KTSA
Bexar County sheriff certifies that migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard are crime victims, clearing path for special visas
Martha's Vineyard, MA - September 15: Volunteers and migrants tossed a soccer ball around at the St. Andrew's Parrish House in Edgartown, where migrants were being fed lunch with donated food from the community. Two planes of migrants from Venezuela arrived suddenly Wednesday night on Martha's Vineyard. (Photo by Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
KTSA
Asian Americans are one of Texas’ fastest-growing demographics. But they feel ignored by politicians.
Alex Pham, center, receives help registering to vote during a voter registration drive at the University of Texas at Austin on Tuesday. Credit: May-Ying Lam for The Texas Tribune. Xin Huang is unhappy about the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, and there are few things that could...
KTSA
Texas SOS: How to vote by mail in Texas
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — With 26 days left before the 2022 midterm general elections, Texas Secretary of State John Scott is releasing the third installment in a series of videos that cover the voting process in Texas. The newest video breaks down voting by mail, including who is...
KTSA
AG Paxton announces ‘Friday Night Lights Against Opioids’ coalition
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is ramping up the fight against opioids, and he is bringing in a team of former football stars to do it. Paxton announced the launch of the ‘Friday Night Lights Against Opioids’ coalition on Wednesday at the State Capitol, and it also includes community leaders and other public and school officials.
