be allowed to stay in homes after fears of eviction

Dozens of residents in Vero Beach are breathing a sigh of relief after fears they might have to soon vacate their homes. WPTV reported earlier this week that people who live in the Citrus Park Village, a mobile home community located on airport property at the Vero Beach Regional Airport, faced being evicted.
VERO BEACH, FL

