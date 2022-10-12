Read full article on original website
WGRZ TV
JJ Peterka scores first NHL goal in Sabres' season opener vs. Senators
BUFFALO, N.Y. — JJ Peterka scored his first goal of his NHL career in his third NHL game off a centering pass from Dylan Cozens early in the second period to tie up the season opener against the Ottawa Senators. Peterka had a couple of good chances in the...
Five bold predictions for 2022-23 Sabres season
As the Buffalo Sabres open the 2022-23 regular season on Thursday night against the Ottawa Senators at KeyBank Center, Brayton Wilson provides his five bold predictions for the year:
9 Things To Know If You’re Going To The Sabres Game Tonight
The Sabres start a brand new season at Key Bank Center tonight. If you're going to the game, here are 8 things you should know. Sabres fans are hopeful that this is the year they will snap the playoff drought and get back in the post season. That starts tonight with a game against the Ottawa Senators. If you're headed to the game, be aware there will be a lot happening before the game too!
Three Observations: Sabres handle Senators in home opener
The Buffalo Sabres began their 2022-23 NHL campaign on Thursday night at home against the Ottawa Senators. The Atlantic Division rivals had very different off-seasons where the Sabres didn’t make many new additions, the Senators did.
Yardbarker
Buffalo Sabres sign Don Granato to multi-year extension
“Don’s passion for the game and leadership skills have been on display since the moment we met,” said Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams. “He is someone who the players have a tremendous amount of respect for, and he dedicates himself to bettering each individual on the team.
Downtown restaurants welcome Sabres fans back on opening night
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fans poured into Keybank Center on Thursday night with high hopes for the Buffalo Sabres season ahead. With a 4-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators, it is not just fans that are glad the team is back. Local restaurants say the start of the hockey season is a welcomed boost to […]
Sabres fans hopeful for start of new season
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The scene outside KeyBank Center on Thursday night was one that hasn’t been seen in a while, as a constant flow of optimistic fans headed in with hopes of leaving the last decade’s struggles behind. “It sucked,” Sabres fan Paul LaCapruccia said. “It's...
