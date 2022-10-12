ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
disneytips.com

Disney’s Iconic EPCOT Attraction Is Now Closed Indefinitely

A visit to Walt Disney World Resort’s EPCOT is not complete without a trip around the beloved World Showcase. But as Guests reach the American Adventure Pavilion, they’ll want to note that the iconic American Adventure attraction is now closed indefinitely. EPCOT is in the middle of its...
TRAVEL
CNET

Disneyland's Newest Ride Is Opening Jan. 27

Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway will open at Disneyland on Jan. 27, ahead of the reopening of Mickey's Toontown in the spring, Disney Parks announced Thursday. The trackless ride, which opened at Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Florida back in early 2020, has been under construction at the California theme park for the past few years. During 2022, Toontown also closed down for refurbishment.
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

The Half-Day Disney Ticket You Didn’t Know About

It seems that more and more, Guests visiting the Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resorts are becoming increasingly vocal about the priciness of a Disney vacation. From increased ticket prices and expensive extras like Disney Genie to costly hotel rooms and the removal of Disney’s Magical Express, Disney Guests continually debate the price of a family trip to a Disney theme park.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
disneytips.com

Video Look Inside a Disney Resort as Hurricane Ian Hits Florida

Earlier this week, Tropical Storm Ian became Hurricane Ian. While the path of the hurricane was uncertain for some time, it has now made landfall on the southwest coast of Florida as a Category 4… with winds nearing a Category 5 status. The impact of Hurricane Ian will likely...
FLORIDA STATE
disneydining.com

Disney Announces MagicBand+ Disneyland Launch Date!

In September 2021, Disney announced that it would soon be introducing a new kind of MagicBand, called MagicBand+. The new MagicBand+ would have all the features of a traditional MagicBand PLUS it would be rechargeable and would be interactive. Nearly one year later — in July 2022 — the bands were finally introduced. And now they will soon debut at Disneyland Resort.
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

EPCOT Is Getting a New Disney Park Experience

Disney news and EPCOT go hand in hand these days! As EPCOT continues its massive transformation, construction is evident throughout the Disney Park. The construction will all be worth it, however, as new and exciting experiences are popping up around every corner. Here’s the latest on a new EPCOT experience coming soon!
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Travel#Travel Themeparks#Travel Hotelresort#Travel Guide#Ne Disneyland#Disney Parks#Disneyland Park#Disney Resort#Travel Destinations#Magic Key Holders#Magicband#Pin Traders Disneyland#Elias Co#Acorns Gifts Goods#Vacationeer#Walt Disney World#Disneyland News
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney Adults vs. Families: The Battle for Disney World

We bet you didn’t know that The Most Magical Place on Earth is actually a fierce battleground with competing forces fighting for the best vacation possible. OK, we’re not actually talking about physical battles happening between the guests in Disney World, but there is definitely some underlying competition going on between different kinds of visitors. As a destination that is trying to please everyone, Disney World sometimes has a tough time balancing the different demographics who are vying for dominance in the parks.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Disneyland Resort
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Disneyland
Cinemablend

Disneyland And Disney World Announce Additions To The Parks Following Massive Price Increase

Prices just went up at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, but the parks are at least offering something for it. Yesterday was a big day for Disney Parks bottom line, as we saw nearly across the board price increases for everything from Disneyland ticket price to food and drink at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. As one might expect, fans didn’t love that news, but perhaps some will feel a little better as a day later new additions have been confirmed coming to both coasts as Fantasmic will finally return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios next month, and MagicBand+ will debut at Disneyland Resort before October is over.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Figment Cuddleez Plush Debuts at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Dreams are where the imagination goes to play, so it’s only fitting that a Figment Cuddleez plush has flown into Walt Disney World!. Figment Cuddleez Plush – $39.99. The plush shows EPCOT’s beloved purple dragon...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Full List of Disney Christmas 2022 Merchandise at Tokyo Disney Resort with Prices

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. As the holiday season approaches, Tokyo Disney Resort has revealed its full slate of Disney Christmas merchandise coming to the parks November 7, and we have details on them all!. Mickey Stuffed Badge – ¥2500 ($17.11)...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Disneyland Resort Increases Preferred Parking by $5 as Price Hikes Mount

As price hikes continue to mount across Disneyland and Walt Disney World, Disneyland Resort has quietly increased one of its parking prices. As of this week, Preferred Parking at the Mickey & Friends and Pixar Pals parking structures has increased from $45 per day to $50 per day, a $5 increase compared to before.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Hello Kitty Store at Universal Studios Florida Being Slowly Rethemed

The Hello Kitty theming of the Hello Kitty store at Universal Studios Florida is being dismantled, with plans to remove Hello Kitty from the location entirely. We noticed construction inside the store during our recent Halloween Horror Nights visit. Crew members were working quickly to knock out sections of the...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Work Resumes on Walt Disney World Railroad Tracks at Fantasyland Station

Construction has resumed on the train tracks of the Walt Disney World Railroad Fantasyland station. The tracks were removed for refurbishment and replacement in 2020. Their replacement began soon after, but construction seemed to pause for the past year even as refurbished Walt Disney World Railroad engines were tested nearby.
TRAFFIC
WDW News Today

Higher Date-Based Pricing Already in Use for Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane at Walt Disney World

Just a day after it was revealed, date-based variable pricing has already begun for Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane selections at Walt Disney World. When we checked the My Disney Experience app today, Genie+ was being sold for $20.00 per guest, up five dollars from its previous $15.00/guest rate. With date-based variable pricing, the price of the service can fluctuate from day to day, ranging from $15.00 up to $22.00.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy