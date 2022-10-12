Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Governor Laura Kelly announces cities to receive $28 million for highway improvements
FORT SCOTT, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Wednesday that 34 cities across the state have been selected to receive $28.65 million for improvements to the State Highway System. According to a release from Kelly’s office, the funds will be directed to preserve and improve pavement, add turn...
kfdi.com
Gov. Kelly Announces Groundbreaking of Central Kansas Manufacturing Incubator
Governor Kelly on Thursday announced the groundbreaking of the Grow Hays MicroFactory, an incubator for manufacturers in Central Kansas. The 30,000 square-foot facility is one of 35 infrastructure investment projects through the Building a Stronger Economy (BASE) grant program launched by the Kansas Department of Commerce. The Grow Hays MicroFactory...
Lagging in Kansas governor’s contest, Derek Schmidt plays the race card
I don’t believe Attorney General Derek Schmidt is racist. But he’s staking his campaign for governor on the belief that Kansans are. Twice within recent days, the Republican’s lagging campaign has deployed racially fraught ads and rhetoric, all with the apparent goal of scaring voters. It has distorted good work by honorable Kansans and played […] The post Lagging in Kansas governor’s contest, Derek Schmidt plays the race card appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KCTV 5
Kelly encourages Kansans to participate in upcoming virtual job fair
TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly encouraged Kansans Friday to participate in the upcoming KANSASWORKS Virtual Job Fair, taking place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Kansans currently seeking employment can find job opportunities for positions that focus on all state agency openings. “This...
republic-online.com
How I Got My Student Loans Forgiven: Physician in North Carolina
The Public Service Loan Forgiveness program is sometimes criticized for providing debt relief to borrowers working in public service who took on high loan amounts and earn enough income to repay their debt. One of the borrowers who benefitted from PSLF is Dr. Casey Glass, an associate professor of emergency...
Fake prescription pills cause more overdoses in Kansas, police respond with warning
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas law enforcement agency is warning residents to be on the lookout for fake-pressed prescription pills that may contain fentanyl. The Riley County Police Department announced Friday it’s investigating two additional overdoses it believes are linked to these pills. This brings the number of fentanyl-related overdoses to six since August, […]
hppr.org
Kansas emergency rental assistance program coming to a close
After allocating more than $250 million, Kansas’ emergency rental assistance program (KERA) is coming to a close. The program, which was established in March 2021 with federal pandemic relief funds, is ending because the state is close to using up all of its funds. The program provided rent and utility assistance to more than 75,000 Kansans.
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joseph Woman Indicted for Coronavirus Relief Aid Fraud
KANSAS CITY, MO (Missourinet) A St. Joseph woman has been charged with defrauding the federal government out of nearly $80,000 in coronavirus relief aid. A federal grand jury empaneled in Kansas City handed down a four-count indictment against 38-year-old Brooke Stewart. The federal indictment accuses Stewart of filing false unemployment...
Kansas medical marijuana hearing kicks off with calls for more regulations
A medical marijuana bill is back on the table in Kansas.
This invention won people’s choice in 2022 Coolest Thing Made in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) -- The Kansas Manufacturing Council (KMC) announced the winner of the 2022 Coolest Thing Made in Kansas - People's Choice during their Kansas Manufacturing Summit on Thursday, Oct. 13.
Missouri, Kansas rank as some of unhappiest states in US
Missouri ranks as one of the unhappiest states in the US, Kansas not much better, according to a ranking by research company, TOP Survey.
Talk about police bias scrutinized in Kansas governor’s race
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ Republican attorney general told a racial justice commission two years ago that racial bias “obviously” exists in law enforcement, but he said Tuesday that he wasn’t saying systemic racism exists and stood by campaign attacks on the state’s Democratic governor for using that phrase.
WIBW
$1.25 million invested to improve 3 rural healthcare facilities in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $1.25 million has been invested to help improve three rural healthcare facilities in Kansas. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says on Thursday, Oct. 13, Rural Development Kansas State Directory Christy Davis announced that the department awarded a total of $1,255,209 in grants to improve healthcare facilities in three Kansas communities.
Kansas coronavirus cases increase, so do vaccinations
Kansans continue to roll up their sleeves to get vaccinated against COVID-19. In the past week, health workers administered almost 40,000 doses.
KAKE TV
Kansas lawmakers hear medical marijuana testimony
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas lawmakers are meeting twice in October to discuss the medical marijuana bill that was stalled earlier this year. According to KTKA, the first hearing scheduled for Oct. 12 will hear testimony by law enforcement, state agencies and local governments. Public testimony will be heard on Oct. 19. The bill was discussed earlier this year but lawmakers were unable to come to an agreement. However, next year’s legislative session could be the year that a final plan is made.
Why this Republican won’t be voting for Derek Schmidt or Kris Kobach | Commentary
GOP former state school board member says Laura Kelly and Chris Mann are better choices.
Yuengling to begin selling beer in Kansas, Missouri
"America's oldest brewery" is coming to shelves in Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma in early 2023.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
Large part of Kansas under red flag warnings for Friday
Red flag warnings have been issued for much of the state on Friday, including our area. A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior, according to the National Weather Service.
Kansas to auction off surplus bison
CANTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) will be holding a public auction of surplus bison. The bison come from the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge and the Sandsage Bison Range. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the auction, which will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 2 at […]
