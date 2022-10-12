Read full article on original website
broomfieldleader.com
RTD Directors say the agency has to form local partnerships
Three members of the Regional Transportation District Board of Directors said Wednesday the agency must forge local funding partnerships to produce better service for commuters. “We (RTD) can’t do micro transit,” Vince Buzek, former Broomfield city council member and current head of the RTD’s executive committee, told a group of...
wchstv.com
'Not all egg producers are women' trans science teacher insists during DOE webinar
DENVER (TND) — A transgender science teacher has become the subject of criticism after a video of him insisting it was important to “clean up” language, like “women produce eggs” and “males are more likely to be colorblind,” in order to be more “accurate” and “precise,” resurfaced from a webinar series held earlier this year.
Boulder Valley School District bus involved in crash
The Boulder Valley School District says a bus with students on board was involved in a crash on Thursday morning.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
After Fellow Republicans Called It ‘Arrogant’ & Inappropriate, Kirkmeyer Still Billed Taxpayers for Driving to Work
“I’ve always had this test as an elected official that, you know, if you can’t go home and look yourself in the mirror, you probably shouldn’t be doing it, right?” said Colorado congressional candidate Barbara Kirkmeyer earlier this year. “If your children would be embarrassed by what you’ve done, you probably shouldn’t be doing it. I’ve tried to live by that test.”
broomfieldleader.com
Broomfield Council looks at new parking permit rules, expansion
Broomfield City Council is looking at a proposed ordinance that would update parking permit rules in the municipal code, and expand the permit-only area. A first reading for the proposed ordinance was held during the Council meeting Tuesday. The municipal code amendments would expand permit-only parking to include the Broomfield...
1310kfka.com
Larimer Co. pledges $1.5M for homeless shelter in Fort Collins
Larimer County will pony up $1.5 million to help construct a new 24/7 shelter in Fort Collins for those experiencing homelessness. The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports commissioners approved the expenditure of American Rescue Plan Act funds at their meeting this week. The funds will be given to Fort Collins Rescue Mission, which has reached capacity at its existing site. Last year, the mission served 71,000 meals. It has just 48,000 beds. Construction on the new shelter is slated to start in 2025, but the funds won’t be distributed until the rescue mission secures all of the money it needs and has a design in place. For more on this story, check out https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
broomfieldleader.com
Butterfly Pavilion raises $5.5M for Broomfield facility
The Butterfly Pavilion has raised $5.5 million in private donations for its new facility in Broomfield, but still needs around $30 million to complete the development, said Janet McFarland Burlile, the pavilion’s vice president of donor relations. “We really started in earnest in about 2019 — the campaign itself...
EDITORIAL: Vote NO on these Denver ballot issues
We urged a NO vote recently for Initiated Ordinance 305 on Denver’s municipal ballot. Dubbed the “eviction tax,” it’s a $12 million-a-year tax increase that will add even more to the price of renting in Denver — placing a $75 annual excise tax on nearly every rental apartment, townhome, mobile home and house in the city. It’s just what Denver doesn’t need — another rent hike. And the tax dollars it would collect would be used to hire lawyers for people facing eviction — a service Denver City Hall already provides. It’s an easy “no” vote.
Students surprise Colorado teacher with $8K to replace stolen car
A Colorado teacher got a heartwarming surprise from his students this week, a check to buy a new car.
2 Colorado towns named to top 10 best U.S. towns for slumber
The experts focused on slumber over at the Sleep Foundation have ranked the 10 best cities when it comes to supporting healthy sleeping habits.
broomfieldleader.com
Chorus calls for social justice in Broomfield performance
The Denver Women’s Chorus is beginning its 2022-23 season with its “My Body, My Voice” performances in Broomfield and Denver. The Broomfield performance, which is scheduled for Nov. 6 at the Broomfield Auditorium, will be held in support of reproductive rights and bodily autonomy, said Clelyn Chapin, artistic director of the Denver Women’s Chorus.
Lisa Calderón, director of Emerge Colorado, joins race for Denver mayor
Lisa Calderón, the director of Emerge Colorado and a professor at Regis University, announced Thursday morning she will run in Denver's 2023 mayoral election. She finished third in the 2019 mayoral primary. Calderón said in a news release that she wants to rebuild trust in government institutions, which she characterizes at an "all-time" low because of political polarization and economic uncertainty. ...
Denver likely to pay photographer $350,000 to settle police lawsuit
The George Floyd protests in downtown Denver.Colin Lloyd/Unsplash. CORRECTION: A previous version of this story misidentified Trevor Hughes as working for USA Today. The Trevor Hughes in the settlement is an independent photographer, not a newspaper reporter. NewsBreak regrets the error.
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO cities
(Denver, Colo.) State officials warned the public about potential health issues with medical marijuana sold in 10 dispensaries in five Colorado cities including Denver. The Marijuana Enforcement Division of the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) issued a health and safety advisory Wednesday after identifying potentially unsafe levels of yeast and mold in medical marijuana flower produced by Beyond Broadway, which does business as LivWell Enlightened Health.
Colorado city ranked as 3rd 'best place for sleep' nationwide
According to Sleep Foundation, three Colorado cities are among the best spots to get a good night's sleep in the country. In order to make the determination, Sleep Foundation partnered with Sleep Cycle, which is a sleep tracking device, to literally quantify quality of sleep by looking at factors like time spent in bed, time spent in deep sleep, and snoring. They also considered data from the CDC and US Census, including factors like health insurance rates and doctor visitation.
broomfieldleader.com
Community Ofrenda honors rich tradition at Broomfield Library
The Broomfield library is celebrating Día de los Muertos with a Community Ofrenda, an altar where people can bring photos of their loved ones who have died. The ofrenda, which is scheduled to be on display until Oct. 22, aims to “increase understanding and awareness of this culturally rich tradition, as well as increase representation for the Latinx community,” said Veronika Garcia, an outreach librarian with the city and county.
milehighcre.com
McWhinney Breaks Ground on Precision Industrial at Centerra
McWhinney has broken ground on 164,000 square feet of Class-A industrial space in Loveland. Known as Precision Industrial, the 11.6-acre site is located just off Crossroads Boulevard and I-25 in Loveland. The site is part of Centerra, a 3,000-acre master-planned community developed by McWhinney at the intersection of I-25 and U.S. Hwy. 34.
Fast Casual
Voodoo donuts opening 4th Colorado store
Voodoo Doughnut is launching its 15th store in Boulder, Colorado, marking the state's fourth location. The Portland, Oregon-based store is hiring 75 employees from the local community and will offer competitive wages, affordable health care and liberal PTO in an environment where no name tag or uniform is required, according to a company press release.
Opinion: Unusual places where the homeless sleep in Denver
Before I experienced homelessness due to untreated mental illness in 2019, I never gave a second thought as to where people experiencing homelessness sleep at night. In Denver, some sleep in the woods down by the Platte River. I went there a lot because it felt safer than the city streets. But I used to worry about critters snuggling up against me. On two occasions I saw a porcupine down there.
Xcel Energy customers pay extra each month to help others
Utility rates have once again increased and there's another charge Xcel Energy Customers may notice. Or may not."I was shocked I was shocked. Now I don't mind donating money but I wanna donate who I wanna donate," said Joseph Duncan, an Arvada resident and Xcel Energy customer. Duncan is talking about the Energy Assistance charge on his utility bill. The state passed legislation last year allowing the charge, which gives energy assistance to low-income individuals. While he's been paying the charge for the last year, he didn't notice until he got his bill last month. "Most people just look at...
