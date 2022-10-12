Read full article on original website
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Birwood Wall Historic Marker visited by Thomasville Native.Mykhael Ben YahudahThomasville, GA
Retailer Fined, License Suspended over Unregistered Cannabis Product Claims in MichiganWilliam DavisMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Last call for popular Burgess Street Food Fest
Another Burgess Street Food Festival is taking place 11 a.m-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The event is the last one taking place at the Etheldra Mae Williams Park, 14300 Burgess St. at the corner of Acacia on Detroit's west side. A dozen food vendors will be at the event which also includes a classic car display.
michiganchronicle.com
Celebrate Food, Classic Cars in Detroit This Week
It’s time to celebrate classic cars, good food and even better people. “Friends with Classic Cars” and the “Burgess Street Food Festival” is coming this week from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 15 and Friday, October 16. This family friendly event happens at the Etheldra Mae Williams Park, 14300 Burgess Street corner of Acacia, in the Brightmoor Community.
fox2detroit.com
Spooky Spirits: Detroit Zoo open after-hours for adults only this weekend
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Friday, sip drinks and stroll the Detroit Zoo during Spooky Spirits, an after-hours event. The night is part of a series of adult-only events at the zoo. Dress in your favorite costume and come ready to enjoy entertainment, fall-themed snacks, yard games, and more.
Detroit brunch fave Hudson Cafe is opening a suburban location
The long-standing spot is plotting a second location in Northville
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit Meijer markets to offer fresh Avalon International Breads sandwiches, grab-and-go items
DETROIT – Avalon International Breads is expanding into Meijer’s Metro Detroit markets as they find a home as new tenants. The Michigan-based box store company announced that Avalon’s goods can be found at Rivertown Market in Detroit, and at Woodward Corner Market in Royal Oak as a dining option for customers.
wdet.org
Redford Theatre honors beloved local horror host
A whole generation of Metro Detroiters remembers hearing the familiar voice of Sir Graves Ghastly on their TVs every Saturday afternoon around this time of year, presenting “tales of supernatural ghost stories, monster tales and stories to chill your blood.”. This weekend at the Redford Theatre, there’s going to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tasty Tuesday: Michigan & Trumbull pizza
DETROIT – We’re showcasing the best-of-the-best for National Pizza Month, and this Tasty Tuesday is no different: Check out the offerings at Michigan & Trumbull Pizza in Detroit -- they’re sure to make your mouth water. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player...
wcsx.com
Get Your Weed Pizza Here In Detroit
Who’s ready for some weed pizza in Detroit? Green Peppers, Pepperoni and THC on your slice? Oh it was a matter of time before someone came up with the idea to make “weed pizza” here in Detroit – and Pink Panties Pizza is doing just that.
wcsx.com
Cider Mills – The Top 8 in Cider Mill Madness
Meet your Top 8 Cider Mills in the WCSX Cider Mill Madness. All of our contenders have amazing histories and ciders. Remember, when you vote, you’re looking at the overall experience of the cider mill. It’s definitely about the cider, but it’s also about your overall love or liking of that cider mill. Our cider mills are welcome to take the graphic below and use it for social media. Nothing wrong with rallying your troops and letting them know that you would like their support. There’s a lot on the line!
Meet Southfield blues legend Billy Davis, who taught Jimi Hendrix to play the guitar
The 84-year old Davis is one of few artists to be inducted into three halls of fame, and he’s playing at the Southfield library next week
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroiters wait hours for exclusive first launch of Detroit-themed Air Jordans
DETROIT – They are sneakers designed to tell the story of Detroit and surrounding communities. We’re talking about the new Air Jordan 2 retro lows designed by a team from Detroit’s very own Two 18, a sneaker store in Eastern Market. The shoes are set for release...
fox2detroit.com
Erebus Haunted Attraction offering 'Fun Without Fear' scare-free weekend tours
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Pontiac's four-story Erebus Haunted Attraction without getting scared?. The haunted house is offering "Fun Without Fear" afternoon tours starting this weekend. These actor-free walkthroughs allow you to experience the creepy rooms that make up the terrifying Halloween attraction without the intensity. Tour slots will be offered from 3-5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30.
candgnews.com
Chamber of Commerce salutes local residents and businesses
EASTPOINTE/ROSEVILLE — Dominic Miller is still at it. The 13-year-old Eastpointe resident has continued with his Dominic’s Christmas Wish charity. Through the organization, Miller collects new pajamas, books, toys, socks, hats, mittens and scarves for local shelters. For his good deeds, Miller was named as the Eastpointe Youth of the Year by the Eastpointe-Roseville Chamber of Commerce.
Construction on Woodward Avenue begins Monday
FERNDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) -- After years of discussions, a new Monday morning commute is coming for a two-mile stretch between Eight Mile Road and Interstate 696. The changes aim to make it safer for pedestrians and cyclists. In her three years of living in Ferndale, Zoë Bakker relies on her bike. "It's pretty easy to get around. I hate to pay for parking, so I usually never drive downtown," Bakker said. Bakker avoids Woodward Avenue, the main artery that cuts through town whenever possible. "I'll walk on the street next to Woodward and maybe cross Woodward right now...
Eater
He Used to Give Pizza Away for Free. Now, He Owns the Historic Bar That Took a Chance on His Detroit-Style Pies.
Robby Cunningham’s first foray into pizza was with an Instagram account called @freepizzadtlv, where he posted pictures of his just-baked Detroit-style pizzas and offered them for free to the first downtowner to call dibs. “I bought a pan on Amazon, just trying to make a Detroit-style pizza at home for my nostalgia,” says the Michigan native. “I started posting pictures and people would be like, ‘Dude, you got to bring me a pizza!’ It kinda blew up.”
visitdetroit.com
The Ultimate Metro Detroit Spa Experience
It’s time to relax and Detroit has just what you need. With various luxury, traditional, and cutting-edge wellness practices, anyone can ease tight muscles and receive a massive dose of relaxation in the Motor City. Whether you’re looking for an individual, couple, or group session, there’s something for everyone....
Jim Belushi is launching his ‘Blues Brothers’-themed cannabis brand in Michigan
Fans can meet the actor and comedian at the Cloud Cannabis Utica dispensary on Friday
Five things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - Spooky season is underway and hockey season is kicking off too. Whether it's family-friendly fun, or just you and your 'boo,' there's plenty to do. Here are five things to do this weekend:Detroit Red Wings Home Opener Festivities: DetroitFor the first time in a few years, Red Wings players will be walking the red carpet as they prepare for the home opener against Montreal Canadiens.During the event, there will be live music, face painting, a 360-degree FanCam and the Hockeytown Red Carpet Walk. Gates open at 3 p.m. Fans can expect to see current and former players walk...
candgnews.com
Village Oaks Elementary has a playground after 2 years without it
NOVI — Children at Village Oaks Elementary School, 23333 Willowbrook Drive in Novi, screamed with delight as they ran outside to enjoy a recess on their new playground following a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 6. After nearly two years without a playground, the school now boasts a new and modern...
