Animals

The tiny adult woman who weighed less than 5 pounds

Credit:Unidentified photographer - http://tejiendoelmundo.wordpress.com; Public Domain Image. Lucia Zarate weighed less than 5 pounds when she was listed in the Guinness Book of World Records as the "lightest recorded adult." At the time Zarate was 17 years old. When she was 20, she weighed 14 pounds.
CNET

See the World's Heaviest Bony Fish, Which Weighs a Staggering 3 Tons

Talk about an absolute unit. A team of researchers released a study this week on what they're calling "the heaviest bony fish in the world," a giant sunfish found dead and floating in the Azores in the Atlantic Ocean in late 2021. Bony fish, as the description suggests, have skeletons...
WILDLIFE
Outsider.com

Shark Strapped With GPS Swims in Shape of a Shark: PHOTO

When an organization strapped a GPS to a great white shark, they were not expecting the great white to swim a self-portrait. However, that’s exactly what it did. The 13-foot great white, named Breton, was tagged in 2020 by a charity named OCEARCH. Breton swam along the east coast of the United States.
ANIMALS
The Guardian

Second mass stranding means 500 pilot whales likely to die on remote New Zealand islands

Hundreds of pilot whales have stranded on New Zealand’s remote Chatham Islands just days after a nearby beaching resulted in 250 mammals dying or being euthanised. About 250 whales came ashore at Pitt Island/Rangiauria in the second stranding, taking the total number of whales stranded on the Chatham Islands to around 500, the general manager of Project Jonah, Daren Grover, said on Monday. The project runs a stranding hotline and mobilises marine rescues.
ANIMALS
The Guardian

Microplastics found in 75% of fish in New Zealand, report shows

Microplastics are found in three of every four of New Zealand’s fish, huge portions of indigenous seabirds and marine species are threatened with extinction, and warmer oceans are becoming uninhabitable to native species, a stark new government report on the state of the country’s oceans has found. The...
WILDLIFE
Field & Stream

Watch a Massive Great White Shark Approach Two Paddleboarders

Two paddleboarders near San Diego, California had a close encounter with a big shark near San Diego. The scary incident was captured in a video recorded by a drone that was posted on Instagram by Scott Fairchild. It shows a great white shark approaching two paddle boarders and separating the pair by swimming between them. Fairchild describes the shark’s behavior as unusual. “Usually self-preservation always comes first [for sharks],” Fairchild wrote. “This [kind of behavior] is rarer—intentionally approaching head-on, and if you notice, pausing when there is a perfect triangle of separation. Then, [it] chooses to put itself in the middle between two people.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
CNET

Giant Shark Tooth Found Deep in the Ocean May Be Millions of Years Old

Talk about chompers. A team of ocean explorers discovered an absolute unit of a shark tooth and it may trace back millions of years to a time when colossal predators roamed the sea. The Exploration Vessel Nautilus team described the tooth as an "awesome find" on Wednesday. While the researchers...
WILDLIFE
ScienceAlert

Mexico's Earthquake Last Week Created a 'Desert Tsunami' in a Distant Cave​​

Last Monday, September 19, a 7.6 magnitude earthquake shook the Pacific coast of Mexico at 11.05 am local time. Five minutes later and 2,400 kilometers (1,500 miles) away, a researcher at Death Valley National Park in California noticed something strange. Biological science technician Ambre Chaudoin was peering down into the famous limestone cavern known as Devils Hole when the usually calm entrance to the desert aquifer began to churn and swirl. "This is a big earthquake, wherever it is," Chaudoin can be heard saying in the background of her footage. "I don't think I've ever been here when there was such a large quake." Soon...
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

WATCH: Italy Volcano Eruption Causes ‘Mini Tsunami’

Earlier this week, Italy’s Stromboli volcano erupted earlier this week. The crazy eruption shot a plume of ash into the sky and even create a “mini tsunami.”. Authorities have issued warnings to the surrounding population in the wake of the volcanic activity. The volcano started erupting around 4...
ENVIRONMENT
The Dogington Post

Dog Dies After Porcupine Fight Embeds Quills

“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. In New Jersey, a family is grieving the loss of their dog, who was killed in a fight with a porcupine. On September 2, Chester, a 9-year-old pit bull mix,...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ

