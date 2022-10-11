Read full article on original website
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu investors might want to wait for another leg lower before buying
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. The exchange flow suggested price was near finding a long-term bottom. Bitcoin [BTC] has been largely static on the price charts for nearly a month now. It has ranged...
ambcrypto.com
MATIC investors can expect the next bull rally after…
Sandeep Nailwal, the co-founder of Polygon [MATIC] recently tweeted about the growing gaming ecosystem in the Polygon network. As per the tweet shared by the co-founder, Polygon was the biggest blockchain in the gaming space. Apart from this, Polygon recently launched its all-new zkEVM — a layer 2 addition to...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin: Before you make your next trade in October, read this
The last four months have been marked by a “boring” price action from the leading coin, Bitcoin [BTC], data from on-chain intelligence platform Santiment revealed. In the past few weeks, BTC’s price oscillated strangely between the $19,000 price region and the psychological $20,000 price region. Noticeably, the...
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu: Here’s how SHIB buyers can leverage profitable buying opportunities
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Shiba Inu witnessed a bullish rebound from its long-term support, can the buyers reclaim their edge?. The Open Interest unveiled a slight near-term edge for the sellers. After gliding...
ambcrypto.com
Why Bitcoin investors can expect a bull run from this defending zone
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Bitcoin witnessed a patterned breakdown from its long-term trendline resistance. The daily active addresses witnessed a substantial plunge but the funding rates show some improvement. Over the last seven...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin Cash [BCH]: All you need to know before you write off this alt
Sharing a statistically significant positive correlation with the leading coin Bitcoin [BTC], Bitcoin Cash [BCH] logged a decline in its price in the last week. According to data from the cryptocurrency analytics platform CoinMarketCap, the price per BCH coin fell by 8% in the past seven days. Data from Santiment...
ambcrypto.com
Decoding what Avalanche Q3 report could mean for your portfolio
On 11 September, Avalanche [AVAX] saw some important announcements and events, as OpenSea, the largest peer-to-peer marketplace for NFTs on Ethereum launched on the Avalanche proof-of-stake blockchain. Gemini, a digital asset exchange and custodian, had also announced support for AVAX trading on the exchange. However, Avalanche’s third-quarter report indicated that...
ambcrypto.com
Reasons why ApeCoin [APE] token holders should be celebrating
ApeCoin has been subjected to a lot of volatility from the broader market since its launch. Even though investors’ interest in the token has dwindled in the past, it appears that now with an increasing number of token holders, APE will sail successfully through rough times. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price...
ambcrypto.com
LUNC is burning but why isn’t it fueling a price pump, exploring reasons
It has been quite some time since the launch of the much-awaited Terra Classic [LUNC] 1.2% tax burn protocol, which according to many had the potential to change LUNC’s fate in the long run. To date, more than 18 billion LUNC tokens have been burned, which accounts for over...
ambcrypto.com
Gauging MATIC’s ability to offer buying opportunities after its bull run
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. MATIC’s recent double-digit growth led to a bearish divergence on the CMF. The crypto’s Open Interest across all exchanges affirmed a bullish strength but the funding rate was...
ambcrypto.com
Avalanche: Mapping entry triggers to achieve optimal Risk-to-Reward ratio
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Avalanche witnessed a patterned breakdown, can it find reliable rebounding grounds?. The crypto’s Open Interest and Long/short ratio revealed an edge for the short sellers. As the buyers...
ambcrypto.com
XRP: Tracing buying opportunities after this moving average crossover
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. XRP noted a golden cross on its daily chart. The altcoin saw an increase in its MVRV Ratio and social dominance. After consistent bullish efforts to snap the $0.38-level...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin’s supply distribution metric credits ongoing selling pressure to…
Bitcoin’s [BTC] ranging performance has demonstrated a healthy demand increase every time it approached $19,000. But this time demand has dropped despite retesting the same price. Let’s look at some of the factors that have accompanied this change and what it could mean moving forward. Here’s AMBCrypto’s price...
ambcrypto.com
TRON’s [TRX] lower timeframe chart offers opportunities for…
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. TRON has seen high volatility in the past few days. The lower timeframe charts showed further gains were likely for TRX. The release of the CPI data saw Bitcoin...
ambcrypto.com
AAVE’s new milestone represents a 2920% growth above 7-day average
The social activity of AAVE, the native token of the popular ghost protocol Aave, has rallied in the last week, according to the data from LunarCrush. As of 12 October, AAVE’s social engagements hit a high of 1.89 million. This milestone represented a 2920% growth above the 7-day average.
ambcrypto.com
BNB is ideal for long-term investment, thanks to quarterly burn highlights
Binance just announced that it has completed its 21st quarterly BNB burn. For those that did not know, the crypto company has a quarterly auto-burn that takes a significant amount of BNB out of supply. While this makes BNB a deflationary cryptocurrency, is it the right fit for long-term trades?
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin’s latest prediction-turned-reality can be an investor’s nightmare because…
Bitcoin’s [BTC] almost 5% recovery on 14 October might not be the icing on the cake needed for a bullish revival. According to BaroVirtual, a CryptoQuant analyst, such events occurring in a full-blown bear market indicated a catastrophic outcome. ____________________________________________________________________________________. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for Bitcoin for 2022-2023...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum [ETH] traders can go long next week, thanks to…
Ethereum [ETH] is having yet another bearish week as the crypto bears retain dominance over the market. Here are some of the latest observations that may offer insights into ETH’s demand and supply dynamics. Especially, now that everyone is wondering about the market’s next move. Here’s AMBCrpto’s price...
ambcrypto.com
Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Should you go long on MATIC?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. MATIC, Polygon’s native token has seen a steady price decline over the past 30 days. The crypto ranked thirteenth on CoinMarketCap, has gone from $0.93 to $0.73, a decrease of more than 21%. The shorter timeframe isn’t looking good either, as MATIC’s price has gone down almost 8% since 14 October. The current market capitalization stands at $6.4 billion, with a 24-hour trading volume of $242 million.
ambcrypto.com
Here’s what Polkadot [DOT] holders can expect in the coming days
Polkadot witnessed a bullish divergence with the CMF. Can an immediate rebound induce a breakout rally?. The crypto’s social dominance declined while the development activity and funding rates improved. The broader sentiment aided Polkadot [DOT] bears in getting a hold of the immediate trend. The last two months marked...
