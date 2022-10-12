Read full article on original website
pv-magazine-usa.com
Generac to bring EODev hydrogen fuel cell power generators to North America
Generac Power Systems and EODev signed a formal distribution agreement to bring EODev’s large-scale, zero emissions hydrogen fuel cell power generator to the North American market. Generac is a global designer and manufacturer of power products including home backup systems as well as portable, residential, commercial and industrial generators....
hbsdealer.com
Generac brings hydrogen power to the home
Energy technology firm Generac and EODev, a French manufacturer of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell power generators, announced a distribution agreement: Generac will offer EODev’s GEH2 – a large-scale, zero- emissions hydrogen fuel cell power generator – to the North American market. “Harnessing the power of hydrogen allows...
Aviation International News
Portside Boosts Capabilities with PFM Acquisition
Portside has acquired Professional Flight Management (PFM), allowing the San Francisco-based provider of cloud-based software for business aviation to build on its services by adding Pennsylvania-based PFM's scheduling and dispatch software platform for corporate flight departments. “Portside’s competitive advantage is our ability to focus on the customer experience and deliver...
aircargoweek.com
Rock-it Global joins the US SmartWay programme
Rock-it Global has signed on to the SmartWay programme, which helps companies advance supply chain sustainability by measuring, benchmarking, and improving freight transportation efficiency. SmartWay is a collaboration between the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and industry to provide a framework to assess the environmental and energy efficiency of supply...
3DPrint.com
GKN’s New Turbine Exhaust Module Made More Efficient with 3D Printing
Manufacturing firm GKN Aerospace has produced and delivered a turbine exhaust module to German engine company MTU as a part of the E.U.’s Clean Sky-2 EMVAL project. Designed as a small-scale version of an engine still in development, the new component is one-fifth lighter and generally more efficient than existing counterparts, while operating at 150°C, all thanks to 3D printing.
This groundbreaking motionless wind turbine is 50% more efficient than regular turbines
Commercial property owners can fulfill the rising demand for on-site renewable energy thanks to a revolutionary bladeless wind energy solution that can be integrated with current solar energy systems and building electrical systems, thanks to Aeromine Technologies. "Aeromine Technologies' patented motionless wind harvesting system generates up to 50 percent more...
Aviation International News
Cargolux Finalizes Boeing 777-8 Freighter Order
Cargolux on Wednesday finalized an order for 10 Boeing 777-8 Freighters and secured options on another six during a signing ceremony at the airline’s headquarters in Luxembourg. Cargolux plans to replace its aging 747-400s with the freighter version of the 777X program’s smaller of two variants, several delays to which have pushed back expected certification to 2027. Boeing expects to deliver the first 777-8F to launch customer Qatar Airways, which placed a firm order for 34 of the twinjets in January. Cargolux identified the 777-8 as its “preferred choice” to replace its 747-400s during July’s Farnborough Airshow. Boeing previously listed the order as unidentified on its orders and deliveries website.
Compared to oil and gas, offshore wind is 125 times better for taxpayers
Not only is offshore wind power better for the planet compared to oil and gas, it’s also better for taxpayers. That’s according to a new analysis from the Center for American Progress, a nonpartisan policy research institute. “Americans are getting significantly more return on investment from offshore wind...
Damon Motors Exceeds $90M Order Backlog; Company Eyes Potential $250M Signed Customers Globally
VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Damon Motors, the premier EV motorbike company, today announced its order book has exceeded a $90M order backlog to date globally with the potential of exceeding $250M through international partnerships, like the one with Latin America’s Auteco. The makers of the first EV motorcycle capable of outperforming the best gas-powered superbikes, Damon’s products boast never-before-seen technology advancements including HyperDrive™, Co-Pilot™ and Shift™, designed to solve problems experienced across every other motorcycle in the world. Combined with its astonishing 200 hp / 200 mph / 200 miles of range, Damon motorcycles represent the first breed...
Wind power world record broken by ‘revolutionary’ turbine
A new design of wind turbine has broken the world record for the most amount of power generated in a 24-hour period.Siemens Gamesa said its 14-222 DD offshore prototype generated 359 megawatt-hours in just one day – enough to power 18,000 households or a Tesla Model 3 for more than a million miles.The renewable energy breakthrough was achieved using a set of “revolutionary” blades that are cast in a single piece of recyclable resin.The new turbine also features an increased rotor diameter that deliver more than 25 per cent more annual energy production than turbines currently on the market.“With...
