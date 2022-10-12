ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 209

Churchman
2d ago

THINK?? The ONLY REASON Wydenis here is because its election time!!use your BRAINS, Wyden DOESN'Tgive a dam ABOUT YOU, Is He makingyour LIFE any BETTER?? NO!!

Carol Hunter
2d ago

Should have started this months ago. Yes, he needs to go. Whatever good he tried to do in the beginning, he fell into the "partisan politician" role almost immediately. Time for big changes.

Sterling Brass
2d ago

Yes,get all the career politicians out,time for abug change in Oregon. Get over all the woke bs and remember the right from wrongs. Progressive left is cray cray

Herald and News

Oregon governor race tightens as Biden heads to Portland

Candidates are bringing big-name guests, cashing checks and boasting about polls and endorsements as the most expensive race for governor in Oregon’s history enters its final month. President Joe Biden is headed to Portland, where he’ll headline a reception for Democratic nominee Tina Kotek on Saturday, according to the...
yamhilladvocate.com

Oregonians, I Implore You to Vote and Save the State from Indivisible Agents This November 8th

The first article I wrote in what would become the Yamhill Advocate newspaper was published on September 21, 2021. The article was published to my personal blog. Then on October 12th, 2021 I published the expose, “Meet the Newberg, Oregon Mafia Led by Elected Officials and Other Community Leaders” which exposed the Newberg Equity in Education ( NEEd) group. On October 20th I published the 2nd part that exposed the activities of the Progressive Yamhill parent group.
opb.org

Oregon gubernatorial candidates have different visions for future of state’s gun laws

Oregon voters will cast multiple votes this November that could impact how easily people in the state can access firearms. In addition to voting on a ballot measure that would introduce a new permit requirement to purchase firearms, Oregon voters will be electing a new governor. In responses to an Oregon Public Broadcasting survey sent to all three candidates, they laid out vastly different thoughts on what the state’s approach to gun ownership should look like.
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Kotek choice clear

Thank you for your article in Sunday’s paper regarding Christine Drazan, (“Christine Drazan: Republican candidate for governor brings experience as budget hawk, desire to push back on Democratic initiatives,” Oct. 9) The information made it crystal clear to me that I will vote for Tina Kotek because Christine Drazan and Betsy Johnson would make Oregonians less safe by weakening gun purchase red flag laws; I believe in a woman’s right to choose; and Drazan and Johnson have partnered with industries that want to dial back on environmental regulations. They’ve also admitted as much in debates. Do your homework, Oregon, and research these candidates before voting. Claudia Miller, Portland.
pdxmonthly.com

Is the Red Wave Finally Coming for Oregon?

Well, well, well, Oregon. What have we here? An actual, honest-to-goodness barnburner of an election?. Yes, there are caveats. Polls can be wrong (just ask Hillary Clinton, or, for that matter, Sarah Iannarone.) The Democratic turnout machine, fueled by public employee unions in the Willamette Valley, should not be underestimated. There’s still plenty of time for an October surprise. (Like, say, a candidate pulling out of a race last minute and directing her supporters elsewhere.) And particularly at the top-of-the-ticket Oregon governor’s race, money continues to pour in like never before, setting the stage for some potent, needle-moving ad messages in the final stretch.
Herald and News

Oregonians face low barriers to voting

Ben Morris likes to say voting is in Oregon’s DNA. “We were the first state to create the ballot initiative process over 100 years ago,” said Morris, communications director for Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. “We were among the first states to let women vote during the suffrage movement.”
ijpr.org

Oregon's 3 gubernatorial candidates, part 3: Christine Drazan

One woman heading for the door, one of three women on the way to succeed Kate Brown as Oregon Governor. Tina Kotek is the former House Speaker, a Democrat; Christine Drazan is the former Minority Leader in the House, a Republican. Betsy Johnson served as a legislator in both parties,...
The Oregonian

Microchip’s new Oregon factory could be $3 billion, employ 650; lawmakers seek quick action from Gov. Kate Brown

Oregon civic leaders say the new factory Microchip Technology is contemplating for its Gresham site could be a $3 billion investment someday employing 650. “The expansion will make an extraordinary difference in Gresham, East Multnomah County, in Oregon, and in national chip production,” the leaders wrote in a letter to Gov. Kate Brown that The Oregonian/OregonLive obtained. “We want to see Oregon workers help fix our global supply chain issues.”
GRESHAM, OR
kptv.com

Central Oregon reservoir emptied for unprecedented 3rd year in a row

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A water reservoir considered to be a key bellwether for the amount of water available for farmers in Central Oregon is nearly empty again at the end of the irrigation season. The Bulletin reports Wickiup Reservoir was just 3% full as of Tuesday, according to...
BEND, OR
Washington Examiner

Newly drawn House district in Oregon shifts from lean Democratic to toss-up

The newly drawn 6th Congressional District in Oregon that was once considered to be a safe Democratic seat may end up being up for grabs after election forecasters shifted the race from leaning likely Democratic to a toss-up. Democrats approved new congressional boundaries for the district last year thinking the...
