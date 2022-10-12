Rylee Vancura (14) and Avery Boedeker combined for 26 kills as Shiner wrapped up the district series against louise with 25-20, 25-12, 17-25, 25-11 win on the road Oct. 11. Meghan Blaschke had 23 assists, two digs, one kill, one ace; Aimee Mitchon had seven digs, six kills, four blocks, three aces; Vancura also had 13 assists, six digs, three blocks, one ace; Chelsea Whiddon provided nine digs, two kills, two blocks, one ace, one assist; Julie Ivy added three kills, two blocks, two digs, one ace; Chesney Machacek procurred four kills, four digs; Boedeker additionally had two digs, two blocks; Callie Sevcik had two digs, one ace; Charlotte Grosenbacher recorded nine digs; Paeden Vincik had one ace, one dig and Riley Rainosek had two digs.

SHINER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO