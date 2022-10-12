Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Birwood Wall Historic Marker visited by Thomasville Native.Mykhael Ben YahudahThomasville, GA
Retailer Fined, License Suspended over Unregistered Cannabis Product Claims in MichiganWilliam DavisMichigan State
The Oakland Press
Voters to decide on future of marijuana businesses in their communities
A variety of different marijuana initiatives will be on the Nov. 8 ballot around Oakland County.. Some would approve the opening recreational marijuana facilities, while others are looking to ban them completely. Here’s a summary of the marijuana initiatives on the ballot. AUBURN HILLS. Auburn Hills voters will be...
Construction on Woodward Avenue begins Monday
FERNDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) -- After years of discussions, a new Monday morning commute is coming for a two-mile stretch between Eight Mile Road and Interstate 696. The changes aim to make it safer for pedestrians and cyclists. In her three years of living in Ferndale, Zoë Bakker relies on her bike. "It's pretty easy to get around. I hate to pay for parking, so I usually never drive downtown," Bakker said. Bakker avoids Woodward Avenue, the main artery that cuts through town whenever possible. "I'll walk on the street next to Woodward and maybe cross Woodward right now...
michiganradio.org
Program helps Detroiters facing displacement become homeowners
Nearly 240 Detroiters have become homeowners this year thanks to a new program. It allows residents living in foreclosed homes to purchase that house before it goes to public auction. The Make it Home Program allows renters living in those foreclosed homes to buy the houses with a 0% interest...
ClickOnDetroit.com
New beginnings for new homeowners dealing with possible tax foreclosures in Detroit
DETROIT – There’s new relief for more than 250 Detroit families living with the uncertainty that they could be kicked out of the houses they call home as possible tax foreclosure was hanging over their heads, but not anymore. It’s all thanks to the Make It Home program,...
candgnews.com
State suspends license of Carvana Novi
NOVI — The license of the Carvana dealership in Novi was suspended Oct. 7 by the Michigan Department of State as a result of several alleged violations of the Michigan Vehicle Code. The violations were discovered by Michigan Department of State staff during an investigation of multiple customer complaints...
Detroit Will Breathe accepting $1M offer from city to end lawsuit
Detroit Will Breathe is accepting a $1 million offer from the city to end a yearslong federal lawsuit in which the racial justice organization alleged police used excessive force against protesters and violated their First Amendment rights during the summer of 2020. The lawsuit, filed in August 2020, claimed the...
Stellantis axes third shift at Warren Truck Assembly Plant effective immediately over microchip shortage
Stellantis workers in Macomb County may see their hours slashed or changed completely after the automaker announced it will cut the third shift from its production plant in Warren, officials confirmed on Wednesday.
dbusiness.com
Lansing’s Foster Swift Hires Toi J. Thomas to Southfield Office as a Member
Foster Swift Collins & Smith, a Lansing-based law firm, has hired Toi J. Thomas to the firm’s Southfield office as a member of the general litigation practice group. Thomas joins Foster Swift as a lateral hire, previously having been in private practice since 2018. She focuses her practice in family law, estate planning, criminal law, and entertainment law.
Gov. Whitmer announces 3 more infrastructure projects complete in Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - On the pursuit to fix Michigan's roads and bridges, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the completion of three infrastructure projects. The projects include the rebuilding of 2.7 miles of US-2 in Gogebic County, the Iosco Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Livingston County, and the Dollarville Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Luce County.The latest project in Livingston County began on Aug. 15. The Iosco Road Bridge over the west branch of the Red Cedar River had its superstructure replaced and slightly widened, and received substructure repairs. The bridge reopened to traffic beginning Monday, Oct. 10, making it four days...
Michigan election 2022: Voter guide for Macomb, Oakland, Wayne counties
Get ready for the November election. This page offers information on voting absentee, how to register to vote and a voter guide where you can hear directly from the candidates on your ballot. You can also check out your new political districts and you can read up on the Free Press Editorial Board's endorsements. The Free Press sent questionnaires to hundreds of candidates running for congressional statewide, judicial, county and school board races across Oakland, Macomb...
President of DTE Energy-Electric speaks out following call for audit
The Michigan Public Service Commission has ordered a third-party audit for the state’s two largest electric utilities, DTE Energy and Consumers Energy.
candgnews.com
Southfield master plan 2.0 taking a ‘much more holistic approach’
SOUTHFIELD — After the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench in the 2016 version of the Southfield master plan, the city’s planning department has established a new idea set to take aim in the coming years. While zoning and land use remain a primary target for the Southfield master...
Seniors remain concerned about cost of living despite benefit increase
Announced every year, the cost of living adjustment (COLA) is based on the consumer product index (CPI) or the average change over time in the price of goods.
Macomb County Commissioner responds to excessive force lawsuit
Macomb County Commissioner William Dwyer has issued a statement in response to a lawsuit filed against members of the Warren PD by Tyler Wade, Cochran Law Firm regarding alleged excessive use of force
Michigan city 2nd worst in U.S. to drive in, study says
DETROIT – The Motor City isn’t the worst, but it’s close. A recent study found that Detroit, the birthplace of the automobile, is the second worst city in the United States to drive in. Financial site, WalletHub, understands that there’s a lot more that goes into driving...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Police say woman’s body found on freeway in Macomb County -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Woman’s body found on I-94 in St. Clair Shores has head trauma, police say. A woman’s body was found Friday morning on I-94 in...
The Oakland Press
People aren’t rushing to get new COVID-19 booster vaccine
Most Americans have little awareness that a new booster vaccine for COVID-19 is available, according to a survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation. Only about a third of adults say they’ve already gotten the booster or intend to get one soon, according to the foundation, a nonprofit that focuses on health care issues.
Traffic in metro Detroit is almost back to pre-pandemic levels, experts say
New numbers from the United States Census Bureau and the MDOT confirm what drivers around Detroit already know—time stuck in traffic is back to pre-pandemic levels.
Woman found dead on I-94 in Macomb County, freeway closed as police investigate
Another freeway closure in Metro Detroit is causing major traffic headaches after a dead body was discovered along I-94 on Friday morning, Charlie Langton reports
Convicted drug trafficker from Allen Park had 400,000 deadly doses of fentanyl
"Families are being devastated," said Pam Blair who lost her 23-year-old son Justin to a drug overdose that included fentanyl in 2017.
