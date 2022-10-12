Read full article on original website
Bills players Allen, Knox show up to support Sabres, Tuch
Buffalo's football team returns favor for home opener at KeyBank Center. Josh Allen and Dawson Knox are a great connection on the football field and in the hockey stands. The Buffalo Bills quarterback and tight end, respectively, showed up at KeyBank Arena on Thursday to support the Buffalo Sabres in their 2022-23 season opener.
Sabres shake off slow start for a 4-1 win over Ottawa in season opener
BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — There’s been so much on the news cycle this offseason for the Buffalo Sabres that have built the hype for the 2022-2023 season. Starting with the team's three first round selections and 11 total in this year’s draft. Head coach Don Granato and...
INTERVIEW: Derek Lalonde talks goals for Red Wings, signs of elite talent, and Yzerman's 'mystique'
DETROIT — Derek Lalonde sat down to talk with us ahead of his regular season debut behind the Red Wings bench. He "absolutely" sees signs of elite talent in Detroit's locker room, shared the goals the team has in a stacked Atlantic division, and explained what it is like working for Steve Yzerman.
Five keys to improvement for Detroit Red Wings in 2022-23
The Detroit Red Wings hired a new coach in Derek Lalonde and made a series of moves that addressed each position, seemingly strengthening every shortcoming. They enter the 2022-23 season with more optimism than they have had in several years. It’s Steve Yzerman’s fourth season as general manager, and while...
Josh Allen Has a Bromance With a Popular Sabres Player
The Buffalo Sabres opened up their 2022-2023 regular season on Thursday night against the Ottawa Senators. The Sabres played well, in route to a 4-1 win over Ottawa. Two of the four goals were empty netters, both from Victor Olofsson, while the first two goals of the game came from JJ Peterka (his first career NHL goal) and Rasmus Dahlin.
Filip Zadina scratch explained by Derek Lalonde
What was the reasoning for sitting Filip Zadina? Filip Zadina will need to produce more offense. The 2022-23 NHL regular season is right around the corner for the Detroit Red Wings, as they’ll be welcoming in their Original 6 and Atlantic Division rival Montreal Canadiens to Little Caesars Arena tomorrow night for their first game of 82. But according to the comments made by new head coach Derek Lalonde following this morning’s skate, forward Filip Zadina was designated as one of the odd men out of tomorrow night’s lineup.
JJ Peterka scores first NHL goal in Sabres' season opener vs. Senators
BUFFALO, N.Y. — JJ Peterka scored his first goal of his NHL career in his third NHL game off a centering pass from Dylan Cozens early in the second period to tie up the season opener against the Ottawa Senators. Peterka had a couple of good chances in the...
Avalanche’s Sedlak Gets Another Chance With Bednar
It was a long road back to the NHL for Lukas Sedlak. The 29-year-old forward has three seasons of NHL experience but wasn’t sure if he would return after spending the last three seasons in the KHL. It took a coach that he won a championship with to give him another chance.
How to Watch the Montreal Canadiens vs. Detroit Red Wings - NHL (10/14/22) | Channel, Stream, Preview
The 2022-23 NHL season is well underway, and the Detroit Red Wings are set to begin another season, but with more optimism than in years past. They begin the new campaign on home ice with an Original Six clash with the Montreal Canadiens on Friday night. Despite a series of...
New York visits Winnipeg after Kreider's 2-goal game
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -119, Rangers -101; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Winnipeg Jets after Chris Kreider's two-goal game against the Minnesota Wild in the Rangers' 7-3 win. Winnipeg went 39-32-11 overall and 23-15-3 in home games a season ago. The Jets scored 250...
Soderblom, Husso, Lalonde have big Red Wings debuts in win
DETROIT (AP) — Elmer Soderblom scored a third-period goal in his NHL debut, Ville Husso made 29 saves and the Detroit Red Wings won in Derek Lalonde's first game as a head coach, beating the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 on Friday night. Soderblom, a 2019 draft pick, played in the...
MLB Division Series: Yankees lead Guardians in ALDS Game 2
MLB action continues Friday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. First up is Game 2 of the ALDS between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees, which was postponed from Thursday night due to inclement weather. Later on FS1, two NLDS Game 3s take center stage, as the Atlanta...
2022 MLB Playoffs: Guardians battle back to take Game 2, even ALDS with Yankees
NEW YORK — The Yankees waited an extra day for the rain clouds to clear, and once they finally did, Game 2 of the ALDS ended in a disappointing extra-inning loss to the Guardians. Jameson Taillon entered for the 10th inning and promptly allowed two bloop hits to break...
NFL odds Week 6: Fade the Boys, watch the Jets go Over, other best bets
We are onto Week 6! One big point we have to bring up from last week is that the refs have taken roughing the passer penalties to new levels. I know we need to protect the signal callers, but enough is enough. And speaking of quarterbacks, we are going to...
The Guardians Bullpen Has Been The Strongest Part Of The Team In The Playoffs
Cleveland's bullpen still has not allowed a run through four playoffs games in 2022.
MLB Division Series top plays: Mariners-Astros in action
While the National League has the day off, the American League playoffs resume Thursday. The Houston Astros are currently hosting the Seattle Mariners, two days after Yordan Alvarez's walk-off homer sealed a four-run comeback in Game 1 of the ALDS. Game 2 between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees was postponed due to inclement weather and will be played Friday at 1:07 p.m. ET.
AP Source: Brady could be fined for apparent kick of Jarrett
The NFL has looked at Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett’s disputed roughing-the-passer penalty on Tampa Bay's Tom Brady to determine whether Brady attempted to kick Jarrett and if that warrants a fine, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP...
2022 MLB Playoffs: How Thursday’s Yankees-Guardians rainout impacts ALDS
NEW YORK – After the Yankees barely played any baseball in the last week-plus, they're suddenly staring at four games in four days. Following Thursday's rainout of Game 2 of the American League Division Series, which was rescheduled for 1:07 p.m. ET on Friday at Yankee Stadium, the Bronx Bombers and the Cleveland Guardians are getting ready for an atypical playoff schedule.
