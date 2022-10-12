Read full article on original website
Brentford demand 'strong' legal support after Ivan Toney racially abused
Brentford have condemned the racial abuse received by Ivan Toney following their 2-0 win over Brighton on Friday night, and have urged relevant authorities to provide 'strong support'.
Opposition Lowdown: Richard Beale’s West Brom
West Brom finished in 10th place in the Championship last season, eight points off the play-off places in their first season back in the second tier, following relegation from the Premier League in 2020/21. They have had a disappointing start to the season, currently sitting in the relegation zone in...
