Churchman
2d ago
THINK?? The ONLY REASON Wydenis here is because its election time!!use your BRAINS, Wyden DOESN'Tgive a dam ABOUT YOU, Is He makingyour LIFE any BETTER?? NO!!
Carol Hunter
2d ago
Should have started this months ago. Yes, he needs to go. Whatever good he tried to do in the beginning, he fell into the "partisan politician" role almost immediately. Time for big changes.
Sterling Brass
2d ago
Yes,get all the career politicians out,time for abug change in Oregon. Get over all the woke bs and remember the right from wrongs. Progressive left is cray cray
A GOP gov in liberal Oregon? Dems sound alarm on ‘spoiler’
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is typically known as a bastion of West Coast liberalism, where Democrats are easily elected and a Republican hasn’t served as governor since the early 1980s. But with an unusually competitive three-way contest for governor, the Democratic candidate’s success is hardly a guarantee...
Betsy Johnson to Biden: ‘Tina’s tent cities get cleaned up a little’ with presidential visit
Unaffiliated Oregon gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson took shots at her Democratic opponent Tina Kotek and Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt while welcoming President Joe Biden to Portland via social media on Oct. 14.
Third-party candidate upends race for governor in reliably blue Oregon
The last time Oregon voters elected a Republican governor, the top song in the U.S. was Men at Work's “Who Can It Be Now," E.T. was dominating the box office, and Diet Coke and Bud Light had just hit the shelves for the first time. But now, a competitive...
Herald and News
Oregon governor race tightens as Biden heads to Portland
Candidates are bringing big-name guests, cashing checks and boasting about polls and endorsements as the most expensive race for governor in Oregon’s history enters its final month. President Joe Biden is headed to Portland, where he’ll headline a reception for Democratic nominee Tina Kotek on Saturday, according to the...
Biden to ask for $10K donations at Kotek fundraiser meet-and-greet
Biden is coming to raise campaign cash for Tina Kotek's run for the governor's seat with a private fundraiser set for Saturday morning. Biden is asking guests to give $10,000 per couple to Kotek's campaign they'd like a meet and greet and photo with him.
yamhilladvocate.com
Oregonians, I Implore You to Vote and Save the State from Indivisible Agents This November 8th
The first article I wrote in what would become the Yamhill Advocate newspaper was published on September 21, 2021. The article was published to my personal blog. Then on October 12th, 2021 I published the expose, “Meet the Newberg, Oregon Mafia Led by Elected Officials and Other Community Leaders” which exposed the Newberg Equity in Education ( NEEd) group. On October 20th I published the 2nd part that exposed the activities of the Progressive Yamhill parent group.
opb.org
Oregon gubernatorial candidates have different visions for future of state’s gun laws
Oregon voters will cast multiple votes this November that could impact how easily people in the state can access firearms. In addition to voting on a ballot measure that would introduce a new permit requirement to purchase firearms, Oregon voters will be electing a new governor. In responses to an Oregon Public Broadcasting survey sent to all three candidates, they laid out vastly different thoughts on what the state’s approach to gun ownership should look like.
Readers respond: Kotek choice clear
Thank you for your article in Sunday’s paper regarding Christine Drazan, (“Christine Drazan: Republican candidate for governor brings experience as budget hawk, desire to push back on Democratic initiatives,” Oct. 9) The information made it crystal clear to me that I will vote for Tina Kotek because Christine Drazan and Betsy Johnson would make Oregonians less safe by weakening gun purchase red flag laws; I believe in a woman’s right to choose; and Drazan and Johnson have partnered with industries that want to dial back on environmental regulations. They’ve also admitted as much in debates. Do your homework, Oregon, and research these candidates before voting. Claudia Miller, Portland.
Republicans pour astounding money into races for Oregon Legislature, hoping to flip state Senate to GOP for 1st time in 20 years
With the lion’s share of Oregon voters convinced the state long controlled by Democrats is headed in the wrong direction, political pundits say Republicans just might be able to shift power their way come Election Day. And they’re not just talking about the governor’s race.
pdxmonthly.com
Is the Red Wave Finally Coming for Oregon?
