Across the United States, fall enthusiasts are planning their leaf-peeping trips. October has arrived, and the race is on to soak up the autumn scenery before winter begins. Up north, many people are already enjoying the season’s most vibrant colors. Meanwhile, the Southeast will have to wait until late October or early November for peak autumnal scenery. If you’ve been wondering when your neck of the woods can expect to see some fall color, check out the 2022 fall foliage map from SmokyMountains.com. This helpful tool features a slider that users can adjust to see when each region of the...
This is the time of year when holiday-loving homeowners enjoy making their yards and porches as festive as possible. And, one of the most popular pre-Halloween decoration traditions is always the intricately decorated pumpkins and jack-o-lanterns for all passer-byers to enjoy. However, sometimes the local wildlife is also interested in this decor. Like the time when some curiously sneaky black bears went headfirst into one home’s decorative pumpkins!
A one-of-a-kind pumpkin patch returns Oct. 14. It’s the 12th Annual Glass Pumpkin Patch, and this year it’s featuring over 7,000 pieces of glass art at the Morton Arboretum. The pumpkin patch is included with arboretum admission.
For many Americans, pumpkins mean that fall is here. In anticipation, coffee shops, restaurants and grocery stores start their pumpkin flavor promotions in late August, a month before autumn officially begins. And shoppers start buying fresh decorative winter produce, such as pumpkins and turban squash, in the hot, sultry days of late summer. But these fruits – yes, botanically, pumpkins and squash are fruits – don’t last forever. And they may not even make it to Halloween if you buy and carve them too early. As a plant pathologist, gardener and self-described pumpkin fanatic, I have both boldly succeeded and miserably...
This charming DIY hummingbird feeder is perfect for backyards and apartment balconies alike! Complete with homemade nectar, you can have this project done in under an hour.
During these hard times when inflation is running prices up to unfathomable heights, consumers are smart to shop at warehouse clubs like Sam's Club to help maximize savings. Dollar Tree: 5...
Young man tending to herbs and vegetable plants in a beautiful greenhouse(shutterstock/Snorre Roberg) If you love gardening, figuring out how to create your own greenhouse at home can take your hobby or hobby farm to the next level. Greenhouses make for healthier plants because they provide a controlled environment protected from many animals and insects. The plants in your greenhouse will also be safe from many types of weather, and you can control soil types for individual plants, letting you plant all sorts of species throughout the year.
Originally Posted On: https://www.goodcook.com/recipes/pumpkin-sprinkle-pinata-cupcakes. Surprise, surprise! Bite into one of these pumpkin piñata cupcakes and you’re in for a treat! Fluffy vanilla cupcakes are hollowed out, stuffed with a generous spoonful of festive sprinkles, and frosted into the cutest mini pumpkins you ever did see. Unbeknownst to your trick-or-treaters, they’ll be rewarded with a hidden treasure upon taking a bite. A mini avalanche of Halloween sprinkles spills out of these sweet pumpkin treats! Don’t worry, these festive cupcakes are easier to make than you think – just follow our simple recipe below to whip up a batch for your next Halloween party. We guarantee your party ghouls, ghosts, and goblins will be pleasantly surprised!
Pumpkins go with Halloween and autumn just as peppermint goes with Christmas and winter. Whether it's seeing jack-o-lanterns on porches or those big plastic pumpkins at the front of many businesses, the green-stemmed orange fruits have well-established themselves as symbols of the fall season. But have you ever picked up one of these hefty gourds and thought to yourself, "Can I eat this?"
It's time for a Gran Gran Plan! If you want an alternative to a pumpkin lantern, try making your own spooky vegetable lanterns this Halloween. Gather vegetables you want to use as spooky lanterns. Peppers and Butternut squash work great. Use pens to draw funny or spooky faces onto the...
Bug experts say the spotted lanternfly is an invasive species that mostly feeds on fruits, plants and trees. One of its favorite snacks: grapevines. That has winemakers preparing for the worst. CNBC's Andrea Day spoke with vineyard owners who say their crops are already under attack.
With fall comes colder weather and the refreshing relief from the summer heat, but sometimes the chill can keep you from venturing outdoors. Don't let the cool weather stop you from having fun. Keep warm all winter long with a fire pit from Solo Stove. Fire pits are great for entertaining, because they allow you to extend the party space beyond the confines of your house. Solo Stove fire pits are also great for outdoor cooking or creating a cozy space to relax. And right now you can snag any of the Backyard Bundles for up to 40% off.
Coffee is my drink of choice, all day, er day, and he knows that. So when he brings me my coffee in the morning, I know it is just to be kind, since we both enjoy those luscious dark beans and strong coffee. But there is more. I started noticing...
Most people think of tulips and immediately think of springtime and gardens full of blooming flowers. Thanks to recombination and careful breeding, tulip bulbs for sale can now be found in a wide range of sizes, colors, and forms and can be grown indoors. The ice cream tulip is a...
