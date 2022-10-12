Read full article on original website
A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves
Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
A hair-raising and horrific thriller is one of the best movies you’ll never want to watch ever again
Horror fans are made of strong stuff, which comes with the territory when watching movies and TV shows filled with blood, guts, gore, entrails, dismemberment, and general carnage is a staple part of the viewing diet. However, even the staunchest supporters of 2008’s sorely undervalued gem Eden Lake aren’t in any rush to revisit the horrific tale for a second time.
What Horror Movie Is Absolutely Brilliant, But Too Disturbing For You To Ever Rewatch?
Midsommar was fantastic, but seeing it once was enough to freak me out for a lifetime.
Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching
Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
Salma Hayek Forced Herself out of Her Trailer Everyday for ‘Wild Wild West’ Because She Was Embarrassed
Salma Hayek opened up about her experience shooting ‘Wild Wild West’, and how at certain points she didn’t even want to be seen in the iflm.
'Harry Potter' star Alan Rickman called older cast including Maggie Smith 'glorified extras' in surprising diary extract
"Harry Potter" star Alan Rickman says the older supporting cast were like extras rather than able to utilize their talents properly.
Shania Twain Leaves Little to the Imagination in Fiery New Photo
Country music songstress Shania Twain is baring all for a fiery new photo and proving… The post Shania Twain Leaves Little to the Imagination in Fiery New Photo appeared first on Outsider.
The Old Man review – Jeff Bridges can barely put his socks on, but he sure can shoot
Bridges plays an ex-CIA agent who has been in hiding for decades. Now, he’s paranoid old enemies are out to get him. Are they? Of course!
‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Losing It Over One Star’s New Look in the Season 5 Trailer
The long wait for the fifth season of Yellowstone is nearly at an end and fans can… The post ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Losing It Over One Star’s New Look in the Season 5 Trailer appeared first on Outsider.
Harry Potter: Alan Rickman, Helen McCrory, and other actors who have passed away
J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World is one of the highest-grossing franchises in the world, which according to Buisnessinsider, raked in $9 million in profits worldwide. The success of the Harry Potter books and the consecutive movies spans 10 years and counting, with children as well as adults enjoying and engaging with 7 books and 8 films, and recently the spin-off movies Fantastic Beasts.
Chris Evans Reacts to Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde: "You're Going to Win an Oscar"
Though best known to many audiences for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Evans could very well add another title to his resume soon, fortune teller. Speaking in a new interview with Variety as part of profile of Blonde star Ana de Armas, Evans revealed his reaction to seeing her in the role of Marilyn Monroe for the upcoming film, predicting that she'll take home an Academy Award for her work. The movie is already earning some controversial reviews but considering the talent in front of and behind the camera, plus Netflix's tenacity for Oscar buzz, Evans may not be that far off.
I worked at Disney World for 2 years. Here are 10 things I never buy at the parks.
I worked at the Orlando, Florida, theme parks and now I'm a travel planner, so I've figured out where to cut costs on food, tickets, and merchandise.
Ana de Armas Says It’s ‘Disgusting’ That ‘Blonde’ Nudity Will Circulate the Internet, but ‘I Can’t Control It’
Ana de Armas is earning some of the best reviews of her career for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” and yet she’s well aware that it will be her nude scenes that end up getting the most exposure online. As the actor said during her Variety cover story interview, “I know what’s going to go viral, and it’s disgusting.” “Blonde” is set to stream globally on Netflix starting Sept. 28, which means viewers will have the ability to clip scenes from the film or take screenshots and share them online. De Armas expects her nude scenes to...
The Double Murder/Suicide of Gig Young and His Troubled, Tortured, and Tumultuous Life
He was a handsome, talented, and successful actor. But he was also an abusive, self-destructive individual who drank too much and eventually killed himself after he murdered his wife.
Matt Damon Lost His ‘Ocean’s 8’ Role Due to ‘Thoughtless and Sexist’ Comments
Matt Damon didn't reprise his 'Ocean's' franchise role in 'Ocean's 13,' despite having filmed a cameo. He faced a scandal before the movie debuted.
Crazy AI shows what dead celebrities would look like today
A photographer and lawyer has managed to bring celebrities back from the dead using artificial intelligence. No, this isn’t some kind of holographic ruse like we’ve seen in the past. Instead, Alper Yesiltas created an A.I. system that can age up dead celebrities, showing how they would look if they were still alive.
‘Back to the Future’ Fans Brought to Tears by Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd’s Emotional Reunion: ‘This Is So Beautiful’
“Back to the Future” fans were brought to tears on social media after videos from New York Comic Con went viral for capturing the emotional reunion between stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd. The duo appeared visibly moved when they took the stage to a huge applause from the crowd, with Fox emotionally hugging Lloyd and Lloyd putting his arm around Fox. One video of the reunion has earned over 7 million views on Twitter. “Watching [Michael J. Fox] hug Christopher Lloyd like this is so beautiful,” wrote one Twitter user. “I think it’s safe to say that today belongs...
Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’
Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
Superman actor Christopher Reeve refused to leave Smallville set
Superman has had many iterations over the years – originating in the classic comics, of course and then there’s been movies and TV shows (both live-action and animated). Following on from the 1990s TV series starring Dean Cain and Teri Hatcher as Lois & Clark, the 2000s saw another take on the material – with a young, teenaged Clark (played by Tom Welling) in Smallville. And the most iconic of all Supermen – Christopher Reeve – had to have a cameo on the show.
