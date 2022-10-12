ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston

Why the city helped fund a $47 million real estate deal in East Boston

"As Boston continues to grow, we are moving urgently to ensure that all of our residents and families have access to safe, affordable housing." A community development organization, with funding from the city of Boston and local investors, has purchased 36 apartment buildings in East Boston to ensure that they are permanently affordable.
BOSTON, MA
baystatebanner.com

Office Space Lease for the Office of Returning Citizens and PowerCorpsBOS

Request for Proposals: Office Space Lease for the Office of Returning Citizens and PowerCorpsBOS. The City of Boston, acting by and through its Human Services Cabinet, is seeking the lease of approximately 7,000-9,000 square feet of usable office space for the Office of Returning Citizens and PowerCorpsBOS. The lease term is January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2028 with a five year option to renew. The facility must be located within the City of Boston. The facility must be easily accessible to major Boston roadways or arteries, and must be near a public transportation (MBTA) bus route, subway stop, or commuter rail station. See the RFP for full specifications.
BOSTON, MA
baystatebanner.com

What's going on with redistricting?

Yawu Miller is the Banner's senior editor. VIEW BIO. Ed Flynn outlined a political dilemma that is currently gripping the City Council as its members attempt to redraw the body's nine districts. "It is critically important to me that parts of South Boston are currently in District 2...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Simco's must pay more than $200k over OT and wage violations

Known for its hot dogs, Simco's has been a Mattapan landmark since the 1930s. Two Simco's locations have been ordered to pay more than $210,000 in back wages and penalties after an investigation found that the restaurants did not pay some employees the minimum wage and overtime compensation required by law.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

$60 million community center coming to Dorchester

Some say the new center should be named for Jean McGuire, the 91-year-old civil rights icon who was stabbed in Franklin Park. A new "full service" community center is coming to Grove Hall in Dorchester, thanks to local activists. The City of Boston will spend $60 million to...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Two Boston restaurants penalized for employee pay violations

BOSTON — Two Boston restaurants are ordered by the federal court to pay $210,000 in damages and penalty as an investigation found that employers failed to pay 20 employees overtime pay and some employees minimum wage, a press release reported. Department of Labor announced that an investigation revealed Simco's...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Teachers strike looms in two Massachusetts communities

HAVERHILL, Mass. — Teachers in two Massachusetts communities have authorized strikes that could begin on Monday amid ongoing heated contract negotiations with their school districts. Educators in Malden and Haverhill overwhelmingly approved an authorization to strike in a vote held Friday afternoon. A potential strike could begin as soon...
HAVERHILL, MA
CBS Boston

Nahant residents face eviction after decades living in Coast Guard housing

NAHANT – For Susan Alessi and several of her longtime neighbors, the love story of living in Nahant is shaping up to end in heartache. "I came on Memorial weekend in 1978 and never left. I love Nahant," Susan Alessi said. They rent what's known as "Coast Guard housing," which the town bought from the federal government almost 20 years ago. But there's still a nearly $2 million dollar loan to be paid.Last fall, town leaders informed the renters they had 12 months to find a new home. It had been voted on that spring, May 2021. Now the clock's...
NAHANT, MA
baystatebanner.com

MIT workers secure 10% pay raise

Custodial staff at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology are celebrating this week after winning a new contract with the university that promises wage increases and bonuses for nearly 600 employees. Represented by local 32BJ Service Employees International Union (SEIU), members voted overwhelmingly last Thursday to ratify a three-year contract with...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Dorchester Reporter

New community center coming to Grove Hall

City officials plan to build a new "full service" community center in Grove Hall, on a city-owned vacant lot across the street from the Jeremiah Burke High School. Mayor Michelle Wu announced on Thursday the new community center, which could cost up to $60 million. She was joined by members of her administration and Mike Kozu, the co-director of Project Rebuild and Improve Grove Hall Together (RIGHT) who has long pushed for the new center.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Union hosts rally in support of Question 4 on Massachusetts ballot

BOSTON — Several Massachusetts law enforcement leaders spoke at an event Wednesday about their support for one of the controversial questions facing voters in the upcoming election. Question 4 asks voters whether to overturn a new law that would open driver's licenses to all state residents, regardless of the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
baystatebanner.com

Jean McGuire stabbed in Franklin Park

Yawu Miller is the Banner's senior editor. VIEW BIO. In an incident that has shocked her Roxbury neighbors, former METCO director and School Committee member Jean McGuire, 91, was stabbed multiple times Tuesday evening while walking her dogs in Franklin Park. She is currently hospitalized in stable condition and is expected to recover.
BOSTON, MA

