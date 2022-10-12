Read full article on original website
Piss Off
3d ago
so, you've never taught your brats not to touch things that don't belong to them? they should know better by now. pay for it
Reply(2)
63
sammy
3d ago
You are responsible for the damages your child does. Check coverage on your homeowners insurance under the liability. Either way the parent is liable.
Reply(4)
70
Lisa Reimers
3d ago
If this mom doesn't wake up, she's going to have a lot of bills. Legally a parent is responsible for what their kids do. Morally, no question. Pay the young woman's computer repair bill. This mom will run out of people to sit her kids
Reply(4)
35
Comments / 98