Natchez Democrat
Mayor breaks tie as Natchez council gives nearly $20K in pay raises to three employees
NATCHEZ — Ward 2 Alderman Billie Joe Frazier said the city’s aldermen need a pay increase, and he made a motion to that end at Tuesday’s meeting of the Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen. However, Frazier’s motion died for lack of a second. Frazier’s motion...
listenupyall.com
Accelerate MS Career Coaches coming soon to Natchez-Adams School District
October 11, 2022 (Natchez, MS) Natchez, Inc. joins its partners in workforce development in celebrating two campuses in the Natchez-Adams School District receiving funding to establish career coaches through AccelerateMS. Natchez High School and Natchez Early College are two of 125 school campuses that will soon have staff to assist students in career path options. In just over a year, AccelerateMS has established itself as an organization dedicated to creating and implementing workforce development trained practices and other resources to contribute to the prosperity of Mississippians at all levels.
Natchez Democrat
PHOTO GALLERY: Downtown Natchez boasts a new pumpkin patch
NATCHEZ — Downtown Natchez has its own pumpkin patch, thanks to members of the Downtown Natchez Alliance and the efforts of several community volunteers. A truckload of approximately 1,000 pumpkins from Pumpkins USA was unloaded Wednesday morning by a team that included Cathedral and Adams County Christian School students, DNA members and Adams County Sheriff’s Office inmates.
desotocountynews.com
Brookhaven man sentenced for distributing methamphetamine
A Brookhaven man was sentenced to 120 months in prison for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Richard Butler, 42, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in...
Natchez Democrat
Giving back through the outdoors
NATCHEZ — People can still give back to the communities through time, harvests and mentorship in the outdoors. Local charities Hunters for the Hungry, Miss-Lou Dream Hunt and Catch-A-Dream Foundation help people by giving back through the great outdoors. Hunters for the Hungry started in 1994 through two Natchezians...
Retired Mississippi school teacher arrested for embezzlement
A retired Mississippi school teacher has been arrested for embezzlement. Nancy Butler, of Bogue Chitto, was arrested Friday, Oct. 7, by Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with felony embezzlement. Butler, 51, is accused of taking money from a school-related activity fund, according to Chief Deputy Johnny Hall. She...
Natchez Democrat
Mississippi River reaches lowest point in decade
NATCHEZ — The Mississippi River at Vidalia and Natchez has reached its lowest point since 2012, but not the lowest ever recorded. According to river stage data from the Jackson National Weather Service, as of Tuesday afternoon, the river stage at Natchez was just under 13 feet and forecasted to crest at 13 feet before the weekend. It could recede to just above 11 feet by Oct. 24.
Former Lincoln County teacher charged with embezzlement
LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A retired school teacher was arrested for embezzlement in Lincoln County. The Daily Leader reported Nancy Butler, of Bogue Chitto, was arrested on October 7 and charged with felony embezzlement. Chief Deputy Johnny Hall said Butler was accused of taking money from a school-related activity fund. She retired in May […]
Natchez Democrat
GALLERY: Great morning for flying!
VIDALIA, La. — The opening morning of the 37th annual Natchez Balloon Festival was a little unpredictable, but hot air balloons still flew. Bill Cunningham decided to cancel the competition flight, where pilots would try to drop a bean bag onto a target, and let them fly or not fly from the location of their choice. Two or three pilots decided to chance a Mississippi River hop and took off from the Natchez Mall. Dozens of others headed across the river to the Concordia Recreation sports complex in Vidalia. At least two more headed on to the levee road beside Old River and flew over town back toward the Vidalia airport. So far, the forecast this weekend looks sunny with a great chance of seeing balloons in the sky.
Family of missing Mississippi man wants answers for his disappearance
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rasheem Carter, of Fayette, has been missing for more than a week. His family said he disappeared when he was contracted to work in Taylorsville, Mississippi. Rasheem’s family said they are desperate to find their loved one. They also said it isn’t like him to go this long without communication. […]
Jeff Davis Parish woman arrested in Mississippi on cruelty to a juvenile charges
A Jeff Davis Parish woman was arrested in Mississippi on charges of cruelty to a juvenile.
Natchez Democrat
Wayne County rallies past Natchez High
WAYNESBORO — Natchez High School head coach Steven Davis Sr. was not a happy camper after his Bulldogs lost to the Wayne County War Eagles 33-12 last Friday night in an MHSAA Region 3-5A game. But this time is not because of the way his team played. It was...
Natchez Democrat
Laymen’s ministry gives to others by preparing barbecue meal for The Stewpot
NATCHEZ — The smoke was rolling at The Stewpot Wednesday morning, as about 30 members of the Antioch Missionary Baptist Ministerial Association’s Laymen’s Ministry volunteered to prepare a meal of barbecued chicken to serve to Stewpot meal recipients. “We do this every year,” said Leroy White, who...
Man claims he was stabbed by group of women, children in Natchez
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Louisiana man claims he was attacked by a group of women and children in Natchez and stabbed multiple times. The Natchez Democrat reported the incident happened on Saturday at Cedar Hurst Apartments. Joseph Tucker, 52, said he was in the city visiting his mother when he was assaulted. Tucker said […]
trazeetravel.com
3 Haunted Spots to Visit in Mississippi This Spooky Season
In Natchez, King’s Tavern stands as the oldest remaining structure in the city and as the most-haunted restaurant in the state. There are a few different ghosts who call the tavern home, including a once-upon-a-time waitress killed by the owner’s wife after she found out the waitress was having an affair with the owner. Today, you can’t eat at the tavern, as it’s for sale, but you can swing by and see what ghosts you can spot through the windows.
Mississippi man dies in weekend four-wheeler accident
A 41-year-old Mississippi man died in a four-wheeler accident on Saturday. Adams County Coroner James Lee said Carlos Demby left the roadway in the Fenwick community east of Natchez. Demby’s four-wheeler went down an embankment and was later found by relatives and friends, he said. Demby was transported to...
Lincoln County man sentenced to life for 2018 homicide
LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Bogue Chitto man was sentenced to life in prison plus 10 years for a homicide that happened in 2018. The Daily Leader reported Troy Galarza, 54, was found guilty on October 7 by a jury trial in Lincoln County Circuit Court for the murder of Wesley O. Watts, of […]
Natchez Democrat
U.S. Marshals apprehend suspected child predator on warrant from Concordia Parish
VIDALIA, La. — U.S. Marshals aided Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office in capturing a 43-year-old Texas man for soliciting sex from minors online. CPSO Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation in June, where someone, believed to be Moses A. Soto, over the course of several months solicited what he believed to be numerous minors online for sexual purposes.
Natchez Democrat
Shooting fatality in Clayton under investigation
CLAYTON, La. — Law enforcement agencies are investigating a Thursday morning shooting incident in Clayton that killed one man. Brandy Spears, who is the public information officer for Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office, said there is an open investigation of a fatal shooting that happened just before 8 a.m. Thursday in the area of Margaret Circle. Authorities have not determined whether the shooting was a homicide, she said.
