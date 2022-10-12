Read full article on original website
Related
captimes.com
Sweetgreen, the king of salad chains, is coming to Madison
As Madison’s fast food landscape approaches peak “bowl trend” — think burrito bowls, poke bowls, ramen bowls and grain bowls — one of the biggest players in the game is set to open in Madison next year. Sweetgreen, a Los Angeles-based fast salad chain founded...
captimes.com
Letter | Remembering soda fountain days
Thank you for a great story ("How a Stoughton steamfitter restored a 1940s soda fountain," Oct. 5) about the good old days. I am 76 years old and very excited to see Betty Lou. I remember when I was just a young school boy in Lake Mills going to the local drug store and the soda fountain there just to have a float and good conversations with my friends.
captimes.com
Opinion | Historian Jeremi Suri links Jan. 6 to the American Civil War
The thesis of Jeremi Suri’s new book is that last year’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol proves the American Civil War never really ended. And his analysis seems utterly logical. For those who have been around the University of Wisconsin-Madison for a decade or more, Suri’s name might...
captimes.com
UW-Madison prof Monica Kim wins coveted MacArthur fellowship
The University of Wisconsin-Madison is adding another faculty member to its list of MacArthur fellows. The MacArthur Foundation selected UW-Madison professor, historian and author Monica Kim for one of this year’s 25 fellowship spots, the organization announced Wednesday. The so-called “genius grant” is perhaps the most competitive and sought-after award in the arts, sciences, humanities and academia.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
captimes.com
MMSD enrollment drops by 231 students
The Madison Metropolitan School District dropped another 231 students in enrollment from last year, according to state Department of Public Instruction data. It continued the ongoing drop since the onset of the pandemic, which has seen the district go from 26,977 students in fall 2019 to 25,244 in this year’s “third Friday count,” which is completed on the third Friday each September. This year’s drop, however, was smaller than the past two years, which saw drops of 1,032 and 470 students.
captimes.com
Generac plans for climate change to transform the generator business
When Generac Power Systems began making backup power generators in Waukesha in 1959, it wasn’t clear how many homeowners might want this new, emergency-ready product. Six decades later, the company has a global reach, with around 10,000 employees and $5 billion in annual sales, said CEO Aaron Jagdfeld at the Cap Times Executive Breakfast on Wednesday. Moderated by Mark Richardson, founder of Madison career coaching and hiring consulting company Unfinished Business, it was the first installment of the ticketed event series designed for current and aspiring business leaders.
captimes.com
124 teacher vacancies remain in MMSD
The Madison Metropolitan School District still has about 124 teaching vacancies more than a month into the school year. And officials are not finding enough substitutes to cover the openings when other open positions like special education assistants are factored in. Interim chief of human resources Tracey Caradine told the School Board Monday night that the fill rate for subs is just below 50%, including with central office staff members filling in at buildings two days a week.
Comments / 0