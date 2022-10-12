Read full article on original website
Lavaca County band director to rep Texas at world-famous Macy’s parade
Jake Heck got a bit of news last week, news that doesn’t come around very often, even for folks in his line of work. Heck, who this year serves as director of the music programs at both Sacred Heart Catholic School in Hallettsville and the St. Paul Catholic School in Shiner, found out in the middle of last week that he had some substantial travel plans in store. Last Wednesday, he received an…
Shiner Game and Fish League BBQ fundraiser next Wednesday
On Wednesday, October 19, the Shiner Game and Fish League will be having a full slab of pork ribs BBQ fundraiser, along with giblet rice in quart size servings, with proceeds benefitting park projects. The barbecue will be held from 4:30-6 p.m. at Arthur Kaspar Pavilion. One whole slab of...
Hobby Lobby expands in Central Texas with nearly $4M store in Kyle
Construction is expected to take six months.
2-car collision leaves two injured
VICTORIA, Texas – At approximately 3 p.m. on Friday, crews responded to the scene of a two-vehicle collision at the corner of Mockingbird Lane and Main Street. One of the vehicles failed to yield when turning left. The second vehicle then collided head on. As of now, only minor injuries are being reported. Traffic was slow at the intersection as...
Saturday afternoon fire call
Members of the Hallettsville Police and Volunteer Fire Department were called to assist another department as they rushed to put out a burning shed in the 1600-block of FM 318 at 2:32 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. Thanks to fast acting volunteers wasting no time getting there, and those firemen going...
County ‘strongly considering’ burn ban
DeWitt County Commissioners warned that another burn ban is on the horizon if dry weather patterns continue. On Monday, the Court opted to delay introducing a burn ban until their next meeting at the soonest but said conditions were trending toward the early summer’s dry spell. The commissioners encouraged...
Warrant: Former San Marcos police officer head-butted wife, kicked child in pattern of family assault
BUDA, Texas – A San Marcos Police Department officer who resigned last week amid allegations that he repeatedly assaulted family members is accused of head-butting his wife during a holiday cookout and kicking an 11-year-old boy in his back, arrest warrants obtained Wednesday by KSAT Investigates confirm. Kyle Lobo,...
Yoakum volleyball: Lady 'Dogs keep rolling towards the postseason with victory over LB
Yoakum’s four-set win over Hallettsville Oct. 11 at home was very beneficial to the Lady Bulldogs. The 25-14, 25-19, 21-25, 25-12 helps keep Yoakum on the heels of district leaders Columbus The win puts Yoakum 9-1 after 10 district matches heading into Friday’s match “I am very excited to have beaten Hallettsville two times in a row,” senior Macie Williams said. “We were a little nervous at…
Shiner volleyball: Vancura, Boedeker lead Shiner past Lady Hornets
Rylee Vancura (14) and Avery Boedeker combined for 26 kills as Shiner wrapped up the district series against louise with 25-20, 25-12, 17-25, 25-11 win on the road Oct. 11. Meghan Blaschke had 23 assists, two digs, one kill, one ace; Aimee Mitchon had seven digs, six kills, four blocks, three aces; Vancura also had 13 assists, six digs, three blocks, one ace; Chelsea Whiddon provided nine digs, two kills, two blocks, one ace, one assist; Julie Ivy added three kills, two blocks, two digs, one ace; Chesney Machacek procurred four kills, four digs; Boedeker additionally had two digs, two blocks; Callie Sevcik had two digs, one ace; Charlotte Grosenbacher recorded nine digs; Paeden Vincik had one ace, one dig and Riley Rainosek had two digs.
Moulton cross country: Kittens, Katz win varsity team titles
Both Moulton varsity cross-country teams won the 30-1A team titles at the district meet Oct. 12 at Moulton City Park. The Kittens scored 15 points to capture the 30-1A title and had six runners in the top 10. Estefania Colchado was second in 14 minutes, 47 seconds for Moulton’s top...
Yoakum cross country: Boys take second at district, qualify for regional meet
The Yoakum boys earned runner up at district and will compete at the regional meet as a team for the first time since 2017. Yoakum also went in 2016, which was head coach Dennis Muehlstein’s first year as coach. Varsity Girls. The Lady Bulldogs placed fourth as team, scoring...
