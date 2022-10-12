ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dayton247now.com

Dayton Public Schools to host classified hiring event

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Dayton Public Schools will be holding a classified staff hiring event on October 25th. Interested candidates should bring a resume and be prepared for an on-the-spot interview. Job offers may be extended at the time of the interview. For more information about open positions, and to...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Ohio Association of Public School Employees to donate food to 2,600 DPS students

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- As part of the union's OAPSE Making a Difference (OMAD) initiative, leaders from the Ohio Association of Public School Employees (OAPSE/AFSCME Local 4) will serve meals and snacks to 2,600 elementary students at six schools in the Dayton Public Schools (DPS). Since its establishment in 2014,...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Gov. DeWine announces funding for better security at churches, schools, and more

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Friday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that approximately $6 million in grant money is available to support the implementation of safety and security improvements by religious institutions, chartered non-public schools, licensed preschools, and charitable organizations. “This grant program is one of many efforts we're undertaking...
OHIO STATE
dayton247now.com

Board of Education sends controversial LGBTQ+ resolution to executive committee

COLUMBUS, Oh (WKEF)- In a 12-7 vote, the Ohio Board of Education sent a controversial resolution to executive committee. The resolution introduced by board member Brendon Shae lays out opposition to the Biden's administration's plans to expand Title IX's discrimination definition to include gender identity and sexual orientation. The President of the Greater Dayton LGBTQ Center, R.J. McKay is disappointed the board is still entertaining this resolution.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
City
Dayton, OH
City
Oakwood, OH
Oakwood, OH
Education
Dayton, OH
Education
dayton247now.com

Suicide Prevention Walk in downtown Dayton on Oct. 16

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A quarter of a million people are marching in cities throughout the country to raise awareness about the fight against suicide, and volunteers from The Miami Valley are joining them. The American Foundation Suicide Prevention (AFSP)/Ohio Chapter will conduct the annual Miami Valley Out of the...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Ohio receives $182M to support small business across the state

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Ohio Department of Development announced $182 million in funding to support small businesses thanks to the Federal Small Business Credit Initiative. The Ohio Department of Development will administer those funds through the Minority Business Development Division, splitting money among four needed programs. It aims to...
OHIO STATE
dayton247now.com

Dayton-area community takes proactive approach for North Main redevelopment

CLAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - North Main Street in Clayton is undergoing major commercial development efforts. The project is massive and will take decades to fully complete and city officials are tackling the multi-year challenge head on. “It’s a generational project,” explains Jack Kuntz, director of development at Clayton....
CLAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Nan Whaley hosts gun safety forum with community leaders and residents

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- In order to discuss how she would work to keep communities safe as governor, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Nan Whaley was joined on Friday afternoon by former Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl, Oregon District mass shooting survivor and gun safety advocate Dion Green, Dayton City Commissioner Chris Shaw, and concerned Dayton residents for a roundtable on gun violence and safety.
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#School Board#Oakwood Schools#K12 Business Consulting#The Board Of Education
dayton247now.com

Dayton DIY mechanic shop anticipated for 2023 opening

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A high schooler’s impassioned idea turned entrepreneurial reality will result in a unique DIY shop to accommodate affordable car repairs for locals and a dream workshop for car enthusiasts. Pandemic startup Open Bay Autos has received tens of thousands of dollars in funding...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Spooky season has begun in Fairborn with the 11th annual Halloween Festival

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WKEF) -- Halloween season has begun in Fairborn, with members of the community enjoying local music, food trucks, and haunted houses at the 11th annual Halloween Festival. Downtown Fairborn went through its annual transformation into a scene straight out of a thriller, and thousands are expected to come...
FAIRBORN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
dayton247now.com

State of Ohio appealing Hamilton County judge's block on Heartbeat Bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Less than a week after a Hamilton County judge permanently blocked a ban on virtually all abortions in Ohio, the state has filed a notice of appeal. After consulting with Gov. Mike DeWine's office, the Attorney General's office said the state filed Wednesday its notice of appeal of the Hamilton County Common Pleas Court's preliminary injunction of the Heartbeat Bill.
OHIO STATE
dayton247now.com

Dayton hosts free family Halloween events

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Dayton's Department of Recreation will be hosting two free Halloween events packed with family fun. First is the Halloweek of Movies. The week will have five nights of films, back-to-back. Ghostbusters (Monday, Oct. 24) Ghostbusters II (Tuesday, Oct. 25) Casper (Wednesday, Oct. 26) Hocus Pocus (Thursday,...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Get spooked this weekend at Fairborn Halloween Festival

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WKEF) -- Reporter Alex King spent Friday morning getting ready for the 11th annual Fairborn Halloween Festival, which begins at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14. Saturday, the festival runs from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and on Sunday from 12 to 6 p.m. The Spooktacular Parade is set...
FAIRBORN, OH
dayton247now.com

More than 2,000 without power in Kettering and Oakwood

KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) -- Approximately 2,200 residents in Kettering and Oakwood lost power on Wednesday night, according to AES Ohio. According to Mary Ann Kabel, Director of Corporate Communications for AES Ohio, a circuit lockout occurred and AES is investigating the cause. According to the online outage map, customers began...
KETTERING, OH
dayton247now.com

Political experts respond to security concerns that come with early voting

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) --- Early voting has kicked off across Ohio, but some voters are concerned about security and oversight at the polls. The Midterm election is held near the midpoint of a president’s four-year term, and this year there's a lot of major races on the line in Ohio. This includes the battle for governor, a state senate seat and more.
OHIO STATE
dayton247now.com

Football Friday Highlights - Week 9

DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - Check out highlights from a busy Week 9 of high school football! Area scores from Friday are below!. Xenia 64, West Carrollton 20 (Thursday Night Lights) Ponitz 20, Belmont 7 (Thursday) Trotwood-Madison 44, Meadowdale 0. Dunbar 62, Thurgood Marshall 28. SWBL. Valley View 38, Eaton 17.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

More than 1 in 5 Ohioans will see an increase to social security benefits

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- More money is coming to social security recipients. “The Social Security Administration has decided to increase the Social Security benefits by 8.7% next year, starting in 2023,” said Dr. Jonathan Burson. It’s the annual cost of living adjustment due to inflation, the hike is the...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy