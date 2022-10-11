Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. MATIC, Polygon’s native token has seen a steady price decline over the past 30 days. The crypto ranked thirteenth on CoinMarketCap, has gone from $0.93 to $0.73, a decrease of more than 21%. The shorter timeframe isn’t looking good either, as MATIC’s price has gone down almost 8% since 14 October. The current market capitalization stands at $6.4 billion, with a 24-hour trading volume of $242 million.

