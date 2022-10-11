Read full article on original website
Related
What’s the Most Popular Road Sign in Washington State To Steal?
What Are The Most Popular Road Signs That Get Stolen Each Year In Washington?. If you've ever been driving down the street and seen a road sign that's been bent, spray-painted, or otherwise damaged, you may have wondered who would do such a thing. Believe it or not, there are...
Can You Name The Oldest Town In Washington State?
Washington State is full of history! If you’re a fan of old things, then you’ll love this blog post. We’re going to explore the oldest town in Washington State. Spoiler alert: it’s not Seattle!. Washington State is home to a lot of history. From the first...
5 of the Prettiest Pacific Northwest Small Towns
5 Prettiest Pacific Northwest Small Towns Less than 8 Hours Away!. When was the last time you visited a small town that was so pretty you thought it belongs in a magazine? That's what the folks at Architectural Digest thought, so they put together a list of 55 small towns in America that are picturesque. Five of those small towns are not so far away. We put the travel times according to that of leaving Central Washington. We used the city of Yakima as the starting point, so make your travel plans accordingly!
Are You Required to Have a Front License Plate in Washington?
I see a lot of cars and trucks in Washington that don't have license plates installed on the front. When we bought our family car a year or so ago, there was a length of time when it also didn't have its front plate installed. The car was most likely purchased by the dealer out of state, where two license plates aren't required. Needless to say, I installed the hardware, put the plate on, and never thought about it again.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Does Crazy Law Prevent Washington From Preparing for Nuclear Attack?
Does Washington State Have A Law Making it Illegal To Prepare For A Nuclear Attack?. I was one of the kids that watched "The Day After" movie in 1983 and was totally terrified of a nuclear attack. If you grew up in Washington State as a kid, it was always in the back of your mind.
The Top 5 Most Attractive People from Washington State
Washington is the breeding ground for great businesses, ground-breaking art, and musicians. However, is it also a great location for attractive people? People would probably say no, but we know better, so we're putting together this list and letting you be the judge. As we dive into this list we...
Several Washington Animal Shelters Care for Pets Displaced by Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is one of the deadliest hurricanes to have ever reached stateside. The storm caused the deaths of over 130 people and racked up billions of dollars in damage. While you see plenty of news reports on people being displaced, you may not realize what's happening to pets in affected areas.
Mom Waxes 3-Year-Old Daughter’s Unibrow, Internet Is Left Divided: WATCH
A Texas mom has divided the internet after sharing a video of her waxing her 3-year-old daughter's unibrow. Leah Garcia, a.k.a. TikTok user @leah_txrealtor, firmly stands behind her decision to groom her daughter. "I don’t care! I don’t care! I'd rather y'all call me a bad mom before I let...
RELATED PEOPLE
Natural Disasters? Good Thing We Live in Washington State. We’re in the Top 10
You hear about hurricanes. A lot. Every year, more devastation caused by hurricanes. Not just hurricanes, either. Tornados, city-wide floods and more make it hard to see online from the comfort of our bed. The good news is in a recent ranking, Washington ranked very low on states most impacted by natural disasters.
5 Things You Need To Know About Jury Duty in Washington State
Here Are Five Things To Know About Jury Duty Service In Washington State. If you live in Washington State, you may be called upon to serve on a jury at some point in your life. But what does that actually mean? How does the process work?. When you receive a...
Warning: Devastating Wildfire Smoke to Stay in Washington This Weekend
The Washington Department of Health is warning people with pre-existing conditions about the danger of lingering smoke and haze from wildfires. The hazardous smoke is predicted to get worse before it gets better. According to wasmoke.blogspot.com, there are several fires burning in the state. Washingtonians are advised to stay indoors...
Newsom Signs Union Bill and Department of Labor Issues New H-2A Rules
**California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed legislation that will allow unions to collect signed ballots or authorization cards to organize farm employees in lieu of holding secret-ballot elections for union certification. Ag groups say the governor’s signing of Assembly Bill 2183 represents a dramatic departure from rules protecting farm employees...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Social Equity Pot License Program Begins in 2023
The Washington State Liquor Control and Cannabis Board (LCCB) announced they have reviewed and formally adopted their new social equity plan for handing out pot store licenses. Some 40 licenses will be awarded in 2023. Dating back to 2020, the LCCB requested the legislature create and pass legislation creating a...
News Talk KIT
Yakima, WA
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
1280 AM 99.3 FM KIT has the best news coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0