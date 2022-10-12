Read full article on original website
Rochester pumpkin carver back on Food Network
“I always like to be different,” Bierton says. “I love doing different things that no one is doing.”
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Henrietta, NY
Henrietta is a town in Monroe County and a suburb of the city of Rochester. It’s bordered by the Genesee River in the west, Brighton in the north, Pittsford and Medon in the east, and Rush in the south. The town is situated on the southern side of Rochester...
websterontheweb.com
Brews, brats and music this weekend in the village
Boy, Saturday is going to be lots of fun. Two uber-fun Village of Webster events are happening at the same time Saturday afternoon and evening, filling West Main Street (and beyond) with music, beers and good friends. The first is the Village of Webster Beer Walk, taking place 4 to...
websterontheweb.com
Pumpkins on Parade (already fun) will be even better this year
Two years ago, when we were still struggling through the pandemic, Webster Parks and Recreation came up with a terrific new Halloween-time event that got everyone outside, hiking and celebrating the season. It was the very first Pumpkins on Parade, and it proved to be so successful and well-received that the Rec Center has turned it into an annual event.
How Creepy! What Did the DEC Release into This Upstate NY River?
The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation recently released over 1,000 fish into the Genessee River towards Rochester, New York. At first glance you would think these "fish" were brown colored sharks. They also appear to have jagged backs, almost like a dinosaur. Maybe that's just to the untrained eye, but...
RIT professor reacts to NASA’s success against future killer rocks
“But this was not Hollywood,” Nelson said. “We showed the world that NASA is serious as a defender of the planet.”
wxxinews.org
Eastman Kodak is trying to fill jobs...for film manufacturing
Eastman Kodak is hiring. And it might not be for jobs that you would expect need to be filled. Kodak officials say they need workers who can help manufacture film, specifically 35mm film used by both professionals and amateur photo enthusiasts. Film is obviously a legacy product in a digital...
earnthenecklace.com
Ally Peters Leaving WROC-TV: Where Is the Rochester Anchor Going?
The city of Rochester has a more lovely and cheerful morning because of Ally Peters. The talented morning anchor at News 8 WROC knows no bounds. And her personality shone right through the screen. After nearly two fruitful years and countless laughs, Ally Peters is leaving WROC-TV. Understandably, many people had questions regarding her departure. They are especially interested in where the news anchor is going and if she will also have to leave Rochester. Here’s what the award-winning journalist had to say about leaving WROC-TV.
Greece man charged with selling $470K in stolen goods from across New York
The complaint alleges the man's eBay account posted 2,332 items for sale.
tmpresale.com
Almost Queen: Almost Christmas Concerts concert in Rochester, NY Dec 17th, 2022 – presale password
The Almost Queen: Almost Christmas Concert presale code has finally been posted! This is a great chance for you to order tickets to enjoy Almost Queen: Almost Christmas Concert before anyone else 😀. This could very well be the last chance ever to see Almost Queen: Almost Christmas Concert live...
macaronikid.com
Top 5 things to do around the Eastside of Rochester, NY this weekend!
Here is Macaroni Kid Eastside of Rochester's top picks for things to do on the Eastside of Rochester!. Don't forget to follow us on social media for more giveaways and event ideas!. Follow me on Instagram here and/or Facebook here. Click on the pictures for all the details!. Friday, October...
gvpennysaver.com
Popular Naples Grape Festival Adds Even More to Love!
The Naples Grape Festival is known all over New York State! Folks come to sample Grape Pie, take in the autumn foliage, sample fresh grape juice, visit a winery, listen to a plethora of musicians, and shop for those unique arts & crafts found only at such festivals. In late...
Proposed map for cannabis lounges, dispensaries in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The map below showcases some of the proposed locations for cannabis dispensaries and lounges across the City of Rochester. Rochester City Councilman Michael Patterson says New York State controlling the pot industry is a good thing. He is excited about this opportunity for Rochester. “We’re going to treat those two business […]
nystateofpolitics.com
NY-25 candidates Joe Morelle and La’Ron Singletary have different priorities
The newly drawn 25th Congressional District of New York, which sits along the southern coast of Lake Ontario, includes most of Orleans County and all of Monroe County — basically the city of Rochester and its surroundings. While the city has some of the highest child poverty rates in the country, and the city’s school district has been on the brink of bankruptcy, many of the suburbs that surround the city are quite wealthy and tout some of the best schools in the country.
spectrumlocalnews.com
A look at Fashion Week Rochester 2022
HENRIETTA, N.Y. — Fashion is more than just the runway. It's about expression, like the kind seen at RIT's week-long design challenge. As Fashion Week continues at the Dome Arena, Spectrum News 1 reporter Wendy Wright was at the Restore the Energy runway show. Friday's show, which will highlight...
Upstate NY city named one of the safest cities in America
A city in Upstate New York has been named one of the 100 safest cities in America. Personal finance website WalletHub published a new list of 2022′s Safest Cities in America, comparing nearly 200 cities as the U.S. continues to face Covid-19 and more than 500 mass shootings this year. Key metrics include percentages of residents who are fully vaccinated, assaults per capita, road quality, risk of natural disasters, and financial safety, including factors like the unemployment rate.
Special Delivery: Free pizza, smoke alarms for Mark’s customers in Greece
Thursday evening, Mark's Pizzeria will be doing the same thing in the Chili area for select pizza orders.
petapixel.com
Kodak is Hiring Film Technicians: ‘We Cannot Keep Up with Demand’
Eastman Kodak is hiring and the company says its tactic of being the “last color film manufacturer standing” has paid off as interest in analog photography continues to surge. Nagraj Bokinkere, Vice President of Film Manufacturing, has made a direct appeal for applicants to a local Rochester, NY...
Another Challenge to New York’s Gun Law: Sheriffs Who Won’t Enforce It
LYONS, N.Y. — Robert Milby, Wayne County’s new sheriff, has been in law enforcement most of his adult life, earning praise and promotions for conscientious service. But recently, Milby has attracted attention for a different approach to the law: ignoring it.
spectrumlocalnews.com
RRH doctors warn that respiratory viruses are on the rise
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s that time of year – children and adults are getting sick. After years of COVID being the dominant virus, more people are being infected with other common illnesses. Doctors with Rochester Regional Health say respiratory viruses are on the rise, especially among children...