Well, well, well, Oregon. What have we here? An actual, honest-to-goodness barnburner of an election?. Yes, there are caveats. Polls can be wrong (just ask Hillary Clinton, or, for that matter, Sarah Iannarone.) The Democratic turnout machine, fueled by public employee unions in the Willamette Valley, should not be underestimated. There’s still plenty of time for an October surprise. (Like, say, a candidate pulling out of a race last minute and directing her supporters elsewhere.) And particularly at the top-of-the-ticket Oregon governor’s race, money continues to pour in like never before, setting the stage for some potent, needle-moving ad messages in the final stretch.
Oregon voters to decide whether to punish lawmaker walkouts via Measure 113
Oregon voters will decide in November whether to punish state lawmakers who boycott the Capitol, a tactic that Republicans have effectively used in recent years to push back against the Democratic supermajority in the Legislature. Ballot Measure 113 would amend the Oregon Constitution to prevent lawmakers with 10 or more...
Herald and News
Oregonians face low barriers to voting
Ben Morris likes to say voting is in Oregon’s DNA. “We were the first state to create the ballot initiative process over 100 years ago,” said Morris, communications director for Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. “We were among the first states to let women vote during the suffrage movement.”
ijpr.org
Oregon's 3 gubernatorial candidates, part 3: Christine Drazan
One woman heading for the door, one of three women on the way to succeed Kate Brown as Oregon Governor. Tina Kotek is the former House Speaker, a Democrat; Christine Drazan is the former Minority Leader in the House, a Republican. Betsy Johnson served as a legislator in both parties,...
focushillsboro.com
Legislators Are Urging Gov. Kate Brown To Act Quickly On Microchip’s Proposed $3 Billion, 650-person Oregon Factory
According to Oregon’s civic officials, the new factory Microchip Technology is considering building at its Gresham facility may eventually cost $3 billion and employ 650 people. The executives of the organisation wrote to Gov. Kate Brown in a letter that was acquired by The Oregonian/OregonLive, saying that the expansion...
opb.org
What Oregonians should know about the governor candidates and health care
The ongoing fallout of a global pandemic, a shortage of nurses, rising politicization of vaccines — these are among the health care policy issues that will challenge Oregon’s next governor. Here’s where the candidates stand on vaccination, the pandemic and the health care industry — based on their...
focushillsboro.com
According To A Source, The Contest For The New Oregon Congressional Seat Is Currently A Tossup
According to one significant political site, the battle for Oregon’s new congressional seat, which was formerly seen as secure for Democrats, is now a “tossup” that Republicans can win. On Tuesday morning, The Cook Political Report modified its assessment of the 6th Congressional District race from “lean...
Microchip’s new Oregon factory could be $3 billion, employ 650; lawmakers seek quick action from Gov. Kate Brown
Oregon civic leaders say the new factory Microchip Technology is contemplating for its Gresham site could be a $3 billion investment someday employing 650. “The expansion will make an extraordinary difference in Gresham, East Multnomah County, in Oregon, and in national chip production,” the leaders wrote in a letter to Gov. Kate Brown that The Oregonian/OregonLive obtained. “We want to see Oregon workers help fix our global supply chain issues.”
kptv.com
Central Oregon reservoir emptied for unprecedented 3rd year in a row
BEND, Ore. (AP) — A water reservoir considered to be a key bellwether for the amount of water available for farmers in Central Oregon is nearly empty again at the end of the irrigation season. The Bulletin reports Wickiup Reservoir was just 3% full as of Tuesday, according to...
KGW
Surprising new poll numbers on Oregon's governor race
This past weekend "Clout Research" conducted a poll that surveyed 842 likely Oregon voters by phone. The margin of error in the poll is just over 3%.
Washington Examiner
Newly drawn House district in Oregon shifts from lean Democratic to toss-up
The newly drawn 6th Congressional District in Oregon that was once considered to be a safe Democratic seat may end up being up for grabs after election forecasters shifted the race from leaning likely Democratic to a toss-up. Democrats approved new congressional boundaries for the district last year thinking the...
