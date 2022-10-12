FERNDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) -- After years of discussions, a new Monday morning commute is coming for a two-mile stretch between Eight Mile Road and Interstate 696. The changes aim to make it safer for pedestrians and cyclists. In her three years of living in Ferndale, Zoë Bakker relies on her bike. "It's pretty easy to get around. I hate to pay for parking, so I usually never drive downtown," Bakker said. Bakker avoids Woodward Avenue, the main artery that cuts through town whenever possible. "I'll walk on the street next to Woodward and maybe cross Woodward right now...

