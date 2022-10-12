Read full article on original website
Related
sneakernews.com
The Jordan Dub Zero Returns In A New “Bred” Style
The Jordan Dub Zero may not have a spot in purists’ sneaker rotations, but there’s no denying the hybrid silhouette’s stronghold on certain markets throughout the 2000s. Recently, the model – which debuted in 2005 – emerged in a familiar, but new mix of black, red and white colors across its upper and sole unit. The Air Jordan company’s first-ever mashup of designs indulges in pitch dark patent leather that works in-tandem with ruby-colored flair throughout the midsole for a true “Bred” aesthetic. Laser-etched graphics around the tongue maintain their traditional golden finish, while the remainder of the pair opts for a white and grey arrangement that further promotes #23’s signature sneaker legacy.
Balenciaga and Lay’s Teamed Up on a $1,800 Clutch That Looks Like a Bag of Chips
With Balenciaga’s latest collab, you’ll truly be looking like a snack. For its most recent collection, the French brand worked with Lay’s—yes, the potato-chip company—on a clutch that looks just like a bag of chips. But far from the $4 you might spend at the grocery store, Balenciaga’s bag will reportedly set you back $1,800, according to Hypebeast. The purses debuted earlier this month at Balenciaga’s summer 2023 “Mud Show” presentation, where models literally tromped through a muddy set designed by the Spanish artist Santiago Sierra (hopefully they have a good dry cleaner on call). Balenciaga’s creative director, Demna Gvasalia, has designed...
sneakernews.com
The Jordan Jumpman Team 2 “Chicago” Reappears Ahead Of 25th Anniversary
To the uninformed, models like the Jordan Jumpman Team 2 may seem like modern-day “cash grabs” for #23’s eponymous label. These styles, however, are rooted in performance basketball heritage and helped Team Jumpman expand its legacy in its early days. Recently, the Air Jordan 13-inspired silhouette emerged...
sneakernews.com
Classic “Bred” And “Concord” Colorways Unite On The Jordan Two Trey
The Jordan Two Trey isn’t likely to dethrone models from the mainline Air Jordan line, but it continues to repackage #23’s sneaker legacy for a new generation. Recently, the hybrid silhouette emerged in a color combination rooted in some of the Chicago Bull legend’s most legendary on-court moments: the Air Jordan 11-inspired design indulges in a “Bred” and “Concord” arrangement, referencing two of the sneaker’s most beloved styles. Construction along the profiles and sole unit deviate from the design of Tinker Hatfield’s tuxedo-appropriate creation, but play supporting roles to the patent leather mudguard and aforementioned color combinations.
RELATED PEOPLE
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Gets Formal In “Cacao”-Colored Plaid
The Nike Air Force 1 continues to celebrate its 40th anniversary with a slew of experimental styles. Recently, Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design emerged in shades of “Cacao” and plaid patterns. Tumbled leather takes over the majority of the sneaker’s upper, with profile swooshes opting for a pebbled style that contrasts their surroundings in a clean off-white. Labels on the tongue and upper heel panels follow suit, as does the oft-imitated midsole. Hits of brown divvy up the sole unit, forgoing the plaid print that animates the Air Force 1‘s lower heel.
hypebeast.com
First Look at Nigel Sylvester's Next Air Jordan 1
From his incredible bicycling skills as a BMX athlete to his trendsetting looks to his explorative storytelling, everything Nigel Sylvester does is packed with energy. Recently, Sylvester shared this with the launch of his new book Nigel Sylvester: GO. To celebrate, a special event at HBX was hosted where Sylvester offered a look at a new collaborative Air Jordan 1. Already, it has been over four years since the release of the original Air Jordan 1 “Nigel Sylvester” and Jordan Brand seems to still have the style on its mind.
Polygon
Indie game designers were refashioning the Regency long before Bridgerton
After saying this, Emily Kugler, my collaborator in all things Jane Austen and games, reread the dialogue text in Spiral Atlas’ Northanger Abbey. We were walking through the character customization of our protagonist, who could be Kit or Catherine Morland, male, female, or nonbinary. Our now-nonbinary protagonist “Kit” sported a jaunty top hat bedecked with flowers and a flowing, dress-like topcoat, somewhere between the femme dress or masculine suit also on offer. We were now being directed to decide whether we saw ourselves as “thin and awkward” or “lithe and delicate”; our skin “sallow and without colour” or “ethereal and golden,” hair “dark and lank” or “like a river of ebony.” The answers to these questions didn’t change the avatar, merely our perception of them. And it was at this point that Emily, who is East Asian/Japanese and uses she/they pronouns, wondered if game designer Spiral Atlas had chosen to alter the language in Austen’s novel.
Polygon
Kids on Bikes’ new edition adds more action to the ’80s adventure RPG
Kids on Bikes is a tabletop roleplaying game that pays tribute to 1980s adventure films and coming-of-age stories. A second edition of the game is on the way, and it’s already been crowdfunded on Kickstarter. Kids on Bikes casts the players as children in small-town America. The system is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
Unknown Is Sparkling in Rhinestone for FW22
While the U.K. is bursting with aspiring designers who are striving to dominate the streetwear market, there are only a select few that have managed to acquire brand recognition that garners thousands of social media followers and international attention. However, thanks to brands such as Corteiz, Clints, and Trapstar, these U.K.-based labels have proven that it’s possible to do so, and the gateway for more designers to follow suit is only becoming more accessible. Another British brand that is representing U.K. streetwear on an international scale is London-based Unknown and the imprint has just teased its latest collection for Fall/Winter 2022.
Polygon
Magic: The Gathering collaborates with Junji Ito for four frightening cards
This week’s Magic: The Gathering Twitch stream previewed an interesting collaboration with Secret Lair, the drop series where fans have a limited chance to purchase a unique artistic take on their MTG cards. Previous drops have been inspired by pride, pop culture, and even Fortnite celebrations. Now, legendary horror artist Junji Ito will produce four cards in a Superdrop that has more surprises for Magic fans.
Hypebae
Good American Launches Compression Denim Collection
Good American is expanding its denim range with an all-new compression system. Featuring new innovative fabrications designed to smooth and sculpt the body, the new range features three levels of compression. First up is Light, a delicately sculpting denim that smooths the body, followed by Super, which features adjustable front...
Complex
Virgil Abloh’s Legacy Honored With Limited Edition Disney Merch Featuring Mickey Mouse
The eternal legacy of the late Virgil Abloh is the inspiration behind a new collection of limited edition merch from Disney. Extending the Brooklyn Museum’s “Figures of Speech” experience is the new collection from Disney and Virgil Abloh Securities, which notably features never-before-seen Mickey Mouse artwork. This take on Mickey, per a press release, marks Abloh’s “unique interpretation” of the beloved character. The design is utilized here in a variety of colorways across multiple apparel options, including pieces for children and adults.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hypebeast.com
Uffizi Gallery Is Suing Jean Paul Gaultier for the Use of Sandro Botticelli's 'The Birth of Venus' Artwork
The painting is over 530 years old. French fashion house Jean Paul Gaultier is facing a lawsuit from Italy’s Uffizi Gallery after some of its pieces from the “Le Musée” collection have reproduced the work of Sandro Botticelli. The painting The Birth of Venus by Renaissance...
Polygon
Is Link wearing pajamas in A Link to the Past? An investigation
Link’s green tunic is an iconic game costume that stands the test of time. But when I first booted up The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past on Game Boy Advance at a young age, I was fully convinced that Link spent the entirety of the game running around in his pajamas. In the game’s still-incredible opening segment, Link wakes up after receiving a telepathic plea for help from Princess Zelda. Soon after, Link ignores his uncle’s instructions to go back to sleep, doesn’t bother to change, and — once he sees that his uncle has been killed — barrels into a dungeon crawl through Hyrule Castle to save Princess Zelda. Does Link really save both the Light and Dark worlds in little more than a Hylian nightie? Is he an elite-trained child warrior wearing combat fatigues to bed? And did his uncle manage to pass on his mustache-growing skills before he died?
Polygon
Pokémon Go ‘Festival of Lights’ event, Timed Research guide
Pokémon Go’s Halloween event for 2022, “Festival of Lights,” has started and runs from Oct. 14-17. The glowing mushroom Pokémon Morelull has been added to the game as part of the event, and lots of warm light-bringing Pokémon will spawn more frequently. During the...
Polygon
Dimension 20 is dropping the cuddly act with a new hardcore horror D&D actual play series
Dungeons & Dragons actual play troupe Dimension 20 is pulling no punches with its next series, titled Neverafter. The hardcore, horror-themed game of Dungeons & Dragons will kick off with a table filled with fan-favorite players. Dungeon Master Brennan Lee Mulligan returns to lead six intrepid heroes through 20 episodes beginning Nov. 30.
Angus Cloud Shows Off His Streetwear Style in Cargo Pants & White Chunky Sneakers at Amiri’s Book Launch
Angus Cloud attended Amiri’s launch of “Amiri Wes Lang” book in Los Angeles on Oct. 12. The monumental book documented their new fall 2022 collection. The 24-year-old actor slipped on a white graphic crewneck sweater over a green and blue t-shirt for the show. Cloud paired the look with black cargo pants that featured gray patches and orange zippers. These are the luxury brand’s Parachute Pants from their pre-fall 2022 collection. Cloud accessorized with a silver ring and a black fedora hat. The “Euphoria” actor finished the look with cream sneakers. The low-top shoes are from Amiri’s summer 2023 collection. The sneakers...
The new shooter from the makers of Bulletstorm is delayed to 2023
Witchfire was supposed to be out near the end of this year but is being extensively redesigned as an open-world game.
Polygon
Elden Ring board game reveals Kickstarter launch date, and the hype is off the charts
Kickstarter has proved year after year the campaigns hosted on its platform can motivate consumers from all around the world. Board game publishers in particular have gotten better and better at fueling this particular hype machine. Today’s case in point is the campaign for Elden Ring: The Board Game, from Steamforged Games, which hasn’t even launched yet and is already closing in on big numbers.
Comments / 0