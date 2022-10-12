Read full article on original website
dayton247now.com
Dayton Public Schools to host classified hiring event
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Dayton Public Schools will be holding a classified staff hiring event on October 25th. Interested candidates should bring a resume and be prepared for an on-the-spot interview. Job offers may be extended at the time of the interview. For more information about open positions, and to...
dayton247now.com
Ohio Association of Public School Employees to donate food to 2,600 DPS students
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- As part of the union's OAPSE Making a Difference (OMAD) initiative, leaders from the Ohio Association of Public School Employees (OAPSE/AFSCME Local 4) will serve meals and snacks to 2,600 elementary students at six schools in the Dayton Public Schools (DPS). Since its establishment in 2014,...
dayton247now.com
Gov. DeWine announces funding for better security at churches, schools, and more
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Friday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that approximately $6 million in grant money is available to support the implementation of safety and security improvements by religious institutions, chartered non-public schools, licensed preschools, and charitable organizations. “This grant program is one of many efforts we're undertaking...
dayton247now.com
Board of Education sends controversial LGBTQ+ resolution to executive committee
COLUMBUS, Oh (WKEF)- In a 12-7 vote, the Ohio Board of Education sent a controversial resolution to executive committee. The resolution introduced by board member Brendon Shae lays out opposition to the Biden's administration's plans to expand Title IX's discrimination definition to include gender identity and sexual orientation. The President of the Greater Dayton LGBTQ Center, R.J. McKay is disappointed the board is still entertaining this resolution.
dayton247now.com
Suicide Prevention Walk in downtown Dayton on Oct. 16
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A quarter of a million people are marching in cities throughout the country to raise awareness about the fight against suicide, and volunteers from The Miami Valley are joining them. The American Foundation Suicide Prevention (AFSP)/Ohio Chapter will conduct the annual Miami Valley Out of the...
dayton247now.com
Ohio receives $182M to support small business across the state
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Ohio Department of Development announced $182 million in funding to support small businesses thanks to the Federal Small Business Credit Initiative. The Ohio Department of Development will administer those funds through the Minority Business Development Division, splitting money among four needed programs. It aims to...
dayton247now.com
Dayton-area community takes proactive approach for North Main redevelopment
CLAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - North Main Street in Clayton is undergoing major commercial development efforts. The project is massive and will take decades to fully complete and city officials are tackling the multi-year challenge head on. “It’s a generational project,” explains Jack Kuntz, director of development at Clayton....
dayton247now.com
Nan Whaley hosts gun safety forum with community leaders and residents
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- In order to discuss how she would work to keep communities safe as governor, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Nan Whaley was joined on Friday afternoon by former Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl, Oregon District mass shooting survivor and gun safety advocate Dion Green, Dayton City Commissioner Chris Shaw, and concerned Dayton residents for a roundtable on gun violence and safety.
dayton247now.com
LaRose visits Montgomery County Board of Elections on first day of early voting
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Secretary of State Frank LaRose visited the Montgomery County Board of Elections to discuss early voting, which began on Wednesday in Ohio. LaRose took a tour of Montgomery County's early voting operation while touting Ohio's proficiency with its elections. He said Ohio offers nearly 200 hours...
dayton247now.com
CareSource donates $2 million for behavioral health expansion at Dayton Children's
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- CareSource has given $2 million to Dayton Children's to finance the construction of a new behavioral health facility. The structure, which was unveiled in May, would almost double the number of inpatient beds accessible to kids experiencing a behavioral health crisis. The $2 million gift from...
dayton247now.com
Dayton DIY mechanic shop anticipated for 2023 opening
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A high schooler’s impassioned idea turned entrepreneurial reality will result in a unique DIY shop to accommodate affordable car repairs for locals and a dream workshop for car enthusiasts. Pandemic startup Open Bay Autos has received tens of thousands of dollars in funding...
dayton247now.com
Spooky season has begun in Fairborn with the 11th annual Halloween Festival
FAIRBORN, Ohio (WKEF) -- Halloween season has begun in Fairborn, with members of the community enjoying local music, food trucks, and haunted houses at the 11th annual Halloween Festival. Downtown Fairborn went through its annual transformation into a scene straight out of a thriller, and thousands are expected to come...
dayton247now.com
State of Ohio appealing Hamilton County judge's block on Heartbeat Bill
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Less than a week after a Hamilton County judge permanently blocked a ban on virtually all abortions in Ohio, the state has filed a notice of appeal. After consulting with Gov. Mike DeWine's office, the Attorney General's office said the state filed Wednesday its notice of appeal of the Hamilton County Common Pleas Court's preliminary injunction of the Heartbeat Bill.
dayton247now.com
Dayton hosts free family Halloween events
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Dayton's Department of Recreation will be hosting two free Halloween events packed with family fun. First is the Halloweek of Movies. The week will have five nights of films, back-to-back. Ghostbusters (Monday, Oct. 24) Ghostbusters II (Tuesday, Oct. 25) Casper (Wednesday, Oct. 26) Hocus Pocus (Thursday,...
dayton247now.com
Get spooked this weekend at Fairborn Halloween Festival
FAIRBORN, Ohio (WKEF) -- Reporter Alex King spent Friday morning getting ready for the 11th annual Fairborn Halloween Festival, which begins at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14. Saturday, the festival runs from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and on Sunday from 12 to 6 p.m. The Spooktacular Parade is set...
dayton247now.com
More than 2,000 without power in Kettering and Oakwood
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) -- Approximately 2,200 residents in Kettering and Oakwood lost power on Wednesday night, according to AES Ohio. According to Mary Ann Kabel, Director of Corporate Communications for AES Ohio, a circuit lockout occurred and AES is investigating the cause. According to the online outage map, customers began...
dayton247now.com
Political experts respond to security concerns that come with early voting
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) --- Early voting has kicked off across Ohio, but some voters are concerned about security and oversight at the polls. The Midterm election is held near the midpoint of a president’s four-year term, and this year there's a lot of major races on the line in Ohio. This includes the battle for governor, a state senate seat and more.
dayton247now.com
National call for artists to create memorial honoring Dayton mass shooting victims
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The 8/4 Memorial Committee is calling on artists to create something beautiful out of tragedy, the 2019 Oregon District mass shooting. “There are so many great artists here in Dayton,” said Dion Green, a survivor of the Oregon District tragedy. Green is a survivor, but...
dayton247now.com
Football Friday Highlights - Week 9
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - Check out highlights from a busy Week 9 of high school football! Area scores from Friday are below!. Xenia 64, West Carrollton 20 (Thursday Night Lights) Ponitz 20, Belmont 7 (Thursday) Trotwood-Madison 44, Meadowdale 0. Dunbar 62, Thurgood Marshall 28. SWBL. Valley View 38, Eaton 17.
dayton247now.com
More than 1 in 5 Ohioans will see an increase to social security benefits
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- More money is coming to social security recipients. “The Social Security Administration has decided to increase the Social Security benefits by 8.7% next year, starting in 2023,” said Dr. Jonathan Burson. It’s the annual cost of living adjustment due to inflation, the hike is the...
