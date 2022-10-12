FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police in Fort Wayne are investigating a Thursday Night stabbing that happened shortly after 6 P.M. when police were called to Fire Station One on Main Street with reports of a stabbing involving an adult male. The male was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. During the investigation police were led to a home in the 2200 block of Oliver Street. It is not yet determined if this is the location of the crime scene and is currently being processed for evidence.

