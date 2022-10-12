Read full article on original website
Shiner Game and Fish League BBQ fundraiser next Wednesday
On Wednesday, October 19, the Shiner Game and Fish League will be having a full slab of pork ribs BBQ fundraiser, along with giblet rice in quart size servings, with proceeds benefitting park projects. The barbecue will be held from 4:30-6 p.m. at Arthur Kaspar Pavilion. One whole slab of...
Lavaca County band director to rep Texas at world-famous Macy’s parade
Jake Heck got a bit of news last week, news that doesn’t come around very often, even for folks in his line of work. Heck, who this year serves as director of the music programs at both Sacred Heart Catholic School in Hallettsville and the St. Paul Catholic School in Shiner, found out in the middle of last week that he had some substantial travel plans in store. Last Wednesday, he received an…
Moulton cross country: Kittens, Katz win varsity team titles
Both Moulton varsity cross-country teams won the 30-1A team titles at the district meet Oct. 12 at Moulton City Park. The Kittens scored 15 points to capture the 30-1A title and had six runners in the top 10. Estefania Colchado was second in 14 minutes, 47 seconds for Moulton’s top...
Opening Date Revealed for Marcos Pizza in Victoria
Another restaurant is about to open in Victoria! The general manager at Marcos has just confirmed that Marcos will open to the public on Monday, October 17! The new Marcos will be located at 6502 North Navarro at the corner of King Authur at the Castle Hills west entrance. The transformation has really picked up in the past two weeks. We are still waiting for the big reveal of the new Mr. Gatties location that is coming to Victoria. Keep tuned to our Townsquare Media radio stations for those details as they become available to us.
Karen Roznovsky celebrates 40 years of service at Yoakum Community Hospital
This week we celebrate Karen Roznovsky and her 40 years of service with YCH. She was gifted a bouquet of flowers from Lovie’s Floral Shop which was presented by John Olivares, CFO and Karen Barber, CEO. Karen Roznovsky started as a full time Business Office Clerk in 1982. She has since held other job titles such as Administrative Secretary, Medical Staff Services, and HR. In 2011, she became the Director of Human Resources, where she is still currently. Congratulations Karen on 40 years of service.
Shiner volleyball: Shiner has mostly-smooth sweep of Ganado
The Lady Comanches volleyball team looked to play a really crisp, error-free match. Their efforts paid off in a 25-12, 25-5, 25-15 win over Ganado at home Friday evening to put Shiner at 6-1 before they hosted Weimar this past Tuesday in senior night. The Lady Comanches were dangerous from the back with around 11 aces in the match and made lots of swings and blocks at the net. “We were really…
Yoakum volleyball: Lady 'Dogs keep rolling towards the postseason with victory over LB
Yoakum’s four-set win over Hallettsville Oct. 11 at home was very beneficial to the Lady Bulldogs. The 25-14, 25-19, 21-25, 25-12 helps keep Yoakum on the heels of district leaders Columbus The win puts Yoakum 9-1 after 10 district matches heading into Friday’s match “I am very excited to have beaten Hallettsville two times in a row,” senior Macie Williams said. “We were a little nervous at…
Shiner Lutheran Church to hold barbeque fundraiser Oct. 23
On Sunday October 23, Shiner Lutheran Church will host a drive thru fundraiser barbeque from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the Arthur Kaspar Pavilion. The meal includes ½ BBQ chicken, giblet rice, green beans and dessert. Tickets are $12 each and are available at Patek Grocery and Market,...
KSAT 12
Warrant: Former San Marcos police officer head-butted wife, kicked child in pattern of family assault
BUDA, Texas – A San Marcos Police Department officer who resigned last week amid allegations that he repeatedly assaulted family members is accused of head-butting his wife during a holiday cookout and kicking an 11-year-old boy in his back, arrest warrants obtained Wednesday by KSAT Investigates confirm. Kyle Lobo,...
Yoakum cross country: Boys take second at district, qualify for regional meet
The Yoakum boys earned runner up at district and will compete at the regional meet as a team for the first time since 2017. Yoakum also went in 2016, which was head coach Dennis Muehlstein’s first year as coach. Varsity Girls. The Lady Bulldogs placed fourth as team, scoring...
Saturday afternoon fire call
Members of the Hallettsville Police and Volunteer Fire Department were called to assist another department as they rushed to put out a burning shed in the 1600-block of FM 318 at 2:32 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. Thanks to fast acting volunteers wasting no time getting there, and those firemen going...
County ‘strongly considering’ burn ban
DeWitt County Commissioners warned that another burn ban is on the horizon if dry weather patterns continue. On Monday, the Court opted to delay introducing a burn ban until their next meeting at the soonest but said conditions were trending toward the early summer’s dry spell. The commissioners encouraged...
2-car collision leaves two injured
VICTORIA, Texas – At approximately 3 p.m. on Friday, crews responded to the scene of a two-vehicle collision at the corner of Mockingbird Lane and Main Street. One of the vehicles failed to yield when turning left. The second vehicle then collided head on. As of now, only minor injuries are being reported. Traffic was slow at the intersection as...
Victoria County Jail assault investigation
VICTORIA, Texas – On Oct. 5, at approximately 10:50 p.m., two inmates reported a physical assault to on-duty detention staff. The two inmates are identified as a 22-year-old male and a 21-year-old male. The two inmates were transported to a hospital and then transferred to hospitals outside of Victoria for additional tests and treatment. Both inmates returned to the Victoria...
Three arrested in drug investigation
Photos released by VCSO in drug investigation VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas – On Tuesday, October 4, 2022 members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force and members of the Crossroads HIDTA Task Force located and arrested Trace Britton Adams of Victoria, and Lisa Brzozowske of Victoria in the 100 block of Perth. Adams had a Violation of Parole Warrant. Authorities...
Woman accused of stealing mail in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas - A woman in Fayette County has been arrested for allegedly stealing pounds of mail containing identifying information. 43-year-old Michelle Phillips of West Point has been charged with fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of methamphetamine. The Fayette...
43-year-old man dies from fatal gunshot wound
UPDATE: Two suspects were taken into custody by the Victoria Police Department officers and detectives. U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders and Fugitive Task Force assisted police. VICTORIA, Texas – A 43-year-old man died from a fatal gunshot wound after being found by officers Tuesday evening. Victoria Police Department officers responded to a domestic disturbance at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in...
SH 21 (from SH 80 to RM 150) closed to through traffic Oct. 14-17
Major road closure in San Marcos this weekend. Beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, SH 21 will be closed to through traffic from SH 80 to RM 150. Local access will be available as crews set beams on the new bridge for FM 110 at SH 21. Northbound traffic...
Shiner volleyball: Vancura, Boedeker lead Shiner past Lady Hornets
Rylee Vancura (14) and Avery Boedeker combined for 26 kills as Shiner wrapped up the district series against louise with 25-20, 25-12, 17-25, 25-11 win on the road Oct. 11. Meghan Blaschke had 23 assists, two digs, one kill, one ace; Aimee Mitchon had seven digs, six kills, four blocks, three aces; Vancura also had 13 assists, six digs, three blocks, one ace; Chelsea Whiddon provided nine digs, two kills, two blocks, one ace, one assist; Julie Ivy added three kills, two blocks, two digs, one ace; Chesney Machacek procurred four kills, four digs; Boedeker additionally had two digs, two blocks; Callie Sevcik had two digs, one ace; Charlotte Grosenbacher recorded nine digs; Paeden Vincik had one ace, one dig and Riley Rainosek had two digs.
