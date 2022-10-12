Read full article on original website
Related
Time Out Global
The 15 scariest horror movies based on true stories
In these movies, truth is scarier than fiction... During a truly terrifying horror film, there’s a mantra many of us silently repeat in order to bring ourselves down from any potential dread-induced anxiety attacks: ‘It’s only a movie.’ What happens, though, when the movie is based on a true story? In those cases, we may try to convince ourselves that the filmmakers are playing fast and loose with the facts for cinematic effect, and that the actual truth of the story is less disturbing than what’s being put on screen. And yeah, that’s usually the deal… but not always.
Stephen King reveals which of his books he'd like to see made into a movie
The author would like to see Rose Madder on the big screen
The Rings Of Power’s Charlie Vickers Says Cast ‘Anticipated’ The Backlash To The Casting On The LOTR Series
The new Rings of Power series has been a popular topic of discussion of late. Unfortunately, while there are a lot of fans of the new Tolkien-inspired series focusing on how much they love it, a lot of the focus has been on a vocal minority that have chosen to make the race of the actors involved the core of their criticism. Many, including the Rings of Power...
‘I Love You, You Hate Me’ Review: Darkness Behind Barney the Dinosaur
In an era of true crime documentaries and a society obsessed with dark secrets, it’s only fitting for a documentary to finally come out about one of the most beloved children’s television series of all time: Barney & Friends. Barney the purple dinosaur took families hostage with its messages of unconditional love, support, and friendship… or at least that’s what the documentary I Love You, You Hate Me wants us to believe.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Charlie Hunnam Plays a Real-Life Outlaw in ‘Shantaram’
In Charlie Hunnam’s new Apple TV+ series ‘Shantaram’ he portrays a real-life outlaw named Gregory David Roberts.
TVOvermind
Documentary Review: Albert Fish: In Sin He Found Salvation
It’s been said more than once that evil takes a lot of forms, but sometimes it chooses an appearance that can fool people in the most efficient but diabolical of ways. Without going into too much detail, the story of Albert Fish is one of those that a lot of people probably don’t know. After learning a little more about it, thanks to this documentary, it’s fair to say that some folks would never want to know just how evil a person can be. So many individuals are convinced that they’ve heard the worst stories, been around the worst people and that there are no surprises left to be had any longer, but too many of these individuals dig just deep enough to be shocked and titillated by what they find without ever going deeper to see what truly vile secrets some human beings hide. From Ed Gein to Ted Bundy and everything in between, there are killers and sadists aplenty to capture the attention of those who enjoy the morbid tales that are recounted when the lives of the most disturbed individuals are retold, but Albert Fish is one of those that is by far and large one of the most disturbing.
‘Triangle of Sadness’ Is the Year’s Grossest Movie by Far
“Eat the rich” has become a rallying cry over the last decade, as income inequality continues to rise. The pandemic has made the divide larger than ever, strengthening the sentiment. And while those at the bottom continue to struggle to make ends meet, those at the highest echelon of society are enjoying more wealth than imaginable.
‘Rust’ Production Restart Stirs Complicated Feelings for Crew: ‘The Whole Thing Is Messy’
The settlement that will allow production to resume on “Rust” has stirred complicated feelings among the film’s crew, with some saying they would not return to the project while others support the decision. The producers announced on Oct. 5 that they plan to resume production in January, more than a year after Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while preparing for a scene at a location near Santa Fe, N.M. The producers — including Baldwin — settled a wrongful death lawsuit brought by Hutchins’ widower, Matthew, and said they intend to complete the film to honor Hutchins’ memory. The lawsuit alleged...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
"The War Of The Worlds": At The Movies, On Radio, And On TV
Before it was remade as a television mini-series, and a 2005 feature film starring Tom Cruise, The War of the Worlds, first became a hit in 1953 on the big screen with the original sci-fi motion picture starring Gene Berry and Anne Robinson.
Wuthering Heights, Emily Brontë and the truth about the ‘real-life Heathcliff’
When Emily Brontë published Wuthering Heights in 1847 under the pseudonym Ellis Bell, outraged Victorian critics deemed it savage, indecent and immoral. One described it as “a compound of vulgar depravity and unnatural horrors”. After Brontë’s death, when the novel began to find success, many were surprised...
Abigail Breslin Says She Was In A "Violent" And "Abusive" Relationship For Almost Two Years
"I am beyond thankful for the support of my family and friends who played an instrumental and invaluable role in helping me leave this horrible situation.”
33 Of The Most Emotional, Heart-Wrenching TV Couple Scenes Ever
"I'm ready for this. I know you couldn't count on me before, but you can now! You can. Look, you know we're supposed to be together. I knew it the first time I saw you two years ago. And you know it too. I know you do."
Digital Trends
Speak No Evil director on making a horror movie about being too damn nice
Horror films that have dealt with babysitter slashers, camp counselor-hunting psychopaths, serial killer dream killers, deadly plastic dolls, chainsaw-wielding maniacs, and even some Killer Klowns from Outer Space. But has the horror genre ever had a film about the terror caused by being too polite?. That’s the intriguing premise behind...
William Shatner's Book 'Boldly Go' Highlights "Interconnectivity of the Universe and Our Place in It" (EXCLUSIVE)
William Shatner's new book, Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder, is "an assemblage of essays covering everything from his historic spaceflight in 2021 to his deep reverence for the natural world." The book is co-written by Joshua Brandon, and the director, producer, and writer, sat down...
Polygon
Barbarian will soon stream on HBO Max
Zach Cregger’s horror film Barbarian is coming to streaming services just in time for Halloween. The movie will be released on Oct. 25 on HBO Max. The digital release will happen alongside a 4k Ultra HD release, which will include bonus scenes, behind-the-scenes footage, and additional commentary, per Variety.
‘Uncompromising’ Indigenous filmmaker Jeff Barnaby dies at 46
Writer-director Jeff Barnaby, who established himself as one of the leading lights of modern Indigenous cinema with the films “Rhymes for Young Ghouls” and “Blood Quantum,” has died at age 46. Barnaby died Thursday in Montreal after a yearlong battle with cancer, according to his publicist.
All Quiet on the Western Front review – extraordinarily potent German first world war drama
Edward Berger depicts the horrors of war through the eyes of a young solider in this stunning indictment of wasted lives
TVOvermind
Movie Review: Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
I’ve mentioned that vampire movies are difficult to make at times since there have been so many of them that trying to make each movie original and worthy of what the fans want is more than a little difficult. One can either go big and take on a lot of popular actors and tell a great story, or they can go over the top and create something that’s definitely way out of bounds but is still kind of entertaining at the same time. That’s where it feels as though this movie came from, a fever dream that was born from the mind of someone who wanted to do something different but wasn’t going to stay within the boundaries that had been mapped out for so long. Why else would one of the most memorable presidents in the history of the United States be used in this manner? Abraham Lincoln had a very storied career and life from the time he was young until he was killed in a rather cowardly fashion, but imagining him as a vampire hunter who’s out to save the nation from becoming a land filled with bloodsuckers is, well, different.
Comments / 0