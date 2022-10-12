ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

The Independent

Latvia calls watchdog's migrant mistreatment claims "absurd"

Latvia on Thursday rejected as “absurd" claims by Amnesty International that it is violently mistreating migrants attempting to enter the European Union member country through Belarus. The human rights watchdog said in a report released Thursday that Latvian authorities have violently pushed back refugees and migrants - mostly from Iraq and elsewhere in the Middle East - from the country’s borders with Belarus and of “subjecting many to grave human rights violations, including secret detention and even torture.”In emailed comments to the Associated Press, Latvia’s Ministry of Interior said that “not a single case has been identified" of Latvian...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

ISIS fanatics are mauled to death and eaten by LIONS while hiding out during battle over gas reserves in Mozambique

Islamic State insurgents in Mozambique were mauled to death and eaten by wild lions during with pro-government forces over multi-billion dollar gas reserves. The ISIS-linked jihadists - labelled ISIS-Mozambique by the US - were attacked and killed by wild animals including lions and crocodiles as they hid from a military operation after attacking villages in Cabo Delgado province in north Mozambique.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president

Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

US citizen is killed in Iranian missile strike - as American officials condemn the cross-border rocket attack that left 13 dead in Iraqi Kurdistan

The United States confirmed that one of its citizens was killed in Iranian strikes on Iraqi Kurdistan today - as it separately announced fresh enforcement of sanctions on Tehran's oil sales. Iran's clerical state on Thursday carried out cross-border strikes, with 13 reported dead - amid unrest at home sparked...
MILITARY
The US Sun

Putin mobilisation chief found dead in ‘suspicious’ circumstances as tyrant calls off disastrous conscription plan

A MILITARY commissar in charge of enlistment for Vladimir Putin’s chaotic mobilisation campaign has been found dead in “suspicious” circumstances prompting a murder investigation. Last month, Vladimir Putin ordered the mobilisation of 300,000 extra soldiers to the frontline as his disastrous war continues to falter with Moscow...
MILITARY
The Jewish Press

The REAL Reason for the War Against Israel and the West

As soon as it emerged that Israel’s acting Prime Minister Yair Lapid would tell the United Nations General Assembly this week that he supports the establishment of a Palestinian state, he was engulfed by outrage, incredulity and dismay. Critics charged that he was endangering Israel’s security by seeking to...
MIDDLE EAST
KEYT

EU official: East Med gas can wean bloc off Russian energy

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The European Union’s energy commissioner says natural gas from undersea deposits in the eastern Mediterranean can help replace Russia’s supply of the fossil fuel to Europe. Commissioner Kadri Simson told a conference in the Cypriot capital, Nicosia, on Friday that the region can play an increasingly important role as a short- to medium-term supplier of gas either in liquefied form or through pipelines to EU markets. She pointed to a June deal for Israel to send more gas to EU countries through Egypt. The EU has been successful in recent months in weaning itself off Russian gas, which from as much as 40% of its supply now amounts to less than 10%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KEYT

German chancellor calls for EU reforms, military autonomy

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called for reforms of the European Union to make it fit for the admission of new countries as well as more military autonomy of the 27-country pact. Scholz was speaking at the Congress of the Party of European Socialists in Berlin on Saturday. He advocated for gradually abolishing the principle of unanimity for decisions in foreign policy but also in other areas such as tax policy. Scholz also advocated for more military autonomy of the EU. He called for coordinated procurement of weapons and equipment, the establishment of an EU rapid reaction force by 2025 and a EU headquarters for European armed forces.
POLITICS
The Jewish Press

Lebanon Won’t Recognize Buoy Line as the International Border with Israel

The President of Lebanon: Lebanon agrees to the final version of the maritime border demarcation agreement, but will not recognize the buoy-line as the border line. During a public speech this evening, Lebanese president Michel Aoun announced that Lebanon officially agrees to the final written version of the maritime border demarcation agreement with Israel.
MIDDLE EAST
KEYT

Burkina Faso’s latest coup leader named transition president

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Burkina Faso’s latest coup leader is now officially the country’s transitional president. Capt. Ibrahim Traore also has been appointed supreme chief of the armed forces. But under the charter approved Friday he will be ineligible to run for president when elections are held. Traore has said he intends to stick to the timeline reached by his predecessor with regional mediators, with a deadline of July 2024. On Friday, thousands of people crowded outside where the assembly was taking place to show their support for Traore. The 34-year-old army captain was relatively unknown before coming to power two weeks ago.
WORLD
KEYT

Pakistani finance minister sees gradual recovery from floods

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pakistan’s new finance minister estimated that it could take “close to three years’’ for the south Asian country to recover from devastating floods that killed more than 1,700 people and left nearly 8 million more homeless. Ishaq Dar, who last month took the finance post for the fourth time in his career, told The Associated Press Friday that losses from the floods were estimated to surpass $32 billion and that the cost of rebuilding damaged infrastructure will exceed $16 billion. Monsoon rains, likely made worse by climate change, hammered Pakistan for months starting in mid-June, damaging or washing away 2 million homes.
ENVIRONMENT

