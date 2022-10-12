ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Week 6 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em Wide Receivers: Christian Kirk gets back in gear

Now the byes start to bite us, too. Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds, Robert Woods, Brandin Cook and Nico Collins all have a week off. Tyreek Hill, Tee Higgins, Michael Thomas, Keenan Allen, Chris Olave, Drake London, Rashod Bateman, Jahan Dotson, Julio Jones, Jarvis Landry, Isaiah McKenzie, Treylon Burks, Kadarius Toney, Christian Watson, D.J. Chark, Kenny Golladay, Wan'Dale Robinson and Nelson Agholor are among those dealing with injuries. So which wideouts should you be counting on this week?
NFL
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 6, 2022: Model says start Breece Hall, sit DeVonta Smith

The Lions, Texans, Raiders and Titans are the first four teams to go on bye in Week 6 and with NFL injuries mounting, setting your Week 6 Fantasy football lineups could be the biggest challenge of the season so far. Taking Darren Waller and T.J. Hockenson out of this week's Fantasy football rankings could force many owners to stream the position. Which tight ends have the best Fantasy football matchups in Week 6 and how can you cover any additional holes in your lineups? Before setting your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 6 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy