University of Florida gifted $100 million, making it the largest gift in its history￼
University of Florida — Courtesy: Shutterstock — Katherine Welles. The University of Florida has announced that it has received a gift of $100 million from the Dr. Herbert and Nicole Wertheim Family Foundation. The donation, the biggest from an individual in UF’s history, will be used to advance the University of Florida (UF) Scripps biomedical research campus. The building is located in Jupiter, Florida, and formally joined the University of Florida in early 2022.
Martin County Schools Hosting Job Fair
Applicants are welcome at the School District headquarters in Stuart from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. today. Positions available include teachers, substitutes, bus drivers and more.
Palm Beach County bus drivers the highest paid in Florida, board approves salary increase
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Bus drivers in Palm Beach County are now the highest paid drivers in the state of Florida, according to the district. The school board approved a salary increase for starting bus drivers from $17.33 to $20 per hour. Existing bus drivers will receive...
In Memory: Oct. 12
Ruth Chrzan Cook, age 89, passed away October 4, 2022, in Vero Beach, FL. She was born February 12, 1933, in Brooklyn, New York to the late Aaron and Sarah Slutsky (Zelda Patlove). After vacationing in Vero Beach for many years, Ruth moved here in 2017 from Woodstock, New York.
Fort Pierce: Volunteers Break Ground on Kid's Park Re-Build
Fort Pierce - Tuesday October 11, 2022: As the sun rose over the Sunrise City Tuesday morning a group volunteers got down to work on re-building the Kid’s Park at Jaycee Park. It’s a unique partnership between the city, the Sunrise Kiwanis Club, and public and private volunteers who...
Social Security benefits rise, but seniors say it's not enough
Social Security beneficiaries will see an 8.7% increase in monthly payments in 2023, according to the U.S. government. But seniors in Delray Beach said it's still not enough to pay the bills.
Officials mobilize debris pickup after FEMA adds Indian River County to assistance program
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Indian River County Board of County Commissioners approved its current debris contractor after FEMA added the county to the Declaration for Federal Public Assistance (PA), regarding damage and debris sustained during Hurricane Ian. Officials said the current debris contractor has been approved...
Tiger Woods designed putt-putt golf course reopens in Port St. Lucie
Port Saint Lucie is home to the first PopStroke facility but closed over the summer for renovations. "We did a complete renovation here in Port St. Lucie. Our two courses are now designed by TGR which is Tiger Woods’ golf course design company we've added onto our restaurant with an awesome playground," said Tim Glita, director of operations for PopStroke.
City of Fort Pierce Animal Adoption Center Opens to the Public
City of Fort Pierce Animal Adoption Center Opens to the Public. The City of Fort Pierce announces the opening of the Fort Pierce Animal Adoption Center, located at 100 Savannah Road in Fort Pierce, offering new services and hours of operation to the public. Calling all animal lovers, the Fort...
High school student accused of bringing loaded gun to campus
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 17-year-old student from Westwood High School was arrested on Wednesday for possession of a loaded firearm on campus, deputies say. The firearm was found after an investigation into allegations against the student for possession of stolen property. The allegation prompted a search of...
County looking at spot for dog beach
32963 dogs – who currently have no place for an unleashed midday romp on island beaches – may soon get their own place in the sun. County Commission Chairman Peter O’Bryan raised the possibility of establishing an off-leash, dog-friendly beach park – at either Seagrape Trail or Turtle Trail – last week and the commission voted 4-1 to instruct County Administrator Jason Brown to explore options and offer recommendations.
More Fort Pierce utility assistance gone within minutes
After a two-month reprieve with no late fees or disconnects, Fort Pierce Utilities is warning customers to at least pay the minimum amount due on their electric bill to prevent being cut off.
$4M winning lottery ticket sold near Boca Raton
A winning $4 million lottery ticket was sold in southern Palm Beach County and just claimed by a South Florida woman.
'We get it last.' Florida Black leaders helping, say Hurricane Ian victims of color not getting an assist
Black leaders in Palm Beach County this week are taking relief supplies and assistance to Black communities in Fort Myers that were smashed by Hurricane Ian. The assistance and the supplies are necessary, local Black leaders say, because state-led relief efforts so far appear to be focused on wealthier, white communities and not on Black communities that were just as devastated by Ian, which crashed ashore Sept. 28 as a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 155 miles per hour. ...
Vero residents will be allowed to stay in homes after fears of eviction
Dozens of residents in Vero Beach are breathing a sigh of relief after fears they might have to soon vacate their homes. WPTV reported earlier this week that people who live in the Citrus Park Village, a mobile home community located on airport property at the Vero Beach Regional Airport, faced being evicted.
Crist rallies pro-choice voting at campaign stop in West Palm Beach
With four weeks to go before votes are counted, gubernatorial challenger Charlie Crist championed an abortion rights pledge on Tuesday evening in Democratic vote-rich Palm Beach County. At the Mangonia Park Community Center, Crist implored a room full of Democrats waving pro-choice signage to mobilize their friends, family and neighbors...
'It’s more than just a prank': Palm Beach County state attorney working with law enforcement on school swatting cases
BOCA RATON, Fla. — The State Attorney's Office of Palm Beach County is working closely with local law enforcement agencies aftertwo schools in the county were targeted with swatting. Swatting is when hoax calls are made to emergency services in order to dispatch a large number of first responders...
Florida’s New High-Speed Train Will Test 110 Mph Speeds This Month — Here’s Where It’s Happening
Florida’s new high-speed train will begin speed testing this month ahead of opening to Orlando in 2023. Brightline will test trains at maximum speeds of 110 miles-per-hour the week of October 17, 2022. People in Martin and St. Lucie counties should be alert to follow the law around active railroad tracks and railroad crossings.
Lawsuit Over Water Contamination in Stuart, Florida Selected For First AFFF Bellwether Trial in June 2023
The U.S. District Judge presiding over all federal AFFF (aqueous film-forming foam) lawsuits has selected a claim involving water contamination in Stuart, Florida for the first scheduled bellwether trial, which is scheduled to go before a jury in June 2023. 3M Company, Tyco Fire Products, Chemguard, Inc. and other manufacturers...
South Florida lawyer Beatrice Bijoux found not guilty by way of insanity after hitting 4 people with her car in February
STUART, Fla. — Based on a report by a medical doctor, the state agreed this afternoon that Beatrice Bijoux was not guilty by way of insanity when she plowed her vehicle into a group of people outside a Stuart grocery store back in February. Bijoux appeared before a judge...
