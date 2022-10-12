Read full article on original website
Garaway girls golf team in second place midway through Division II state finals
COLUMBUS ― The Garaway girls golf team sits in second place after the first day of the OHSAA Division II state championship tournament at the Ohio State Golf Club Gray Course. Columbus Academy has the lead with a team score of 317, followed by the Pirates with 337. Van...
Sidney Daily News
Girls soccer notes: Anna edges Botkins 1-0 for WOSL title
ANNA — After heavy graduation losses and several returnees suffering injuries, many Anna underclassmen found themselves on the field earlier than anticipated. The injured players are returning and joining underclassmen who now have a season’s worth of experience. As such, the Rockets are hoping to advance to a district final for the sixth consecutive year.
WTAP
Williamstown hosts St. Marys in Volleyball Senior Night
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - On their senior night, the Williamstown Yellowjackets hosted St. Marys for a volleyball match up. The Yellowjackets came out swinging with a huge offensive performance. Williamstown was able to beat St. Marys in three straight sets.
