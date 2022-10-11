ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Ben Bril: The Dutch Jewish boxing champion sent to Nazi camps by Olympic team-mate

Sitting in his boxing gym just outside Amsterdam, former Dutch champion Barry Groenteman is reminiscing about the times he used to visit his grandmother. When she was living in a retirement home and he would go to see her, he'd often come across an older man "who was always shadowboxing: in the hall, with the nurses".
BBC

Mystery of missing Birmingham glacial boulders

Help is being sought to track down missing, ancient boulders that once caused a public stir. Known as erratic boulders, the giant rocks - visible across Birmingham parks - were once the subject of fervour about their origin. People 100 years ago were so excited by the stones, they would...

Comments / 0

Community Policy