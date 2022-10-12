The Madison Metropolitan School District dropped another 231 students in enrollment from last year, according to state Department of Public Instruction data. It continued the ongoing drop since the onset of the pandemic, which has seen the district go from 26,977 students in fall 2019 to 25,244 in this year’s “third Friday count,” which is completed on the third Friday each September. This year’s drop, however, was smaller than the past two years, which saw drops of 1,032 and 470 students.

MADISON, WI ・ 19 HOURS AGO