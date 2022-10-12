Read full article on original website
Related
disneytips.com
Disney’s Iconic EPCOT Attraction Is Now Closed Indefinitely
A visit to Walt Disney World Resort’s EPCOT is not complete without a trip around the beloved World Showcase. But as Guests reach the American Adventure Pavilion, they’ll want to note that the iconic American Adventure attraction is now closed indefinitely. EPCOT is in the middle of its...
Disney World And Disneyland Are Trying To Price People Out. Will It Work?
Disneyland and Walt Disney World are getting really expensive as part of an ongoing attempt to attract certain guests and not others.
CNET
Disneyland's Newest Ride Is Opening Jan. 27
Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway will open at Disneyland on Jan. 27, ahead of the reopening of Mickey's Toontown in the spring, Disney Parks announced Thursday. The trackless ride, which opened at Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Florida back in early 2020, has been under construction at the California theme park for the past few years. During 2022, Toontown also closed down for refurbishment.
disneytips.com
The Half-Day Disney Ticket You Didn’t Know About
It seems that more and more, Guests visiting the Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resorts are becoming increasingly vocal about the priciness of a Disney vacation. From increased ticket prices and expensive extras like Disney Genie to costly hotel rooms and the removal of Disney’s Magical Express, Disney Guests continually debate the price of a family trip to a Disney theme park.
RELATED PEOPLE
disneytips.com
Video Look Inside a Disney Resort as Hurricane Ian Hits Florida
Earlier this week, Tropical Storm Ian became Hurricane Ian. While the path of the hurricane was uncertain for some time, it has now made landfall on the southwest coast of Florida as a Category 4… with winds nearing a Category 5 status. The impact of Hurricane Ian will likely...
disneydining.com
Disney Announces MagicBand+ Disneyland Launch Date!
In September 2021, Disney announced that it would soon be introducing a new kind of MagicBand, called MagicBand+. The new MagicBand+ would have all the features of a traditional MagicBand PLUS it would be rechargeable and would be interactive. Nearly one year later — in July 2022 — the bands were finally introduced. And now they will soon debut at Disneyland Resort.
disneytips.com
EPCOT Is Getting a New Disney Park Experience
Disney news and EPCOT go hand in hand these days! As EPCOT continues its massive transformation, construction is evident throughout the Disney Park. The construction will all be worth it, however, as new and exciting experiences are popping up around every corner. Here’s the latest on a new EPCOT experience coming soon!
Disneyland Raises Ticket Prices, Increases Cost Of Disney Genie+ And Lightning Lane Services
As Disney moves toward its 100th anniversary celebration next year with Disneyland “at the heart” of the festivities, the company Tuesday raised prices of tickets to the Anaheim parks in nearly every category, as well as the add-on Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane services at both of its U.S. resorts. The ticket increases kick in today.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Disney World And Disneyland Trips Just Got A Lot More Expensive
Disney World And Disneyland just implemented some of the most far reaching price increases we've ever seen.
WDW News Today
Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Dumbo the Flying Elephant Ear Headband Arrives at Disneyland
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Don’t just fly, soar on over to Disneyland to pick up the latest addition to the Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction series! This time it’s a pair of ears themed to Dumbo the Flying Elephant, the eighth set in the series.
WDW News Today
New Finding Nemo Beach Towel Available at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Relax at the beach or at Cozy Cone Pool with this new “Finding Nemo” beach towel from Ink & Paint Shop at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort. “Finding Nemo” Beach Towel – $29.99...
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Adults vs. Families: The Battle for Disney World
We bet you didn’t know that The Most Magical Place on Earth is actually a fierce battleground with competing forces fighting for the best vacation possible. OK, we’re not actually talking about physical battles happening between the guests in Disney World, but there is definitely some underlying competition going on between different kinds of visitors. As a destination that is trying to please everyone, Disney World sometimes has a tough time balancing the different demographics who are vying for dominance in the parks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Disneyland And Disney World Announce Additions To The Parks Following Massive Price Increase
Prices just went up at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, but the parks are at least offering something for it. Yesterday was a big day for Disney Parks bottom line, as we saw nearly across the board price increases for everything from Disneyland ticket price to food and drink at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. As one might expect, fans didn’t love that news, but perhaps some will feel a little better as a day later new additions have been confirmed coming to both coasts as Fantasmic will finally return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios next month, and MagicBand+ will debut at Disneyland Resort before October is over.
WDW News Today
Figment Cuddleez Plush Debuts at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Dreams are where the imagination goes to play, so it’s only fitting that a Figment Cuddleez plush has flown into Walt Disney World!. Figment Cuddleez Plush – $39.99. The plush shows EPCOT’s beloved purple dragon...
WDW News Today
Full List of Disney Christmas 2022 Merchandise at Tokyo Disney Resort with Prices
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. As the holiday season approaches, Tokyo Disney Resort has revealed its full slate of Disney Christmas merchandise coming to the parks November 7, and we have details on them all!. Mickey Stuffed Badge – ¥2500 ($17.11)...
WDW News Today
Disneyland Resort Increases Preferred Parking by $5 as Price Hikes Mount
As price hikes continue to mount across Disneyland and Walt Disney World, Disneyland Resort has quietly increased one of its parking prices. As of this week, Preferred Parking at the Mickey & Friends and Pixar Pals parking structures has increased from $45 per day to $50 per day, a $5 increase compared to before.
WDW News Today
Hello Kitty Store at Universal Studios Florida Being Slowly Rethemed
The Hello Kitty theming of the Hello Kitty store at Universal Studios Florida is being dismantled, with plans to remove Hello Kitty from the location entirely. We noticed construction inside the store during our recent Halloween Horror Nights visit. Crew members were working quickly to knock out sections of the...
WDW News Today
Work Resumes on Walt Disney World Railroad Tracks at Fantasyland Station
Construction has resumed on the train tracks of the Walt Disney World Railroad Fantasyland station. The tracks were removed for refurbishment and replacement in 2020. Their replacement began soon after, but construction seemed to pause for the past year even as refurbished Walt Disney World Railroad engines were tested nearby.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Disneyland Resort 10/9/22 (Night Photography, Villain Dance Party, A Peek at Oogie Boogie Bash Sets, and More)
Hey there, hi there, ho there! We headed down to the Disneyland Resort this evening to enjoy the full moon rising over the resort and see what else we could find. So join us for this most recent photo report from both parks. Disney California Adventure. Disney California Adventure closes...
WDW News Today
Higher Date-Based Pricing Already in Use for Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane at Walt Disney World
Just a day after it was revealed, date-based variable pricing has already begun for Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane selections at Walt Disney World. When we checked the My Disney Experience app today, Genie+ was being sold for $20.00 per guest, up five dollars from its previous $15.00/guest rate. With date-based variable pricing, the price of the service can fluctuate from day to day, ranging from $15.00 up to $22.00.
Comments / 0