Photos show the tragic mass stranding event the killed a super pod of 200 whales in Australia
Experts suspect that the super pod of pilot whales chased its squid prey into the shallow waters at Macquarie Heads in Tasmania and became trapped.
Dead Whales Rotting on Beach Will Create Feast 'Bonanza'
Up to 477 whales have washed up on remote New Zealand beaches in the last few days, making the clearing effort nearly impossible.
Nearly 500 pilot whales died after getting beached in 2 stranding incidents in New Zealand over the past week
The New Zealand conservation department said the whales were euthanized rather than re-floated, and will decompose on the beaches they died on.
Watch A Great White Become an Orca's Lunch in World-First Footage
Great white sharks have been strangely absent off the coast of South Africa in recent years, with suspicions for their decline in numbers falling onto that other most notorious oceanic predator, the orca. Now there's footage of an actual hunt in action. Two new observations, one from a helicopter and...
A new island is forming in the Pacific Ocean after an underwater volcanic eruption
A volcano that erupted in the southwest Pacific Ocean has started to create a new island. On Sept. 10, a volcano erupted on Home Reef, an undersea mountain that is not usually visible. But as the volcano continued to erupt, a new island rose above the surface of the water, NASA's Earth Observatory said.
California fisherman capture video of extremely rare megamouth shark off San Diego coast
Fishermen reportedly spotted an extremely rare breed of shark 30 miles off the coast of San Diego. The megamouth sharks are an elusive breed with years passing between sightings. Early on Sunday, Val Costescu, David Stabile, and Andrew Chang went fishing off the coast when they captured a video of...
Human Sacrifices in The Midnight Terror Cave Had Strange Blue String in Their Teeth
More than 15 years after its discovery, Belize's Midnight Terror Cave is still leaving clues about more than 100 people who were sacrificed to the Maya rain god there more than a millennium ago. Used for burial during the Maya Classic period (250 to 925 CE), the cave was named...
The tiny adult woman who weighed less than 5 pounds
Credit:Unidentified photographer - http://tejiendoelmundo.wordpress.com; Public Domain Image. Lucia Zarate weighed less than 5 pounds when she was listed in the Guinness Book of World Records as the "lightest recorded adult." At the time Zarate was 17 years old. When she was 20, she weighed 14 pounds.
See the World's Heaviest Bony Fish, Which Weighs a Staggering 3 Tons
Talk about an absolute unit. A team of researchers released a study this week on what they're calling "the heaviest bony fish in the world," a giant sunfish found dead and floating in the Azores in the Atlantic Ocean in late 2021. Bony fish, as the description suggests, have skeletons...
Shark Strapped With GPS Swims in Shape of a Shark: PHOTO
When an organization strapped a GPS to a great white shark, they were not expecting the great white to swim a self-portrait. However, that’s exactly what it did. The 13-foot great white, named Breton, was tagged in 2020 by a charity named OCEARCH. Breton swam along the east coast of the United States.
Second mass stranding means 500 pilot whales likely to die on remote New Zealand islands
Hundreds of pilot whales have stranded on New Zealand’s remote Chatham Islands just days after a nearby beaching resulted in 250 mammals dying or being euthanised. About 250 whales came ashore at Pitt Island/Rangiauria in the second stranding, taking the total number of whales stranded on the Chatham Islands to around 500, the general manager of Project Jonah, Daren Grover, said on Monday. The project runs a stranding hotline and mobilises marine rescues.
Microplastics found in 75% of fish in New Zealand, report shows
Microplastics are found in three of every four of New Zealand’s fish, huge portions of indigenous seabirds and marine species are threatened with extinction, and warmer oceans are becoming uninhabitable to native species, a stark new government report on the state of the country’s oceans has found. The...
Watch a Massive Great White Shark Approach Two Paddleboarders
Two paddleboarders near San Diego, California had a close encounter with a big shark near San Diego. The scary incident was captured in a video recorded by a drone that was posted on Instagram by Scott Fairchild. It shows a great white shark approaching two paddle boarders and separating the pair by swimming between them. Fairchild describes the shark’s behavior as unusual. “Usually self-preservation always comes first [for sharks],” Fairchild wrote. “This [kind of behavior] is rarer—intentionally approaching head-on, and if you notice, pausing when there is a perfect triangle of separation. Then, [it] chooses to put itself in the middle between two people.”
Giant Shark Tooth Found Deep in the Ocean May Be Millions of Years Old
Talk about chompers. A team of ocean explorers discovered an absolute unit of a shark tooth and it may trace back millions of years to a time when colossal predators roamed the sea. The Exploration Vessel Nautilus team described the tooth as an "awesome find" on Wednesday. While the researchers...
Dolphins Chase Great White Shark in Incredibly Rare and Baffling Footage
"[This] highlights the fact that there may also be other interactions that we may not be aware of yet," marine biologist Stephanie Plön told Newsweek.
Mexico's Earthquake Last Week Created a 'Desert Tsunami' in a Distant Cave
Last Monday, September 19, a 7.6 magnitude earthquake shook the Pacific coast of Mexico at 11.05 am local time. Five minutes later and 2,400 kilometers (1,500 miles) away, a researcher at Death Valley National Park in California noticed something strange. Biological science technician Ambre Chaudoin was peering down into the famous limestone cavern known as Devils Hole when the usually calm entrance to the desert aquifer began to churn and swirl. "This is a big earthquake, wherever it is," Chaudoin can be heard saying in the background of her footage. "I don't think I've ever been here when there was such a large quake." Soon...
WATCH: Italy Volcano Eruption Causes ‘Mini Tsunami’
Earlier this week, Italy’s Stromboli volcano erupted earlier this week. The crazy eruption shot a plume of ash into the sky and even create a “mini tsunami.”. Authorities have issued warnings to the surrounding population in the wake of the volcanic activity. The volcano started erupting around 4...
Island of Death Circled by Sharks Has Seen 4,000 Whales Perish in 120 Years
Over the past week, 477 pilot whales have washed ashore in the Chatham Islands—a hotspot and a death trap for the species.
Nearly 480 whales die tragically, washed up on beach
Last Friday, an awful sight appeared on Chatham Island, located off the coast of mainland New Zealand in the Pacific Ocean: a group of around 240 pilot whales washed up on the beach.
Dog Dies After Porcupine Fight Embeds Quills
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. In New Jersey, a family is grieving the loss of their dog, who was killed in a fight with a porcupine. On September 2, Chester, a 9-year-old pit bull mix,...
