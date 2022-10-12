Read full article on original website
Aviation International News
Boeing Business Jets Emerges Energized from Max Grounding
Boeing Business Jets (Static Display AD_305) appears to have weathered the most damaging effects of the grounding of the 737 Max airliner and the subsequent Covid crisis, as the company reported on the eve of NBAA-BACE 2022 that it has now met all delivery commitments to date. Collecting four orders for BBJs this year, Boeing's business aviation division has in fact benefited from pent-up demand for business jets during the pandemic and has entered advanced negotiations for further BBJ Max and widebody BBJ contracts, according to its president, Erika Pearson.
Aviation International News
Airbus Corporate Helicopters Turns Five
Marking the fifth anniversary of its launch at NBAA-BACE 2017, Airbus Corporate Helicopters (Static AD_107) is eschewing the exhibition hall at this year’s show in favor of “focusing all our efforts on presenting our aircraft at the static park” at Orlando Executive Airport. There, the company is presenting its medium twin ACH145, said Airbus Corporate Helicopters head Frederic Lemos.
Aviation International News
Need for CRJ Conversions Boosts Flying Colours
Demand for lift has sparked a resurgence in refurbishment activity at Flying Colours Corp. (Booth 4657), including conversions of the Bombardier CRJ-200 regional jet. That's a market the Canadian Bombardier MRO specialist pioneered more than a decade ago. The CRJ-200 program is now owned and supported by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.
Aviation International News
Western Aircraft, Gogo Partner on Pilatus PC-24 5G STC
Western Aircraft (Booth 1475) and Gogo Business Aviation are partnering on the development of a supplemental type certificate (STC) for Gogo’s 5G inflight connectivity system on the Pilatus PC-24 twinjet. The STC will be available for PC-24 owners who install the Gogo Avance L5 air-to-ground system along with the full Gogo 5G provisional kit that will accelerate installation once the STC is approved.
Aviation International News
Helicopter Institute Selects FreeFlight's Altimeters
Training provider Helicopter Institute has selected FreeFlight Systems to equip its fleet of helicopters with the avionics company's 5G-tolerant Terrain-series radar altimeters. Helicopter Institute’s fleet includes Bell 206, 407, and 505; Airbus AS350; MD Helicopters MD 500 and 600; and Robinson R44 helicopters. FreeFlight’s RA-5500 and RA-4500 MK II...
Aviation International News
Cargolux Finalizes Boeing 777-8 Freighter Order
Cargolux on Wednesday finalized an order for 10 Boeing 777-8 Freighters and secured options on another six during a signing ceremony at the airline’s headquarters in Luxembourg. Cargolux plans to replace its aging 747-400s with the freighter version of the 777X program’s smaller of two variants, several delays to which have pushed back expected certification to 2027. Boeing expects to deliver the first 777-8F to launch customer Qatar Airways, which placed a firm order for 34 of the twinjets in January. Cargolux identified the 777-8 as its “preferred choice” to replace its 747-400s during July’s Farnborough Airshow. Boeing previously listed the order as unidentified on its orders and deliveries website.
China's Semiconductor Industry 'Decapitated Overnight': What 'Annihilation Looks Like'
The Biden administration unveiled a comprehensive strategy last week to move the U.S. forward and hold China back in the production of advanced semiconductors, virtually eliminating China's semi industry overnight, escalating the high-tech battle with Beijing. “Every American executive and engineer working in China’s semiconductor manufacturing industry resigned yesterday, paralyzing...
Aviation International News
European Rotors Seeing Exhibitor Jump over First Event
More than 200 exhibitors have committed thus far to European Rotors, a number that is 25 percent ahead of the inaugural event held in 2021, organizers said. Host organization European Helicopter Association expects this number to grow since there are a few booth slots still available. Scheduled from November 8 to 10 in Cologne, Germany, European Rotors will cover the gamut of the rotorcraft industry—from helicopter emergency medical services and search and rescue (SAR) operations, police and public safety, aerial work and disaster relief, passenger transport, and advanced air mobility.
Aviation International News
TrustFlight Develops Digital MEL Tool
TrustFlight, a provider of digital services to the aviation industry, has developed software to create and manage aircraft minimum equipment lists (MELs). The web-based software called MEL Manager creates templates for the most popular business jets on the market that can be modified online in a fraction of the time it would take to modify a PDF.
Aviation International News
UAS International Trip Support is Upbeat on Bizav Travel Demand
While rising interest rates and real estate prices have had adverse effects on consumers in the U.S. economy, the business aviation travel industry continues to show positive growth, Mohammed Al Husary, co-owner, founder, and executive president of UAS International Trip Support (Booth 2085) told AIN on the eve of NBAA-BACE.
Wind power world record broken by ‘revolutionary’ turbine
A new design of wind turbine has broken the world record for the most amount of power generated in a 24-hour period.Siemens Gamesa said its 14-222 DD offshore prototype generated 359 megawatt-hours in just one day – enough to power 18,000 households or a Tesla Model 3 for more than a million miles.The renewable energy breakthrough was achieved using a set of “revolutionary” blades that are cast in a single piece of recyclable resin.The new turbine also features an increased rotor diameter that deliver more than 25 per cent more annual energy production than turbines currently on the market.“With...
TechCrunch
Dedrone’s counter-drone jammer uses science to stop drones in their tracks
Once the connection is severed, what happens next depends on the drone, and how it is programmed to behave after it loses contact with its pilot. Some will just set down wherever they are, others will try to navigate back to the take-off location. It is unclear what would happen if a drone operates autonomously with a programmed path, or potentially some sort of self-flying algorithm taking it toward its target.
Aviation International News
VistaJet Continues Strong Growth with Unified Fleet
Charter fleet owner-operator VistaJet International (Booth 2457B) is revealing at NBAA-BACE the results of its global fleet expansion, the fruit of an aggressive acquisition strategy that began with its 2018 purchase of XOJet and continued this year with its roll-ups of charter operators Jet Edge in the U.S. and Germany’s Air Hamburg.
theaviationgeekclub.com
US Naval Aviator explains why although would have been easier to adapt the YF-22 for aircraft carrier operations than the YF-23, neither candidate in the ATF program was really suitable for Naval operations
If the US Navy had not terminated the NATF program would have been easier to adapt the YF-22 for aircraft carrier operations than the YF-23? The Northrop YF-23A and the Lockheed YF-22A competed against each other in the late 1980s/early 1990s in the Advanced Tactical Fighter (ATF) program. The ATF...
Aviation International News
Jetex Eyes Growing Air Charter Opportunities and World Cup Finals
International trip support provider Jetex (Booth 2151) aims to build the largest FBO network outside the U.S., founder and CEO, Adel Mardini, told AIN on the eve of NBAA-BACE 2022. The Dubai-based company now manages 38 FBOs and three international trip support centers worldwide. “I don’t intend to enter the...
Aviation International News
Beechcraft Hands Over 1,000th T-6 Texan II Trainer
Textron Aviation Defense’s Beechcraft division in Wichita has handed over the 1,000th example of the T-6 Texan II, the company announced on October 12. The achievement followed soon after global fleet had surpassed the five million flight-hour milestone. The 1,000th aircraft is a T-6C, one of five for the Colombian air force’s Escuadrón de Combate 116 at Palanquero.
energynow.ca
Certified Natural Gas: More Canadian Companies Being Recognized for Responsible Production
A growing number of Canada’s oil and gas companies are receiving independent certification for their work in emissions reduction. Five producers at six sites in Alberta and B.C. are now certified by New York-based non-profit Equitable Origin for their progress in environmental and social performance. It’s part of a...
Shell Joins Forces With Singapore Renewables Firm For Battery Storage Project In Australia
AMPYR Australia Pty Ltd and Shell Plc's SHEL subsidiary Shell Energy Australia have signed a joint development agreement for a proposed battery energy storage system (BESS) in Australia. The proposed 500-megawatt battery project will be built in Wellington (the Wellington BESS), Central West New South Wales. The Wellington BESS will...
A major problem with fusion is solved leading us closer to a perpetual energy source
A team of researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Plasma Physics (IPP) and the Vienna University of Technology (TU Wein) has found a way to control Type-I ELM plasma instabilities, which can melt the walls of fusion devices. The work is published in the journal Physical Review Letters and referenced at Phys.org.
Aviation International News
Baldwin Tool Helps Quantify Safety Actions
Baldwin Safety & Compliance has developed an Accident Prevention Effort (APE) program to help business aviation operators track and benchmark their safety initiatives. To be showcased next week at NBAA-BACE 2022, the APE software is designed to help organizations quantify their efforts and better assess where additional actions or resources might be needed.
