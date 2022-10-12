Read full article on original website
Related
dailyegyptian.com
Salukis can’t be stopped! SIU soccer defeats Murray State for fourth conference win
Southern Illinois hosted the Murray State Racers on Thursday, October 13 in a highly anticipated matchup. It’s crunch time for the Dawgs, with only four conference games left to prove themselves. SIU looks like a whole new team behind new head coach Craig Roberts, and they will be attending...
KFVS12
Southern Illinois Made Expo returns this weekend
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Illinois Made Expo is this weekend in Marion and it makes it’s in-person return. You can check out the expo at the Pavilion in Marion. We caught up with some businesses who will be showcasing their company’s work. “It is very exciting,...
CHOICES' new southern Illinois location open to patients
CARBONDALE, Ill. — CHOICES' second location in southern Illinois opened its doors to patients for the first time Tuesday. According to a release, the Carbondale location is the southernmost clinic for most people across the southeast. The clinic is accepting patients immediately for medication abortion services, and will soon...
KFVS12
Southern Illinois Healthcare names new president, CEO
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois Healthcare, a not-for-profit health system based in Carbondale, Ill., announced its new president and CEO effective as of December 12, 2022. John Antes of St. Louis, Mo. will succeed SIH President and CEO Rex Budde, who earlier this year announced plans to retire at the end of 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
terriertimesnews.com
Carbondale Mall of 2022!
Carbondale mall is crashing down! Carbondale University Mall was a part of my childhood and memories. As the years passed, it started coming down one by one. It all started in 2020 when the pandemic (Covid-19) came out. Stores were losing business because no one could leave to do any shopping so a lot of online shopping began. When that happened Macey’s was the first store to get closed down, A couple months later JC Penny was next which was 2 of the main biggest stores carbondale had then little stores like Pink, Justice, Gloria Jeans, etc.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau couple witness stranger entering home
Watch The Breakfast Show TOO headlines at 7 a.m. on 10/13. Watch headlines from The Breakfast Show at 6 a.m. on 10/13. Non-profit helping spay and neuter cats in Mayfield. A nonprofit called Alley Cat Allies have been working in impacted counties spaying and neutering cats after a massive tornado in Mayfield last year.
KFVS12
Red flag warning in effect for most of the Heartland
SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The majority of the Heartland is under a red flag warning now and officials are urging everyone not to burn anything. The winds have been howling all day long. According to one farmer, this kind of weather makes him uneasy while he’s out in the field harvesting.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Ill. Republican governor nominee Darren Bailey joins — but doesn’t publicly acknowledge — Donald Trump Jr. at downstate event
MARION, Ill. — Stumping for votes in conservative southern Illinois, Republican governor hopeful Darren Bailey took the same stage as Donald Trump Jr. on Saturday night, with the former president’s son encouraging those in attendance to back Bailey while Bailey stuck to his campaign speech and didn’t publicly acknowledge the younger Trump’s presence.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wpsdlocal6.com
Former WPSD staff member Dawn Mallory dies after prolonged illness
PADUCAH — The staff at WPSD is mourning the loss of a member of the Local 6 family. Former WPSD administrative assistant Dawn Mallory has died. Dawn died Monday after a lengthy battle with illness. She was a beloved wife, mother and friend who worked at the station for...
kbsi23.com
Woman celebrates 100th birthday in Marble Hill
MARBLE HILL, Mo. (KBSI) – Friends and family celebrated the 100th birthday of a woman in Marble Hill on Thursday. Several people gathered at the Tri-City Senior Citizen’s Nutrition Center to celebrate Janice’s long life. Some of Janice’s words of wisdom…. Life is a joy, but...
KFVS12
Gas leak repaired that caused several homes to be evacuated in West Frankfort at Van Buren, Poplar Streets
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - The gas leak on Van Buren and Poplar Streets in West Frankfort has been repaired. Workers will still be in the area, and fire officials are asking the public to avoid the area and use caution around workers. A gas leak was reported in the...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau police: Woman entered home, surprised couple who lived there
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On Bellevue Street, Andrew Bard and Michelle Antellan allegedly experienced someone entering into their home without permission. Officers are looking for 33-year-old Jamirraha Alisse Ward. She’s accused of entering the home and surprising the couple. According to police, Ward has committed a crime like this...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFVS12
Military helicopter makes emergency landing in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A military helicopter had to make an emergency landing at the Cape Girardeau Airport. It happened around 4:15 p.m. There is no report of what caused the unscheduled stop; however, it is believed to be a stabilizer issue.
kbsi23.com
Carbondale police investigating shots fired
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Carbondale police are investigating shots fired in the 500 block of East Willow Street. Police received a call of shots fired about 1:31 p.m. on Oct. 11. Police say the suspect may have left in a silver sport utility vehicle. No injuries were reported but...
wpsdlocal6.com
Carbondale police searching for suspect in shots-fired incident
CARBONDALE, IL — Police in Carbondale, Illinois, are investigating a shots fired incident that damaged a vehicle. The Carbondale Police Department says officers responded to the shots fired report around 1:31 p.m. Tuesday in the area of East Willow Street and North Wall Street. Officers say someone fired a...
cilfm.com
Carbondale man arrested after armed home invasion
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – A man was arrested Tuesday after Carbondale Police say he broke into a home on West Sunset Street and beat up the person inside. Officers were called to the scene around 2:30 a.m. 24-year-old Andrew Walker forced open the door of the home and physically attacked the person inside. Police say the two were acquaintances. Walker was armed with a handgun, but no shots were fired. The victim received minor injuries that were treated at the scene.
KFVS12
Paducah pharmacy employee accused of stealing medication
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah woman is accused of stealing medication from a pharmacy. Ashley M. Kell, 37, was arrested on drug trafficking and distribution charges. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, they responded to an area pharmacy on October 8 for a report of stolen medication....
wish989.com
Man Charged Following Home Invasion in Carbondale Tuesday
CARBONDALE – A Carbondale man is facing charges stemming from a home invasion early Tuesday morning in the 3000 block of West Sunset in Carbondale. According to Carbondale Police, officers went to the scene around 2:30 a.m. regarding a report of damage to property. Officers found that the suspect,...
wrul.com
Multiple Warrants And Thefts Reported By The White County Sheriff’s Department
White County Sheriff Randy Graves is releasing a week’s worth of activity by his department. Most recently on Monday, Sheriff’s authorities met with 32 year old Amy Ward in the lobby of the department. The rural Carmi woman said she was there to turn herself in on a White County warrant for Domestic Battery. The charge dates back to September 11th. Ward was booked, bonded out to $300 cash plus booking fee and is due in court November 14th before Judge Dinn.
westkentuckystar.com
Livingston County man indicted on federal fishing charges
A Livingston County man was indicted Wednesday on federal fishing violations. A federal grand jury indicted 51-year-old Charles Hopkins with conspiracy to sell shovelnose sturgeon and their roe. The indictment alleges that in the spring of 2016, 2017, and 2018, Hopkins worked with others to transport and sell shovelnose sturgeon...
Comments / 0