Power 93.7 WBLK

9 Things To Know If You’re Going To The Sabres Game Tonight

The Sabres start a brand new season at Key Bank Center tonight. If you're going to the game, here are 8 things you should know. Sabres fans are hopeful that this is the year they will snap the playoff drought and get back in the post season. That starts tonight with a game against the Ottawa Senators. If you're headed to the game, be aware there will be a lot happening before the game too!
Yardbarker

Buffalo Sabres sign Don Granato to multi-year extension

“Don’s passion for the game and leadership skills have been on display since the moment we met,” said Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams. “He is someone who the players have a tremendous amount of respect for, and he dedicates himself to bettering each individual on the team.
2 On Your Side

Sabres fans hopeful for start of new season

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The scene outside KeyBank Center on Thursday night was one that hasn’t been seen in a while, as a constant flow of optimistic fans headed in with hopes of leaving the last decade’s struggles behind. “It sucked,” Sabres fan Paul LaCapruccia said. “It's...
Mattias Samuelsson
Kevyn Adams
Ralph Krueger
Don Granato
Q 105.7

Boeheim Predicts This Year Syracuse Will Make NCAA Tourney

In the course of coaching a premier college basketball program for nearly five decades, it would be easy to assume that one would get pretty good at assessing their team's chances from one year to the next. On Wednesday at the ACC Men's Basketball Media Day, Boeheim told several reporters that this year's squad of Orange will go to the Big Dance in March. After suffering his first losing season since taking up the profession at Syracuse, the 77 year-old coach is ready to get his team back to playing tournament basketball.
