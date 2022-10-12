ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkley, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oakland Press

Voters to decide on future of marijuana businesses in their communities

A variety of different marijuana initiatives will be on the Nov. 8 ballot around Oakland County.. Some would approve the opening recreational marijuana facilities, while others are looking to ban them completely. Here’s a summary of the marijuana initiatives on the ballot. AUBURN HILLS. Auburn Hills voters will be...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Construction on Woodward Avenue begins Monday

FERNDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) -- After years of discussions, a new Monday morning commute is coming for a two-mile stretch between Eight Mile Road and Interstate 696. The changes aim to make it safer for pedestrians and cyclists. In her three years of living in Ferndale, Zoë Bakker relies on her bike. "It's pretty easy to get around. I hate to pay for parking, so I usually never drive downtown," Bakker said. Bakker avoids Woodward Avenue, the main artery that cuts through town whenever possible. "I'll walk on the street next to Woodward and maybe cross Woodward right now...
FERNDALE, MI
michiganradio.org

Program helps Detroiters facing displacement become homeowners

Nearly 240 Detroiters have become homeowners this year thanks to a new program. It allows residents living in foreclosed homes to purchase that house before it goes to public auction. The Make it Home Program allows renters living in those foreclosed homes to buy the houses with a 0% interest...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
Local
Michigan Government
City
Berkley, MI
City
Huntington Woods, MI
candgnews.com

State suspends license of Carvana Novi

NOVI — The license of the Carvana dealership in Novi was suspended Oct. 7 by the Michigan Department of State as a result of several alleged violations of the Michigan Vehicle Code. The violations were discovered by Michigan Department of State staff during an investigation of multiple customer complaints...
NOVI, MI
dbusiness.com

Lansing’s Foster Swift Hires Toi J. Thomas to Southfield Office as a Member

Foster Swift Collins & Smith, a Lansing-based law firm, has hired Toi J. Thomas to the firm’s Southfield office as a member of the general litigation practice group. Thomas joins Foster Swift as a lateral hire, previously having been in private practice since 2018. She focuses her practice in family law, estate planning, criminal law, and entertainment law.
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business License#Medical Marijuana#The City Council#Operation Grow Llc#Yellow Tail Ventures Llc#Attitude Wellness#Berkley High School
CBS Detroit

Gov. Whitmer announces 3 more infrastructure projects complete in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - On the pursuit to fix Michigan's roads and bridges, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the completion of three infrastructure projects. The projects include the rebuilding of 2.7 miles of US-2 in Gogebic County, the Iosco Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Livingston County, and the Dollarville Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Luce County.The latest project in Livingston County began on Aug. 15. The Iosco Road Bridge over the west branch of the Red Cedar River had its superstructure replaced and slightly widened, and received substructure repairs. The bridge reopened to traffic beginning Monday, Oct. 10, making it four days...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan election 2022: Voter guide for Macomb, Oakland, Wayne counties

Get ready for the November election. This page offers information on voting absentee, how to register to vote and a voter guide where you can hear directly from the candidates on your ballot. You can also check out your new political districts and you can read up on the Free Press Editorial Board's endorsements. The Free Press sent questionnaires to hundreds of candidates running for congressional statewide, judicial, county and school board races across Oakland, Macomb...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
The Oakland Press

People aren’t rushing to get new COVID-19 booster vaccine

Most Americans have little awareness that a new booster vaccine for COVID-19 is available, according to a survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation. Only about a third of adults say they’ve already gotten the booster or intend to get one soon, according to the foundation, a nonprofit that focuses on health care issues.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy