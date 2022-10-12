Read full article on original website
Switzerland beats the US, Canada, and Germany to be named the world's best country, after winning praise for its business-friendly culture, analysis shows
US News partnered with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania for its report that scored countries on a number of key metrics.
iheart.com
German Diplomat Who Laughed At Trump UN Speech Refuses Comments Now
Back in 2018 in remarks made to the UN General Assembly, Trump warned that German that they’ve “become totally dependent on Russian energy” and that “reliance on a single foreign supplier can leave a nation vulnerable to extortion and intimidation.”. Video of the speech, shows German...
buzzfeednews.com
Iranian Women Are Burning Their Hijabs And Cutting Their Hair, And Their President Just Ditched An Interview After The Reporter Refused To Wear A Headscarf
Mahsa Amini, 22, was detained by the morality police in Tehran for her "improper hijab" and died days later. Protests over her death have morphed into widespread dissent against the regime. Anger over the death of an Iranian woman who was detained by the morality police has morphed into widespread...
Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president
Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
Shock, questions after gruesome killing of gay Palestinian
The gruesome killing of a 25-year-old Palestinian man, whose decapitated torso was found in the West Bank city of Hebron, has shocked Palestinian society
Iran hijab row: Head of morality police reportedly suspended as 5 killed in protests for Mahsa Amini’s death
Iran’s head of the controversial morality police has reportedly been suspended after five people were killed amid an intensified protest over the death of Mahsa Amini.Amini, 22, fell into a coma and died after being arrested by the organisation in national capital Tehran for allegedly not wearing her head scarf well.Police said she had a heart attack and fell on her own but her father has insisted she had no health problems. The family also alleged she sustained injuries while in custody of the morality police, hinting she was physically assaulted.Morality police units enforce a dress code in the Islamic...
Piers Morgan on Italy elections: People across the world are fed up with the 'ultra-woke, left agenda'
Fox Nation host Piers Morgan called out the mainstream media Monday on "Fox & Friends" for labeling Italy's fiscally conservative candidate as "far right." The "Piers Morgan Uncensored" host weighed in on Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy party appearing to be on track to win Italy's parliamentary elections. PIERS MORGAN:...
UK-India free trade deal 'on the verge of collapse' after 'disrespectful' Home Secretary Suella Braverman sparks outrage in Delhi with attack on Indian migrants saying they are worst offenders for overstaying their visas
Britain's key trade deal with India is in danger of being scrapped by Delhi after comments by the Home Secretary about Indian migrants in the UK sparked outrage. The Modi administration is furious at comments made by Suella Braverman last week in which she warned Prime Minister Liz Truss against easing immigration rules in any post-Brexit agreement.
Heir to Dutch throne forced to stay home amid security fears
THE HAGUE (AP) — The teenage heir to the Dutch throne has been forced to give up on Amsterdam’s student life and live instead at her parents’ palace, the latest indication of just how much of a threat organized crime poses to Dutch society. Queen Maxima said...
‘Modern-day slavery’: Kenyan domestic workers tell of abuse in Saudi Arabia
Kenyan government urged to act as migrant housekeepers complain of physical, mental and sexual abuse in Gulf state
The Jewish Press
The REAL Reason for the War Against Israel and the West
As soon as it emerged that Israel’s acting Prime Minister Yair Lapid would tell the United Nations General Assembly this week that he supports the establishment of a Palestinian state, he was engulfed by outrage, incredulity and dismay. Critics charged that he was endangering Israel’s security by seeking to...
France 24
Iran protests are 'beginning of the end' for regime, exiled activist Alinejad says
Speaking to FRANCE 24, Masih Alinejad, an Iranian journalist and women's rights activist exiled in the US, called Iran’s ongoing protest movement "a revolution". Iran is currently seeing unprecedented demonstrations ignited by the death of Masah Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died in the custody of the morality police after being arrested for improperly wearing her headscarf. Alinejad expressed confidence that, unlike previous failed movements, this one was "the beginning of the end" for the regime.
Germany wants those behind Iran crackdown banned from EU, assets frozen - newspaper
BERLIN, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Germany will ensure the European Union freezes the assets of those responsible for a violent crackdown on anti-government protests in Iran and bans their entry to the bloc, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told a German Sunday newspaper.
Russia-Ukraine war live: ‘endemic corruption and poor logistics’ harming Russian military, says UK
UK Ministry of Defence says situation so bad reservists are having to buy their own body armour
US News and World Report
Deadly Russian Strikes May Have Violated International Law Principles - UN
GENEVA (Reuters) - Russia may have violated principles on the conduct of hostilities under international humanitarian law with deadly strikes on Ukraine on Monday, a spokesperson for the U.N. Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said. "We are gravely concerned that some of the attacks appear to...
AOL Corp
Female students shout at Iranian president to 'get lost' as he condemns protests
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was greeted with chants of "get lost" from female students while he visited a university and condemned the protests that resulted from the death of a young woman while she was in custody for failing to properly wear a headscarf. A video posted on Twitter by...
First British woman and her child repatriated to UK from Syrian camp
A British woman and her child have been repatriated from a Syrian camp, the first time an adult has been allowed to come back to the UK from detention since the end of the ground war against Islamic State. The Foreign Office said that British policy to those held in...
Spain broke law returning migrants to Morocco during deadly mass border crossing - ombudsman
MADRID, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Spanish authorities failed to uphold domestic and international law in returning to Morocco nearly 500 migrants following a mass border crossing in which at least 23 people died, the country's civil rights ombudsman said in an interim report on Friday.
‘It’s a revolution’: Iranian women in UK believe protests will bring freedom
Women who fled regime are working hard to expose abuses in Iran and say this time real change is possible
Merkel praises others as she accepts UN refugee agency award
GENEVA (AP) — Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel received the U.N. refugee agency’s top award on Monday and gave credit to the people behind the welcome of more than 1 million refugees, mostly from Syria, after she opened Germany’s doors to them in 2015 and 2016. Merkel said she would donate the $150,000 prize for the UNHCR’s Nansen Refugee Award to four other regional laureates who were also recognized at a Geneva ceremony. Filippo Grandi, the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, welcomed Merkel and presented her with the award after hailing “her leadership, her courage, her compassion, her positive, principled influence in Europe and in the world.” Merkel, who has not made many public appearances since leaving office in December, praised others for the welcome that she oversaw at a time when many Syrians were fleeing entrenched conflict at home — a conflict that continues today.