Aviation International News
Boeing Business Jets Emerges Energized from Max Grounding
Boeing Business Jets (Static Display AD_305) appears to have weathered the most damaging effects of the grounding of the 737 Max airliner and the subsequent Covid crisis, as the company reported on the eve of NBAA-BACE 2022 that it has now met all delivery commitments to date. Collecting four orders for BBJs this year, Boeing's business aviation division has in fact benefited from pent-up demand for business jets during the pandemic and has entered advanced negotiations for further BBJ Max and widebody BBJ contracts, according to its president, Erika Pearson.
todaysemobility.com
Harvard engineers’ solid-state battery technology points to a leap in performance, reliability
Harvard’s Office of Technology Development granted an exclusive technology license to Adden Energy, Inc., a startup developing innovative solid-state battery systems for use in future electric vehicles (EVs) that would fully charge in minutes. Adden Energy closed a seed round with $5.15M in funding led by Primavera Capital Group, with participation by Rhapsody Venture Partners and MassVentures.
informedinfrastructure.com
Biden-Harris Administration Announces $2 Billion from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to Finance Carbon Dioxide Transportation Infrastructure
Potential Applicants Invited to Submit Letters of Interest for Projects to Deploy Carbon Management Technologies, Fight Climate Change and Create Good-Paying Jobs. WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today began accepting letters of interest from applicants for loans under a new $2.1 billion Carbon Dioxide Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation (CIFIA) program. Enacted under President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, CIFIA offers funding for large-capacity, shared carbon dioxide (CO2) transportation projects located in the United States. Appropriated annually through 2026, CIFIA will support shared infrastructure projects, including pipelines, rail transport, ships and barges, and ground shipping, that connect anthropogenic sources of carbon with endpoints for its storage or utilization. Carbon management technologies such as direct air capture, carbon capture from industry and power generation, carbon conversion, and CO2 transportation and storage technologies must be deployed at a large scale in the coming decades to meet the United States’ net-zero greenhouse gas goals by 2050.
Ars Technica
Biden gambles with global chip supply by halting US firms’ operations in China
The US has taken its next step in its boldest efforts yet to disrupt China's military by blocking access to memory chips and chip-making equipment that are crucial to modern defense systems like stealth aircraft, satellites, and cruise missiles. The Wall Street Journal reported yesterday that US chip equipment suppliers have withdrawn dozens of employees with key expertise and paused business activities at Yangtze Memory Technologies Co. (YMTC), "China's leading memory chip maker."
Teledyne FLIR Defense Displays Mobile Command & Control Platform with Advanced Sensor Technology at AUSA 2022
WASHINGTON, D.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 10, 2022-- Teledyne FLIR Defense, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), has collaborated with AM General to display its Lightweight Vehicle Surveillance System (LVSS) on a HUMVEE 2-CT (2-Door Cargo Truck) during the Association of the U.S. Army (AUSA) annual conference this week. The display is a technology demonstrator for future Army mobile command and control (C2) vehicles, integrating newly advanced radar, long-range cameras, and other sensors to detect and defeat threats such as weaponized small Unmanned Aerial Systems (sUAS). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005041/en/ Teledyne FLIR Defense has collaborated with...
maritime-executive.com
Pipeline for Floating Offshore Wind Capacity Doubles in 12 Months
As the global offshore wind energy industry grows, project developers are increasingly focusing on floating offshore wind projects. A new report published by RenewableUK shows that the total pipeline of floating offshore wind projects has more than doubled in terms of capacity in the past 12 months. The membership organization that promotes wind energy development expects that floating wind will play a central role in providing clean, cheap electricity and increasing energy security for countries.
BAE Systems’ Long-Range Precision Guidance Kit Passes Critical Test
HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 10, 2022-- BAE Systems has successfully fired its Long-Range Precision Guidance Kit ( LR-PGK ) for 155mm artillery projectiles from the U.S. Army’s Extended Range Cannon Artillery (ERCA) at Yuma Proving Ground, demonstrating airframe structural survivability under extreme firing conditions. The LR-PGK improves the accuracy of unguided artillery projectiles with low-cost navigation and guidance technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005127/en/ BAE Systems successfully fired its Long-Range Precision Guidance Kit for 155mm artillery shells from the U.S. Army’s Extended Range Cannon Artillery, demonstrating structural survivability under extreme firing conditions. (Source: BAE Systems)
Aviation International News
NBAA Introduces 'Legacy Society' Anniversary Membership
NBAA has launched a Legacy Society advanced-level membership as the association celebrates its 75th anniversary. The Legacy Society provides a venue for members to honor milestones and pledge commitments to NBAA and its charities supporting scholarships. Members can designate where the scholarship funds are directed. Legacy Society members also will...
Aviation International News
Wheels Up Highlights Charter Growth, Tackles Losses
Private aviation membership and on-demand charter operator Wheels Up (Booth 2061) arrives at NBAA-BACE as the top U.S. charter company by flight hours, having logged 82,478 hours in the first half of the year, according to Argus. The New York-based access provider also this year bought Arizona-based Part 135 operator Alante Air Charter; completed its acquisition of UK charter broker Air Partner; and reported record revenue in the second quarter. This growth follows 2021 which included the company’s July debut as a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange.
gcaptain.com
ABS Chairman Says Maritime Security is Pressuring Decarbonization Efforts
During the keynote speech at this week’s Shipping Insight conference in Connecticut, American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) CEO Christopher J. Wiernicki discussed the importance of Green Shipping Corridors to reducing the industry’s carbon footprint, but warned that emerging geopolitical security concerns like the Nord Stream pipeline leaks, Colonial Pipeline hack and mines in the Black Sea are competing with carbon initiatives for the attention of shipowners.
