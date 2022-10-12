ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Sidney Daily News

Girls soccer notes: Anna edges Botkins 1-0 for WOSL title

ANNA — After heavy graduation losses and several returnees suffering injuries, many Anna underclassmen found themselves on the field earlier than anticipated. The injured players are returning and joining underclassmen who now have a season’s worth of experience. As such, the Rockets are hoping to advance to a district final for the sixth consecutive year.
ANNA, OH
WTAP

Williamstown hosts St. Marys in Volleyball Senior Night

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - On their senior night, the Williamstown Yellowjackets hosted St. Marys for a volleyball match up. The Yellowjackets came out swinging with a huge offensive performance. Williamstown was able to beat St. Marys in three straight sets.
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV

