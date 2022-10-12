Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Scorn Review
Imagine if you had to stick your hands into a sink full of dirty, putrid-smelling water to fish around for clues to a mystery. You keep pulling out weirder and more confusing stuff, and you really don't want to go back in again – but what you've found so far makes you extremely curious about what other secrets may be hiding in there. That's the best way I can describe the overall experience of playing Scorn, a first-person puzzle game about exploring the ruins of a dead civilization. With a mesmerizing, biomechanical aesthetic inspired by the likes of H.R. Giger and Harlan Ellison's I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream, it's far more disturbing and unsettling than it is horrifying. But the vibes it creates can be very potent.
IGN
All Verisions of NieR: Automata - Every Edition of the Game Explained
This page of IGN's NieR: Automata wiki guide contains a rundown of all the various releases the game has had since its initial launch in 2017. NieR: Automata this critically acclaimed game has expanded from its initial console release and has now been ported to every major platform. Each new release usually accompanies the game with a unique name and some fun cosmetics. Check them all out here to see what each version of the game introduced and possibly help you decide on which version of NieR: Automata you may want to get.
IGN
Overwatch 2 Developers Reveal Post Launch Updates Including Changes to the Gameplay, Maps, and More
As we all know, the highly anticipated sequel to Blizzard's brainchild had a rocky start to say the least. It was met with a slew of issues where players couldn't get into the game or couldn't access their transferred over content, or in some cases their PC shut off. Moreover, Overwatch 2 was a victim to several DDoS attacks. Due to the trouble that was caused to their playerbase, Activision Blizzard provided free in-game goodies and apologised for launch day problems.
IGN
Sony PlayStation Plus Adds GTA: Vice City – The Definitive Edition, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and More as Part of the Oct 2022 Lineup
Sony has announced the October 2022 games lineup for PlayStation Plus, and it sure looks stacked as hell. The popular video game subscription service will see a ton of new games be available for users from Tuesday October 18, with Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - The Definitive Edition leading the pack.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Gotham Knights Will Only Run at 30 FPS and Will Offer No Performance Mode on Consoles
When Gotham Knights arrives on consoles on October 21, it will do so with no performance mode and it will run at only 30 FPS. As spotted by those like Wario64 on Twitter, the news was shared by Gotham Knights executive producer Fleur "Flaoua" Marty in the game's Discord channel, and she wanted to take the time to address this question for console players.
IGN
The 13 Most Popular Gaming Deals in Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
Amazon’s big Early Access sale for Prime members is happening now — in fact, it ends tonight at midnight Pacific Time. And while we’ve got a huge list of the best Prime gaming deals covering all platforms, you might not want to scroll through hundreds of items. It’s understandable. Perhaps you’d be more interested in glancing at the cream-of-the-crop deals on PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC. If so, you’re in luck, as we’ve gathered those below.
IGN
Elden Ring PvP Damage Scaling Update References New Maps and Ray Tracing
A new update for Elden Ring has finally separated damage scaling for PvE and PvP. But, in a more interesting tease, the data within the patch appears to hint towards new locations and ray tracing technology. As revealed in the v1.07 patch notes for Elden Ring, damage scaling for PvE...
IGN
The 10 Best Resident Evil Games
Resident Evil is a tough series to create a list for. At times horrifying, frustrating, and drenched in camp in equal measure, the series is so prolific that you can find both genre-defining masterpieces and forgettable misfires sporting the RE name. It’s a series so foundational to the growth of video games and we as gamers that quirks some may find charming and nostalgic can make certain titles simply painful for the rest of the fanbase. But make no mistake about it, the joy of working in volume is that there’s a Resident Evil game for everyone. So with that said, here’s our list of the 10 best Resident Evil games.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Campaign Includes Significant Multiplayer Unlocks
Activision is incentivising players to jump into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's campaign by including significant multiplayer unlocks within the single player. A Call of Duty blog post outlines the 17 separate rewards that players can earn for completing missions in the campaign, including operators Hutch, Chuy, Reyes, and Nova. Also available are double XP boosts, unique calling cards and emblems, and Captain Price's M4 weapon blueprint.
IGN
October Prime Day: 21 of the Best Computer and Accessory Deals Still Live Right Now
The Black Friday-level savings event from Amazon, officially known as Prime Early Access, is in its second and final day. Yesterday's kick-off was surprisingly excellent, with some truly spectacular deals on movies, video games, and way more. One of the best deals of all, the $999 ZOTAC 3090 Ti, came and went, but returned this morning, giving us a taste of what to expect when Black Friday rolls around.
IGN
Spider-Man: Miles Morales Comes to PC This November
Sony has announced that its once PlayStation exclusive Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is coming to PC on November 18. Revealed in a PlayStation Blog post, Miles Morales on PC will support Nvidia's latest DLSS 3 technology to ensure the highest of frame rates (though it's exclusive to RTX 40-series graphics cards), but DLSS 2, DLAA, and Nvidia Reflex will also be supported.
IGN
Starfield Dialogue Trees Revealed in New Video
Dialogue choices are a huge part of any great Bethesda RPG, so fans have been wondering what kind of system the developer would implement in Starfield. Now, thanks to a new video from Bethesda, director Todd Howard has shared some details of what to expect in your conversations in Starfield's star systems.
IGN
Scorn: Act 1 - Crane Slide Puzzle Solution
This video shows you how to solve the crane slide puzzle in Act 1 of Scorn. It requires you to guide the glowing pods through the grid to the second crane arm. For more Scorn puzzle solutions, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/scorn.
IGN
Need for Speed Unbound: EA Shares Details About New In-Game City Lakeshore; Here Is Everything You Need to Know
Need for Speed fans are excited for Unbound as the latest entry in the series was revealed on October 6, 2022. The game is developed by Criterion Games and published by Electronic Arts for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. The game is set in a fictional city called Lakeshore City which is inspired by Chicago.
IGN
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Will Reward Players for Finishing Campaign; Details About Postpaid SMS Verification Out, and More
Players who finish the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign will receive in-game rewards and more, according to an announcement on the game’s site. The campaign will offer “a multitude of rewards” that can be used in the multiplayer and special ops modes. These can even be used in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 when it launches. If you digitally pre-order Modern Warfare 2, you can earn all the rewards through Campaign Early Access, before the game is released. The pre-order is listed for Rs. 4,999, and the Vault Edition for Rs. 6,699 across all platforms in India. The game is set to release on October 28.
IGN
Game Scoop! 695: A Game of the Year Conundrum
Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Justin Davis, and John Davison -- are discussing Overwatch 2, the Xbox/Activision Blizzard acquisition, the Nintendo Seal of Quantity, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions.
IGN
Apex Legends Mobile - Champions Launch Trailer
Apex Legends Mobile's new Champions event kicks off on October 18, 2022. Watch the trailer for the Champions event, which brings the Legend Ash, a brand new ranked split, new events, a new battle pass, updates to core systems, and more.
IGN
I Played a Video Game About a Dungeon in Purgatory Filled With Nihilistic Adventurers and Then I Wrote This Article
For the last nine years or so, Damien Crawford has been making games they don’t think people would want to play. Crawford is the sole developer and head of Cannibal Interactive. They’ve made over 20 games through the label, most of which have been released primarily on itch.io. They came to game development after several years of struggling to fit into other jobs such as fast food and mundane government work. A relationship falling through and a need to cut loose from parental support eventually pushed them to try something new.
IGN
The First Descendant Beta Is Good, but Not Enough to Stand Out
After spending time with The First Descendant’s upcoming beta test in solo play and four-player co-op, we found this looter shooter to be enjoyable enough, but lacking anything especially compelling. Our preview:
IGN
A Space For The Unbound Finds New Publisher Following Funding Fall Out
Update 10/14/2022: A Space for the Unbound has found a new publisher for its console versions after developers Toge Productions and Mojiken Studio accused previous publisher PQube of manipulative behaviour and terminated their contract. The two developers alongside PQube and new publisher Chorus Worldwide released a statement on Twitter (below)...
Comments / 0