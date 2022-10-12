ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcboston.com

10 Questions for Geoff Diehl: The Gov. Candidate on Politics, Sports and More

The countdown to Decision 2022 continues in the state of Massachusetts. With less than a month before the election, the two candidates for governor, Democrat Maura Healey and Republican Geoff Diehl, squared off in their first debate at the Boston Media Center. The next day, Diehl talked to "10 Questions with NBC10 Boston" about his career, the last time he watched a sports game and his plans for the state of Massachusetts if he is elected. (Healey's campaign has not made her available for "10 Questions.")
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

A debate over Question 1, the Massachusetts 'millionaire's tax'

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Oct. 14. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Advocates on both sides of Massachusetts' first ballot referendum join us for a debate. Question 1 proposes changing the state's constitution to add a 4% surtax on any income that exceeds $1 million. WBUR, The Boston Globe and WCVB host today's debate.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Community leaders demand plan from city, police after stretch of violence

Community members and activists gathered at Franklin Park a day after 91-year-old Jean McGuire was stabbed in the park while walking her dog. Community activists are calling on Boston officials to issue a safety plan after a stretch of violence in the city that has seen, in just two days, a 14-year-old shot and killed in Roxbury and a 91-year-old woman stabbed while walking her dog in Franklin Park.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Calls for Change After Violence Rocks Boston Community

Members of the Roxbury community are calling for action after recent violence there has rocked the neighborhood. Civil rights trailblazer Jean McGuire, who is 91 years old, was stabbed while walking her dog in Franklin Park Tuesday night. That attack came just a day after a teen was shot and killed not too far away, on Washington Street.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roxbury, MA
City
Mattapan, MA
City
Dorchester, MA
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
City
Chicopee, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Terry Mansfield

Boston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Boston, MA, is a historic city with much to offer, but it also has its fair share of dangerous neighborhoods. Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Teachers strike looms in two Massachusetts communities

HAVERHILL, Mass. — Teachers in two Massachusetts communities have authorized strikes that could begin on Monday amid ongoing heated contract negotiations with their school districts. Educators in Malden and Haverhill overwhelmingly approved an authorization to strike in a vote held Friday afternoon. A potential strike could begin as soon...
HAVERHILL, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Spooner
Person
Maura Healey
Boston 25 News WFXT

91-year-old civil rights activist stabbed in Boston park

BOSTON — (AP) — A 91-year-old civil rights activist and education advocate was stabbed multiple times while walking her dog in a Boston park, authorities said. Jean McGuire, the first Black woman to serve on the Boston School Committee, was stabbed in Franklin Park about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Wednesday after visiting McGuire at the hospital.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Boston Public#Gun Violence#Boston Common#Violent Crime#The Boston City Council
nbcboston.com

Report of Kidnapping in Back Bay a Misunderstanding, Police Say

A report of a possible kidnapping of a boy on Commonwealth Avenue in Back Bay was a misunderstanding, Boston police said Thursday afternoon. Police said the incident that set off the investigation took place near the Boston University East T Stop, according to police. Sources told the NBC10 Investigators that students by a BU dormitory saw what they thought was suspicious behavior: a woman getting out of a van, grabbing a boy and putting him in the van. The woman being sought is 5-foot-8 with blonde, frizzy hair and wearing blue cargo pants.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Why the city helped fund a $47 million real estate deal in East Boston

"As Boston continues to grow, we are moving urgently to ensure that all of our residents and families have access to safe, affordable housing." A community development organization, with funding from the city of Boston and local investors, has purchased 36 apartment buildings in East Boston to ensure that they are permanently affordable.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Union hosts rally in support of Question 4 on Massachusetts ballot

BOSTON — Several Massachusetts law enforcement leaders spoke at an event Wednesday about their support for one of the controversial questions facing voters in the upcoming election. Question 4 asks voters whether to overturn a new law that would open driver's licenses to all state residents, regardless of the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

"Fearless Peacemakers" trying to stop Boston's next shooting

DORCHESTER – They march the streets chanting, "Black families: We love you, stand up." About a dozen Black men, wear bright orange hoodies, the color of construction, to signal a work in progress.They call themselves the "10,000 Fearless Peacemakers" of Boston, and they have marched the streets of Dorchester every single Tuesday night since the 2019 murder of grandmother Eleanor Maloney in Mattapan.The men start their journey at Muhammad's Mosque in Dorchester at 7 p.m. every Tuesday, and walk the streets together for an "Hour of Power," reaching out to men and women of all ages they encounter in the...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Caught in Southie

BPD Alert: Kidnapping at 700 Comm. Ave.

Boston Police are investigating a report of a kidnapping that was reported to have occurred at 700 Commonwealth Ave., Boston at about 1:10PM. The investigation is in preliminary stages and active. Attached is an image of a possible suspect motor vehicle. Details to follow.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

And the award for the best storrowing of 2022 goes to ...

Live Boston reports that around 2:30 a.m., the driver of a box truck slammed into the train bridge under the BU Bridge, flipping the truck on its side, spilling fuel all and his cargo all over the road and briefly getting himself entrapped before being rescued by firefighters. The inbound...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy